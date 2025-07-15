My Mother Is a Witch, the emotionally charged family drama by filmmaker Niyi Akinmolayan, has officially joined the elite ranks of Nollywood productions to gross over N100 million at the Nigerian box office, becoming the 50th title to do so.

Released on May 23, the film explores the enduring impact of childhood trauma and the fragile, often fraught nature of family reconciliation.

It stars Efe Irele in a career-defining role, alongside Mercy Aigbe, Timini Egbuson, and Neo Akpofure.

Produced by Anthill Studios in collaboration with FrameFlixHQ, My Mother Is a Witch presents a raw, character-driven narrative centered on a daughter’s uneasy reunion with her estranged mother. Written and directed by Akinmolayan, the film has drawn praise for its layered storytelling and unflinching emotional honesty. Known for his versatility across genres, Akinmolayan is no stranger to the box office.

His earlier work includes the romantic drama The Wedding Party 2: Destination Dubai, which remains one of Nigeria’s highest-grossing films to date. He also directed Prophetess (2021), a sports-themed comedy that resonated with a wide audience and grossed over N130 million during its theatrical run.

In 2022, his coming-of-age drama The Man for the Job further cemented his reputation for crafting stories that balance entertainment with emotional substance.

What to know

Irele, who also served as executive producer, described her connection to the project as deeply personal. “When I first came across the script, it wasn’t just the title that stood out it was the emotional weight of the story,” she said. “The character I play is forced to confront years of unresolved pain. It’s a role that demanded everything from me, emotionally and creatively.”

Central to the film’s emotional core is the relationship between Irele’s character and her mother, played by Mercy Aigbe. Their scenes together crackle with tension, offering audiences an intimate look at the damage and possibility of healing that can exist within strained family ties.

“Working with Mercy was an honor,” Irele added. “She brought such depth to her role. Our scenes together felt like emotional excavation digging through the silences and resentments that so many families live with but rarely name.”

With its critical success and strong box office performance, My Mother Is a Witch further solidifies Akinmolayan’s reputation as a director adept at blending commercial appeal with emotional depth. The film’s N100 million milestone shows both Nollywood’s expanding market power and the appetite for stories that confront complex realities with nuance.