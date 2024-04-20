The Lagos State Government has initiated a crackdown on illegal estate developments along the Epe corridor.

This was announced by Oluyinka Olumide, Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, in a statement released to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.

He disclosed that a special joint exercise was conducted in the area on Thursday and Friday in compliance with the directive of the state executive council.

Areas covered during the exercise included: Alaro City, Okorisan, Igbodu, Molajoye, Shaala, Ketu, and Epe. Notices were served on estate developments such as Patriot Bay Estate, Smart City Estate, the Legend, Hilton Royal Garden, Greenland Estate, Legacy City, Isinmi Lagos, Dominion City, Topview Estate, and Ibi Alafia, among others.

He urged erring estate developers to visit relevant authorities to regularize their documents, emphasizing the necessity of obtaining layout approval, planning permit and fencing permit before commencing any estate development.

Olumide stated the importance of these requirements in ensuring an organized, livable, and sustainable built environment.

What this means

Layout approval facilitates the proper arrangement of the estate to accommodate necessary services and infrastructure while planning permits address planning requirements on individual plots within the estate. Property investors have been cautioned against investing in estates without approval, as they risk embarrassment from government officials and potential demolition of their property.

To prevent such eventualities, developers and buyers of real estate across the Epe corridor have been advised to utilize the Planning Information Service of the Ministry of Physical Planning and Urban Development. This service provides comprehensive information on approvable developments in an area, including zoning arrangements and approval orders for specific locations.

More insights

Oluwole Sotire, Permanent Secretary, Office of Physical Planning, reiterated the ministry’s readiness to guide developers through necessary processes and urged them to obtain all required approvals before embarking on projects.

Additionally, Kehinde Oshinaike, General Manager of the Lagos State Physical Planning Permit Authority (LASPPPA), encouraged property owners and developers to take advantage of the 90-day amnesty period to regularize planning permits for existing buildings.