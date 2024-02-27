The Lagos State Government has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Jospong Group of Companies, a leading waste management firm from Ghana, to enhance the management of solid and liquid waste in the state.

This collaboration aims to establish a Material Recovery Facility that will significantly reduce the amount of waste reaching landfills by easing downstream pressure.

Tokunbo Wahab, the Commissioner for Environment and Water Resources, formalized the agreement on behalf of Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu in Alausa, Ikeja, on Monday, alongside Dr. Joseph Agyepong, the Executive Chairman of Jospong Group. Wahab announced the partnership through a post on his official X account, highlighting it as a crucial step forward in revolutionizing waste management practices in Lagos.

“I am delighted to announce that the Lagos State Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with a Ghana Waste Management company JONSPONG Group of Companies on treatments of solid and liquid wastes in the state and to establish a Material Recovery Facility to reduce downstream pressure (waste disposal volume) at landfills,” Wahab’s post read in part.

The commissioner announced that the MoU with Jospong Group will introduce mobile transfer loading stations to replace fixed ones, aiming to alleviate waste congestion in key areas like markets. This initiative addresses Lagos’s solid and liquid waste management challenges, driven by its large population, active markets, and industry-generated waste.

Wabab also noted that the partnership aims to enhance Lagos’s livability by developing comprehensive waste management facilities to serve current and future demands. The focus will be on technology, advocacy, enforcement, and promoting a circular economy through recycling, composting, reuse, and waste-to-energy initiatives.

More insights

During his speech, Dr. Joseph Siaw Agyepong, Executive Chairman of the Jospong Group, emphasized that environmental sanitation is not just a matter of convenience but a cornerstone of public health, as highlighted by Sustainable Development Goal No. 6, which advocates for clean water and sanitation.

Referencing a report by the Lagos State Waste Management Agency (LAWMA), he mentioned that Lagos generates approximately 13,000 tons of waste daily. Agyepong noted that in the deal with Lagos State, Jospong’s efforts will bd primarily focused on downstream waste management rather than collection.

Dr. Agyepong committed to supporting waste collectors with the necessary equipment to enhance their efficiency and announced the provision of 2,000 tricycles to assist the Association of Waste Managers in Lagos with waste collection efforts.

He explained that the partnership with the Lagos State Government and its agencies, LAWMA and the Lagos State Wastewater Management Office (LSWMO), aims to substantially improve the state’s waste management practices.