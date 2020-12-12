Coronavirus
Vaccines best way of ending Covid-19 in Africa – WHO
The WHO has said that the success of immunization campaigns in Africa was based on trust and acceptance of the vaccines.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) has stated that the distribution of vaccines is the best medium to end the spread of the coronavirus in Africa.
It also said that it was providing technical support to countries in the African region to prepare for a successful COVID-19 vaccination rollout.
This was disclosed by Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa, in a statement on Friday.
Dr Moeti said that the success of immunization campaigns in Africa was based on trust and acceptance of the vaccines.
“The success of any immunization campaign hinges on communities’ trust and acceptance,” she said.
“It is vital that we equip them with the right information, allay any fears and address concerns.
“Engaging communities increases the likelihood that they will take the lead on issues affecting them, eases access and use of services.
“It also facilitates comprehension and access to information, enables feedback and, critically for COVID-19 vaccination, helps in understanding vaccine safety and addressing possible adverse events following immunization.”
She called for community support in dealing with vaccination, stating that the most vulnerable were expected to be the first to receive when the vaccines became available.
“Initial groups will likely include frontline health workers, older people and adults with underlying conditions such as heart disease or diabetes,” she said.
“The initial COVID-19 vaccine supplies will be limited and will not be available to everyone right away.”
She also disclosed that the WHO would provide technical support for the rollout, and would procure vaccines for the continent through the COVAX facility.
“WHO and other immunisation partners are providing technical support to countries in the African region to prepare for a successful COVID-19 vaccination rollout.
“Through the COVAX Facility, WHO and partners are working with governments and vaccine manufacturers to procure COVID-19 vaccine doses to cover 20 per cent of the African population, initially focusing on those at the highest risk,” she said.
She said that African nations were only 12% prepared for community engagement regarding the vaccines, which was below the threshold approved by the WHO.
“A 10-point vaccine readiness assessment tool for the 47 countries in WHO African Region finds that progress by countries in bolstering community engagement is only at 12 per cent, far below the optimal score of at least 80 per cent.
“Community engagement – a crucial aspect for vaccine uptake – is among the least advanced categories in the assessment tool.
“Other key areas of the assessment tool are: planning and coordination, resource mobilisation, vaccine regulation, service delivery, training and supervision, monitoring and evaluation, vaccine logistics, vaccine safety and surveillance,” she said.
What you should know
- Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance and World Trade Organization candidate for Directo-General, disclosed that negotiations were going on with Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers to get vaccines early enough to developing countries, including Nigeria, from January next year.
- She added that the WHO had launched the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), alongside GAVI and other bodies to get vaccines delivered to developing nations when it became available, citing negotiations with vaccine manufacturers like Pfizer and AstraZeneca.
- In November, the G-20 nations announced a pledge to pay for vaccine distribution to developing nations that could not afford it. The leaders also announced a debt extension programme to developing nations during the weekend’s G-20 summit.
Coronavirus
Like Sanwo-Olu, Gov El-Rufai goes into isolation
Nasir El-Rufai, gone into isolation, as a family member and senior government officials tested positive for COVID-19.
The Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, has gone into isolation, as a family member and senior government officials tested positive for COVID-19.
This was disclosed by the Governor in a broadcast he shared on his Twitter handle on Saturday.
According to him, the measure was necessary as a precaution pending a COVID-19 test to be conducted on Sunday.
The governor had earlier tested positive for the virus in March but recovered after some weeks.
Malam Nasir @elrufai has been notified of more positive Covid-19 test results of persons close to him, including an immediate family member and senior officials of the Kaduna State Government.
As a precaution, he is in self-isolation pending a test by Sunday. pic.twitter.com/22QuRkyGqj
— Governor Kaduna (@GovKaduna) December 11, 2020
What you should know
- Other governors who had tested positive for the infection and had recovered include Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi; Ondo State Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu; Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed; Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, amongst others.
- Earlier on Saturday, Nairametrics reported that the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has also gone into isolation following reported cases of positive COVID-19 cases recorded by persons close to him.
- The state tweeted, “Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu will go into self-isolation immediately, after one of his close aides tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday (10th of December).
- “Mr. Governor and other members of his team will be tested by the Lagos State biobank today but will remain in isolation until the results of the tests are available.”
Coronavirus
COVID-19: Gov. Sanwo-Olu, team to remain in isolation till results of tests are available
Governor Sanwo-Olu had to immediately go into isolation after finding out that one of his close aides tested positive for COVID-19.
The Lagos State Government has stated that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other members of his team will remain in isolation till the results of their Covid-19 tests are available.
This was disclosed by the government via its Twitter handle on Friday.
The tweet explained that Governor Sanwo-Olu had to go into isolation immediately after he found out that one of his close aides had tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday.
It tweeted, “Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu will go into self-isolation immediately, after one of his close aides tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday (10th of December).
“Mr. Governor and other members of his team will be tested by the Lagos State biobank today but will remain in isolation until the results of the tests are available.
“We are seeing slightly increasing number of COVID-19 positive cases in clusters in Lagos and all Lagosians should adhere to the prescribed advisories of safe distancing, good hand and respiratory hygiene and avoidance of unnecessary gatherings.”
Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu will go into self-isolation immediately, after one of his close aides tested positive for COVID-19 yesterday (10th of December).@jidesanwoolu @drobafemihamzat @ProfAkinAbayomi @gbenga_omo @gboyegaakosile1 @LSMOH @Mr_JAGss#LASG pic.twitter.com/jcSflIM0i3
— The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) December 11, 2020
What you should know
This is not the first time Mr. Governor is having the Covid-19 test. He has had it at least three since May, when he announced that 10 of his aides had tested positive for the virus.
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 11th of December 2020, 796 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 72,140 confirmed cases.
On the 11th of December 2020, 796 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 4,012 samples across the country.
To date, 72,140 cases have been confirmed, 65,712 cases have been discharged and 1,190 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 833,755 tests have been carried out as of December 11th, 2020 compared to 829,743 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 11th December 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 72,140
- Total Number Discharged – 65,722
- Total Deaths – 1,190
- Total Tests Carried out – 833,755
According to the NCDC, the 796 new cases were reported from 16 states- FCT (258), Lagos (248), Kaduna (117), Katsina (52), Ogun (27), Kwara (23), Gombe (22), Adamawa (17), Plateau (15), Kano (6), Rivers (2), Ondo (2), Ekiti (2), Nasarawa (2), Sokoto (2) and Taraba (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 24,614, followed by Abuja (8,167), Plateau (3,994), Oyo (3,747), Kaduna (3,703), Rivers (3,116), Edo (2,726), Ogun (2,319), Kano (1,880), Delta (1,828), Ondo (1,751), Enugu (1,355), Kwara (1,226), Katsina (1,171), Gombe (1,047), Ebonyi (1,069), Osun (962), Abia (926), Bauchi (802), and Borno (758).
Imo State has recorded 681 cases, Nasarawa (541), Benue (501), Bayelsa (466), Ekiti (391), Akwa Ibom (362), Jigawa (340), Adamawa (304), Niger (298), Anambra (290), Taraba (196), Sokoto (191), Kebbi (138), Yobe (108), Cross River (90), Zamfara (79), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
READ ALSO: COVID-19: Western diplomats warn of disease explosion, poor handling by government
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
READ ALSO: Bill Gates says Trump’s WHO funding suspension is dangerous