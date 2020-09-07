Energy
FG to provide solar energy to 5 million Nigerians within 12 months
This means that more Nigerians will have access to electricity via a reliable and sustainable solar system.
The Federal Government has announced plans to provide solar home systems to 5 million Nigerian households within the next 12 months, as part of the Economic Sustainability Plan.
The disclosure was contained in an address by President Muhammadu Buhari at the first year Ministerial Performance Review Retreat held at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Monday, September 7, 2020.
The President who was represented by the Vice President, Yemi Osibanjo, said in his address that we must not forget that most Nigerians are not even connected to electricity at all.
The president said that government has already begun the process of providing financing support through the CBN for manufacturers and retailers of Off-Grid Solar Home Systems and Mini-Grids who are to provide the systems. He said that this initiative will provide 250,000 jobs and impact about 25 million beneficiaries.
The President in his statement said, ‘’The five million systems under the ESP’s Solar Power Strategy will produce 250,000 jobs and impact up to 25 million beneficiaries through the installation. This means that more Nigerians will have access to electricity via a reliable and sustainable solar system.’’
The president also disclosed that the support to Solar Home System manufacturers and the bulk procurement of local meters will create over 300,000 local jobs while ensuring that we set Nigeria on a path to full electrification.
Only customers with minimum of 12 hours electricity can have tariff increase – FG
The FG said it will protect Nigerians who can’t afford to pay cost-reflective tariffs from increases.
The Federal Government says only customers with a guaranteed minimum of 12 hours of electricity can have their tariffs adjusted, under the new electricity tariff arrangement.
This was disclosed in the Joint Press Conference on the recent increase in Petrol and Electricity prices by the Minister of Information & Culture, Alh. Lai Mohammed, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva and Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman.
The Federal Government disclosed that due to issues with Nigeria’s privatized electricity industry, the government had to step in with support, and has spent almost N1.7 trillion through supplementing tariffs shortfalls.
“The government does not have the resources to continue along this path. To borrow just to subsidize generation and distribution, which are both privatized, will be grossly irresponsible,” the government said.
ELECTRICITY TARIFF
11. Another issue we want to address here today is the recent service-based electricity tariff adjustment by the Distribution Companies, or DISCOS.
The Federal Government disclosed that NERC will protect Nigerians who can’t afford to pay cost-reflective tariffs from increases and has approved adjustments to be made only on the basis of guaranteed improvement in service.
“Under this new arrangement, only customers with guaranteed minimum of 12 hours of electricity can have their tariffs adjusted. Those who get less than 12 hours supply will experience no increase. This is the largest group of customers,” it said.
The NERC will also enforce a capping regulation to ensure unmetered customers are not charged beyond the metered customers in their neighbourhood, which signifies an end to estimated billings.
Nairametrics had earlier reported the much-anticipated increase of electricity tariff gaining the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari, and said to commence from September 1, 2020. The FG said the review of the service based tariffs was meant to start in July 2020 but was suspended for further studies and proper arrangements in the sector.
Buhari says there is no provision for fuel subsidy in revised 2020 budget
President Buhari has today reiterated the need to do away with fuel subsidy.
The Federal Government says there is no provision for fuel subsidy in the revised 2020 budget, as Nigeria cannot afford the cost.
This was disclosed by President Muhammadu Buhari in the First Year Ministerial Performance Review Retreat, at the State House on Monday.
Nairametrics reported in July, that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) spent over N535.9 billion on subsidy and Federation Account Allocation Committee in the first quarter of 2020.
The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources said in July said that it was unrealistic for the government to still continue with the subsidy regime, especially with the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol, as it was of no economic value to continue doing so.
He asked Nigerians to ignore the misinformation and misguided comments that have been in the public space on the issue.
According to the Minster, ‘’It has become expedient for the Ministry of Petroleum to explain misconceptions around the issue of Petroleum Products Deregulation. After a thorough examination of the economics of subsidizing PMS for domestic consumption, the government concluded that it was unrealistic to continue with the burden of subsidizing PMS to the tune of trillions of Naira every year.’’
In today’s meeting, President Buhari said there are several negative consequences if the Government should even attempt to go back to the business of fixing or subsidizing PMS prices.
“First of all, it would mean a return to the costly subsidy regime. Today we have 60% less revenues, we just cannot afford the cost. The second danger is the potential return of fuel queues – which has, thankfully, become a thing of the past under this administration”
“ Nigerians no longer have to endure long queues just to buy petrol, often at highly inflated prices. Also, as I hinted earlier, there is no provision for fuel subsidy in the revised 2020 budget, simply because we are not able to afford it, if reasonable provisions must be made for health, education and other social services. We now simply have no choice,” President Buhari said.
Deregulation: In whose interest?
Subsidy removal would free up the much-needed funds to be channeled into critical sectors of the economy.
Amid the many shocks Nigerians have had to deal with in 2020, the recent increase in fuel price by the Federal Government is perhaps the bitterest pill to swallow.
Pipelines and Product Marketing Company (PPMC), a subsidiary of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, (NNPC), issued a memo on Wednesday stating that effective immediately, the price of fuel would increase from N148 to N151.56k.
This is coming at a time the new electricity tariff regime is kicking off, having been postponed twice from April 1, 2020, to take full effect on September 1, 2020. This, according to the government, is in the best interest of all.
But how is an increase, any kind of increase, in the interest of Nigerians?
Recall that over the last couple of months, the government had increased the pump price from N121.50 to N138.60, N143.80 and N145 per litre at different times, on the advice of the Petroleum Product Pricing Regulatory Agency (PPPRA), after reviewing market fundamentals and operating costs.
Fuel price had started the year at N145 per litre, and only crashed down to N125 in March due to the global crisis which led to a fall in demand, and subsequently a fall in price.
It was at this point that the government effectively removed fuel subsidy since the landing costs had dropped below the pump price, and there was no longer need to subsidise the price for Nigerians.
Before the crash
Prior to the global crash, the government paid the difference between the Expected Open Market Price (“EOMP”) and the approved retail price of petrol (known as fuel subsidy), in order to make the produce available to the populace at an affordable price, irrespective of the prevailing market forces.
For instance, where a pump price of N145 had been agreed on, and the landing cost of fuel is put at N143, the marketers cannot be able to sell at N145 per litre since they still have to factor in other costs of operations, and transporting the fuel to their stations.
With the government bearing a part of the costs in the subsidy plan, the marketers can sell at the general agreed price, without running at a loss, while the consumers get to buy the product less than the actual costs.
With this system, a removal of subsidy would almost certainly result in an increase in fuel price except in situations like we saw in March where the landing price had already dropped below the pump price. We can see an example of this in the spike in fuel price which took place immediately former President Goodluck Jonathan removed fuel subsidy in January 2012.
Overnight, fuel price had gone from N65 to N141. After several protest marches across the country, the price was later brought down to N97 in a partial subsidy arrangement where the government could spend less on subsidy and free up funds to channel into other sectors of the economy.
This however, was not the case this year, as the government delayed the removal of subsidy until a time when the landing costs of fuel had fallen below the pump price. The result of this was that Nigerians enjoyed a reduction in fuel price immediately, with the price only increasing when the global oil market picked up and landing costs of fuel went up again.
Given the current trends in the global market, a reduced pump price will only be possible if we return to the years of subsidy regime, with the attached controversies, smuggling, fuel scarcity and the resulting long queues at petrol stations.
Thankfully, we are far from the era of queuing long hours to buy fuel. The President recently directed a nationwide mass metering programme for electricity consumers in the country and approved a one-year waiver of import levy on electricity meters to speed up the process and reduce the cost of the metering for Nigerians.
The government is working with the Electricity Distribution Companies to ensure increased electricity supply and improved quality of service. This will protect Nigerians from arbitrary and estimated billings, while improving living standards and reducing costs of business operations for entrepreneurs.
Given that the government spent an estimate of N10 trillion spent on Fuel subsidy between 2006 and 2018, one can see that subsidy removal would indeed free up the much-needed funds to be channeled into critical sectors of the economy.
For instance, the COVID-19 pandemic has exposed serious gaps in the health sector, and there is no doubt that some additional funds would do wonders for the sector.
With the subsidy removed earlier this year, fuel price is now subject to the market forces of demand and supply which will allow all market players to operate on fair grounds. Eventually, competitive pricing will follow this realistic pricing system, and Nigerians will be better for it.
Article written by John Adebayo, a public commentator.