The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has issued a stern warning to airline operators, threatening stricter sanctions for those who fail to scale back flight operations when aircraft are grounded due to technical issues, such as mechanical faults or bird strikes.

The Director of Public Affairs and Consumer Protection at the NCAA, Michael Achimugu, delivered the warning during a Channels TV interview on the Sunrise programme, sharing an excerpt from the interview on his official X page on Sunday.

Achimugu stressed that, for instance, if an airline grounds two of five aircraft, it must adjust its flight schedule accordingly and avoid selling tickets for unserviceable routes. Non-compliance could result in harsher penalties than in previous years, he noted.

“What the NCAA is saying to the operators is simple. If you have aircraft on ground with technical issues, bird strikes, and the rest of those issues, then cut down the size of your operations,” Achimugu said.

He added, “So you don’t sell tickets to passengers, to destinations you know you may not be able to fly. And if any operator continues to commit infractions such as this, then there will be heavier sanctions this year than there were previously.”

Nigerian air travelers have repeatedly expressed frustration over flight cancellations and delays, mostly caused by technical issues that reduce the number of available aircraft, rather than weather-related factors. These persistent disruptions have led to increasing dissatisfaction among passengers.

This warning follows a separate development concerning Air Peace, which was summoned by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) due to ongoing complaints of chronic flight delays and cancellations.

On May 2, 2025, Capt. Chris Najomo, the DGCA Director General, met with Air Peace management in Abuja, urging the airline to trim its operations to match the size of the available aircraft in its fleet to mitigate the crisis.

During the meeting, airline representatives acknowledged their operational challenges, noting they were working diligently to resolve the issues.

Capt. Najomo assured them that the NCAA would continue to support airlines but stressed the importance of complying with regulations and global best practices.

He also warned that the NCAA is stepping up its monitoring of flight operations across all airlines to ensure full compliance, with stricter penalties for any further infractions.

This increased scrutiny and stricter enforcement come at a time when the NCAA is focusing on improving the reliability of Nigeria’s aviation sector, addressing both the technical capacity of airlines and their ability to meet passenger demand without causing widespread disruptions.