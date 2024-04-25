The Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has said his administration has been paying an additional N35,000 wage allowance to workers in the state since the beginning of the year.

Sanwo-Olu, who made this statement at an event on Thursday, said the government is ready to roll out a new minimum wage scheme soon both at the federal and state levels.

The governor said this additional wage allowance has provided succour to those in the state amid economic difficulty in the country.

He stated that those who are currently earning a minimum wage of N35,000 or more now take home a salary of N70,000 or above since the beginning of the year.

“Very soon, we will see a new minimum wage that will be approved by the federal government and the state government.

“The civil servant and all public officers in Lagos know that since January, we have continued to pay the wage allowance of a minimum of N35,000 over and above what they were earning before.

“What this means is that people that are earning a minimum of N35,000 or more before are now earning over N70,00. That is what they have been enjoying since January.

“So it is important for people to know that we make these things very clear that this government has doubled up to ensure that at this difficult time, it has not left the citizens on their own,” Sanwo-Olu said.

Furthermore, the governor said his administration is determined to provide security of life and property to residents, adding that the government serves as an ‘activator’ of decent life for its citizens.

“We are a government to make life better for you. We are a government to provide the succour that is required as well as the security of life and properties and to be an activator to ensure that you can live a decent life,” he added.

Backstory

Following the removal of the fuel subsidy, president Tinubu approved a new N35,000 wage award for workers both at the State and federal levels until a new minimum wage is introduced.

Meanwhile, organized labor has accused some states of failing to pay the wage award or discontinuing the payments after a while.

Meanwhile, the president also inaugurated a 37-member tripartite committee on national minimum wage.

The committee is tasked with the responsibility of recommending a new national minimum wage for Nigerian workers.

The committee, comprising representatives of the federal and state governments, the private sector, and organised labor, is to be headed by Bukar Goni Aji, former head of service of the federation.

According to the report, a new minimum wage is set to be introduced before the end of the year, 2024.