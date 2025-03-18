The Enugu State Government under the leadership of Governor Peter Mbah has launched a climate policy and action plan to address the threats posed by climate change in the state.

The initiative, unveiled on Monday in Enugu, is titled “Enugu State Climate Policy, Climate Action Plan, and Climate Education Manual for Schools.”

It aims to provide a comprehensive framework for integrating climate action across various sectors in the state.

The governor reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to enforcing environmental best practices to tackle climate change in Enugu State.

Mbah—who was represented by his Deputy, Ifeanyi Ossai—stressed the urgency of developing a comprehensive solution, given the pressing realities of climate change.

He commended development partners for their role in actualizing the state’s climate action plan and policy.

Mbah also stated the importance of the climate education manual for students, emphasizing the need to raise awareness about climate change and environmental protection.

“For us to channel their intellectual capacity toward productivity and growth, we must provide an enabling environment and basic infrastructure to drive that development.

“We must do this in a responsible and environmentally friendly way, which is why this manual is critically important to us as a government,” he said.

Government to enact law against illegal tree felling

The governor further emphasized the need for an attitudinal shift from deforestation to forestation to mitigate the effects of climate change.

He stated that the state government and lawmakers would collaborate to enact a law prohibiting illegal tree felling.

The governor also expressed gratitude to the Africa Climate Foundation (ACF) and the University of Bristol for their support.

Commissioner highlights importance of climate policy

Prof. Sam Ugwu, the State Commissioner for Environment and Climate Change, described the event as a bold step toward securing a sustainable and climate-resilient future for the state.

He noted that climate change had become a global challenge with consequential impacts on livelihoods and ecosystems.

“It distorts national and sub-national socio-economic values and activities,” Ugwu said.

He explained that the state’s new climate policy provides a comprehensive roadmap for integrating sustainability into every sector of the economy.

“It is a strategic framework designed to drive green investments, create thousands of jobs, and position Enugu as a leader in Nigeria’s low-carbon transition,” he added.

Experts and stakeholders weigh in

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Climate Policy and Sustainable Development, Prof. Chukwumerije Okereke, stated that Climate Smart Agriculture remains one of the key strategies to mitigate the devastating effects of climate change.

The Secretary to the Enugu State Government, Prof. Chidiebere Onyia, added that the government will inaugurate an implementation committee to oversee the execution of climate-related actions.

Also speaking, Mrs. Juliet Chiluwe, the Chief Field Officer of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) in Enugu, commended the state for its Smart Green School initiative and commitment to climate action and policy.

She emphasized UNICEF’s role in ensuring the protection of child rights in the context of climate change, adding that the organization remains a critical stakeholder in advancing social protection measures.