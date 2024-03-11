The Lagos State Government on Monday commenced the clearance of illegal structures and shanties around Jakande Estate and Maiyegun in Lekki.

This enforcement operation was announced by Tokunbo Wahab, the Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources in Lagos State, through his official X account.

He stated that the initiative aims to recover the coastal road path for the Lagos-Calabar Highway project under the Federal Government and to promote the urban renewal of the affected areas.

“Lagos State Government this morning began the removal of all illegal structures and shanties built around Jakande Estate, and Maiyegun, Lekki.

“This enforcement is geared towards reclaiming the coastal road alignment for the Lagos – Calabar Highway project of the Federal Government, and the urban regeneration of the area,” the post read.

Alongside Wahab’s post, there were multiple videos displaying bulldozers demolishing the unauthorized structures and shanties in the designated area.

What you should know

Several weeks ago, the Federal Executive Council sanctioned the commencement of the first phase of the 700-kilometre Lagos-Calabar Coastal highway, awarding the construction contract to Hitech Construction Company Limited.

This initial segment, spanning 47.47 kilometres, will originate from Lagos.

Recently, Nairametrics revealed that the Minister of Works, David Umahi, confirmed Hitech had initiated the construction of the project’s first phase, with 1.3 kilometres of the necessary filling already completed.

Since the start of 2024, the Lagos State Government has undertaken numerous demolitions of illegal structures throughout the state, aiming to foster urban regeneration.

Recently, Nairametrics reported that following the expiration of a 5-day eviction notice, the government removed unauthorized structures at Ijora Under-Bridge. This action was part of a broader strategy to enhance the ongoing renovation of the adjacent National Theatre Complex.

In a similar vein, the Lagos State Government also carried out a demolition campaign at Obalende Under-Bridge, where they removed illegal constructions and displaced the residents. These measures were taken to alleviate the environmental and public health issues stemming from these informal settlements.