The Lagos State Government has announced its plan to demolish illegal structures along the rail tracks in the Agege corridor. Beggars and traders are advised to vacate the area before the scheduled demolition.

This decision was communicated by Mr Afolabi Ayantayo, the Lagos State Commissioner for Establishments, Training, and Pension following a meeting involving the Agege Local Government council, state government representatives, and community members held on Sunday to address the impending demolition.

Ayantayo observed that reports had been received concerning numerous criminal activities occurring along the rail corridor. He mentioned that shanties were serving as hideouts for criminals who were assaulting pedestrians and residents during nighttime hours.

He emphasized the significant investment made by the government in the rail project and expressed the intention to prevent any actions that could undermine or damage the infrastructure.

“Government has invested a lot of money on the rail project, and we don’t want anybody to sabotage and deface the infrastructure.

“That is why we are educating and warning the people involved to vacate the area before enforcement begins,” he said.

The commissioner urged community and market leaders to educate residents and traders about the dangers of conducting business on the railway lines to prevent arrests.

He emphasized that joint enforcement efforts would commence shortly, and anyone apprehended would face legal consequences.

What you should know

Dr. Mudashiru Obasa, the Speaker of the Lagos State House of Assembly, who participated in the meeting, emphasized the importance of sensitizing residents about proper sanitation practices and the necessity to refrain from conducting trade activities along the rail tracks.

Represented by Mr. Jubril AbdulKareem, a member of the Lagos State House of Assembly representing Agege II, Obasa underscored the government’s commitment to taking decisive action, including the demolition of shanties, following discussions with stakeholders.

“We need to understand the reason government is doing this enforcement, it is for our safety and for our benefit.

“The railway is for the benefit of the people, not for trading, and the bridges are not meant for begging and for commercial purposes,” the Speaker stated.

In his address, Chief Ganiyu Egunjobi, the Chairman of Agege Local Government, underscored the government’s renewed emphasis on enforcement and accountability along the railway line.

“Our main focus is to provide health environment for everyone, to protect the infrastructure and resources and to provide security and dignity of the residents,” he said.

Egunjobi further highlighted the local government’s dedication to partnering with the state in enhancing the aesthetic appeal of the surroundings by implementing green initiatives along the railway corridors.

On his part, Mr Aliyu Zango, the Mogaji Gai of Agege, expressed gratitude to both the state and local government for issuing the warning. He assured that his community members would be promptly informed about the government’s plans.

Zango emphasized that his community had already been cautioned against erecting illegal shelters and engaging in trading activities along the rail line.