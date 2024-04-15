The Lagos State Government, on Monday, initiated the removal of properties illegally constructed along the System 1 drainage channel, spanning Odo Iyalaro to Ogudu, to allow for the free flow of rainwater in the area.

Tokunbo Wahab, the Lagos State Commissioner for Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources, made this known on Monday via post on his official X (formerly Twitter) account.

According to Wahab’s post on X, the Lagos State Ministry of the Environment and Water Resources’ Monitoring Enforcement and Compliance Department carried out the removal of the properties.

The removal action was taken after the property owners ignored multiple notices from the Lagos State Government since December 2023 to cease construction on the drainage channel and remove existing structures.

“Following several meetings held, on the 21st of December, 2023, the Ministry also had a meeting with the owners of properties built on the drainage channel along System 1 midstream (Odo Iyalaro – Ojota – Ogudu reach). The property owners ignored several notices served and kept building on the drainage.

“Today (15th of April, 2024), the Monitoring Enforcement and Compliance Department of Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, @LasgMOE began the removal of illegal properties to allow for the free flow of rainwater.

“The Lagos State Government @followlasg is committed to ensuring flood-free communities across the State,” Wahab’s post read.

What you should know

The Lagos State Government has intensified efforts to combat the recurring flooding issues by identifying and improving various drainage channels and canals across the state through dredging, cleaning, redesigning, and reconstructing to enhance flood prevention.

In addition to clearing illegally built structures along the System 1 drainage channel, similar actions have been taken along the IPI drainage channel in Ikotun, Alimosho, and the System 156 and System 157 channels.

Further emphasizing their proactive flood management strategy, the Lagos State Government recently commenced construction on the nearly 5-kilometer System 44 drainage channel along Mobil Road, Ogombo, and Ikota, targeting enhanced flood control in the Lekki axis.