Following a recent pronouncement by Dr. Oluyinka Olumide, the Lagos State Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, concerning significant structures situated on the Lekki-Epe axis, Nigerians have expressed concerns.

Olumide had earlier during an interview with the press revealed that approximately 80% of buildings along the Lekki-Epe corridor lack official government approval.

The announcement has incited a wave of uproar across social media platforms, particularly on X with Nigerians vocally articulating their apprehensions and grievances.

What Nigerians are saying

Yemi Alade

“Thank you for giving me & millions of others a reason to NOT INVEST IN LAGOS REAL ESTATE @followlasg Maybe when you are done turning the whole lagos into a network of Roads with no residents then your MEGA city dreams will be complete.Please start refunding legal buyers atleast”.

Thank you for giving me & millions of others a reason to NOT INVEST IN LAGOS REAL ESTATE @followlasg

Maybe when you are done turning the whole lagos into a network of Roads with no residents then your MEGA city dreams will be complete.Please start refunding legal buyers atleast — ✊🏾 yemialade (@yemialadee) May 6, 2024

@Ceejay

“So a whole 80% of Lekki has no approval for the magnificent buildings erected there? This government never fails to baffle me, this information should definitely have its consequences…. This information doesn’t do well for foreign investments at all.”

So a whole 80% of lekki has no approval for the magnificent buildings erected there? This government never fails to baffle me, this information should definitely have its consequences…. This information doesn’t do well for foreign investments at all. pic.twitter.com/fACyfgPOIe — CEEJAY (@Ceejaydope1) May 6, 2024

@ariparka

“Lagos Government should hide their face in shame. 80% of Lekki is too much. Who are the corrupt people giving approvals. Real Estate people re one wicked set of people in Lagos too. Outrageously pricey, lies and deceit.”

Lagos Government should hide their face in shame. 80% of Lekki is too much. Who are the corrupt people giving approvals. Real Estate people re one wicked set of people in Lagos too. Outrageously over pricey, lies and deceit. — parka (@ariparka) May 6, 2024

@djokaymegamixer

“If the purported news from the Lagos State Govt that 80% of Lekki buildings have no approval is true, then where in Lagos is it safe to own properties or invest in real estate? With the increased spate of house demolitions in various parts, is it still safe to invest in Lagos?”

If the purported news from the Lagos State Govt that 80% of Lekki buildings have no approval is true, then where in Lagos is it safe to own properties or invest in real estate? With the increased spate of house demolitions in various parts, is it still safe to invest in Lagos? — Megami𝕩er (@djokaymegamixer) May 6, 2024

Adewunmy

“80% of Lekki buildings have no approval, says LASG Yet they sell houses at a very bogus and outrageous prices. How can you even buy house for #300m and you are still buying water to bath? Nonsense”

80% of Lekki buildings have no approval, says LASG Yet they sell houses at a very bogus and outrageous prices. How can you even buy house for #300m and you are still buying water to bath? Nonsense — ADEWUNMY𓃵🐺🇬🇧 (@AdewunmyO) May 6, 2024

roboticanimation

“LASG is home to unsupervised criminality, people can pretend like they are not aware of it. How would LASG pretend that 80% of Lekki buildings have no approval if there is no collusion with the developers. Do you know what’s 80%?, I refused to believe the innocence of LASG!”

LASG is home to unsupervised criminality, people can pretend like they are not aware of it. How would LASG pretend that 80% of Lekki buildings have no approval if there is no collusion with the developers. Do you know what’s 80%?, I refused to believe the innocence of LASG! https://t.co/i23kit4zPN — roboticanimation (@newbreed1914) May 6, 2024

SirJonesMC

“If 80% of Lekki home owners don’t have approval, who sold the land, who gave them fake C of O? So lagos state government have fake representatives in their offices? Because I don’t understand”

If 80% of Lekki home owners don’t have approval, who sold the land, who gave them fake C of O? So lagos state government have fake representatives in their offices? Because I don’t understand — SirjonesMC (@Sirjonesemc) May 6, 2024

MacDuff

“80% of Lekki !! I still don’t understand, So what have the agencies on Housing and construction been doing since decades watching Structures being erected on a daily basis on a Zero Approved Land ? What’s this ?”

80% of Lekki !!

I still don't understand, So what have the agencies on Housing and construction been doing since decades watching Structures being erected on a daily basis on a Zero Approved Land ?

What's this ? pic.twitter.com/Uwyd70ubi6 — Don Macduff (@donmacduff7) May 6, 2024