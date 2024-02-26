The Federal Executive Council, presided by President Bola Tinubu, has greenlit the construction of the Lagos-Port Harcourt-Calabar Coastal Superhighway, entrusting the project to Messrs Hitech Construction Africa.

This decision emerged as one of the key outcomes from the recent FEC meeting, as detailed by Bayo Onanuga, the President’s Special Adviser on Information and Strategy.

Onanuga’s announcement also outlined that the initial phase of the superhighway, spanning 47 kilometers, is set to commence in Lagos State.

“FEC approved construction of Lagos-Port Harcourt-Calabar Coastal Superhighway to Messrs Hitech Construction Africa. The First phase made up of 47 kms will begin in Lagos,” the statement read in part.

What you should know

Approximately five months ago, Nairametrics reported that the Federal Government, through the announcement by Minister of Works David Umahi, had awarded the contract for the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway project to Hitech.

This ambitious project is designed to improve national connectivity and will be executed in stages, allowing for the incremental opening of completed segments for public use and the initiation of toll collections.

Minister Umahi detailed that the highway would integrate significant routes such as the Badagry Expressway and the Fourth Mainland Bridge, extending to the Lekki Deep Seaport Road, and establishing a crucial link to various regions in Northern Nigeria through Ogoja-Ikom.

With an envisioned length of around 650 to 700 kilometers, the project plans to incorporate rail lines within the median strips of the main roads, enhancing transportation flexibility.

In addition to facilitating connectivity, the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway is anticipated to be a catalyst for tourism and economic development.

Highlighting the project’s commitment to utilizing local resources and promoting indigenous industries, Minister Umahi mentioned the construction technique of using 11-inch-thick concrete pavements reinforced with 20-millimeter steel.

This method not only leverages Nigeria’s rich bitumen reserves but also aims to invigorate local cement production and steel manufacturing, particularly from the Ajaokuta Steel Company.