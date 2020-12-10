Coronavirus
Covid-19: Nigeria to get vaccines by January 2021 – Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
Okonjo-Iweala has disclosed that negotiations are currently ongoing to get vaccines early enough to developing countries by January next year.
Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Nigeria’s former Minister of Finance and World Trade Organization candidate for Directo-General, has disclosed that negotiations are currently going on with Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers to get vaccines early enough to developing countries including Nigeria from January next year.
Okonjo-Iweala disclosed this after a closed-door meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, in Abuja on Wednesday.
Okonjo-Iweala, who is an African Union Special Envoy on mobilising international economic support for the continental fight against Covid-19, said in a statement that as long as people still have the virus, nobody was safe, even in developing nations.
“As long as one person has it in the world, no one is safe. And that is why poorer countries, lower-middle-income countries like Nigeria, need to get it as quickly as possible,” she said.
She added that the WHO had launched the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), alongside GAVI and other bodies to get vaccines delivered to developing nations when it became available, citing negotiations with vaccine manufacturers like Pfizer and AstraZeneca.
“So, the Pfizer vaccine, the AstraZeneca, those are being negotiated now so that poor countries don’t have to stand in line behind rich countries,” she said.
“So, we hope they are starting by the end of January. We will be able to reach these countries, including most of the African countries. Nigeria included will be able to get access to some of these vaccines.
“Initially, it will be for frontline health workers, followed by some other target groups – older people, those with underlying conditions and then, from there, the rest of the population. I think the COVAX facility can cover maybe 20-23 per cent of the population by the end of next year,” Okonjo-Iweala added.
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported last month that the Minister for Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, had announced that Nigerians would benefit early from Covid-19 vaccines when the product was made available for commercial use.
- The Federal Government also announced through the Ministry of Health, that it would inaugurate an 18-man Covid-19 Vaccine Task Team, in a bid to ensure vaccine security In Nigeria.
COVID-19: Poor countries risk not getting vaccines until 2024, says People’s Vaccine Alliance
Poor countries may not be able to get COVID-19 vaccines until 2024 as some wealthy countries are allegedly hoarding them.
The People’s Vaccine Alliance, a coalition of international non-governmental organisations, claims some wealthy countries are hoarding the COVID -19 vaccines.
It further warned that a number of poor countries may not be able to get the vaccines even up till 2024 as a result of this unhealthy development.
What they are saying
According to People’s Vaccine Alliance, comprising of human rights watchdog, Amnesty International;
- “Rich countries such as Canada, the United States (U.S.), and the United Kingdom (UK) are hoarding far more doses than they needed.
- “Pharmaceutical companies working on COVID-19 vaccines should openly share their formulae through the World Health Organisation (WHO) for more doses to be produced for the benefits of the poor countries.”
According to Ms Andrea Taylor, a Director at the Duke Global Health Innovation Centre in North Carolina, U.S, said:
- “Many people in poor countries may have to wait until 2023 or 2024 for vaccination as a result of the selfish attitude of the rich countries.”
An Advisor of the Alliance, Mohga Kamal-Yanni, said:
- “Rich countries are home to 14 per cent of the world’s population, but have already pre-ordered 53% of most-promising vaccine stocks as of November. Other countries involved include Japan, the European Union, Switzerland, Australia, Hong Kong, Macau, New Zealand, Israel, and Kuwait.”
- “Rich countries have enough doses to vaccinate everyone nearly three times over, while poor countries don’t have enough to even reach health workers and people at risk. The current system, where pharmaceutical corporations use government funding for research, retain exclusive rights and keep their technology secret to boost profits, could cost many lives.”
According to Ms Andrea Taylor, a Director at the Duke Global Health Innovation Centre in North Carolina, U.S., She identified Canada as the biggest hoarder and said:
- “The North American country has secured 8.9 doses per head, the equivalent of enough vaccines to vaccinate each citizen five times over. Canada has done exactly what we would expect a high-income country to do, and they’ve done the right thing by their country.”
- “U.S. is the second biggest hoarder with 7.3 doses per head, enough to vaccinate every American nearly four times.”
- “The UK is third with 5.7 doses per head, which is enough to vaccinate everyone in the country almost three times.”
What this means
The hoarding of the COVID-19 vaccines by some wealthy countries throws up bigger challenges for the poor countries contending with the pandemic – implying that the end of the pandemic is not near.
According to Steve Cockburn, Amnesty International’s Head of Economic and Social Justice, “By buying up the vast majority of the world’s vaccine supply, rich countries are in breach of their human rights obligations.”
UK warns that people with severe allergies should avoid Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine
UK’s MHRA has advised that people with a significant history of allergies should not receive the Pfizer and BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine.
The UK’s medicine regulator has advised that people with a significant history of allergies should not receive the Pfizer and BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine, after 2 people experienced adverse reactions from the shots on the first day of rollout.
This warning from the regulator comes a day after UK became the first western country to commence a Covid-19 vaccination programme, after approval of the vaccine last week by Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).
The UK started mass vaccinating its population on Tuesday, starting with the elderly and frontline workers.
What they are saying
The Medical Director, National Health Service, Stephen Powis, said the advice had been changed after 2 NHS workers, who were part of the thousands that received the vaccine on Tuesday, reported anaphylactoid reactions associated with receiving the vaccine.
- “As is common with new vaccines, the MHRA (regulator) has advised on a precautionary basis that people with a significant history of allergic reactions should not receive this vaccination after two people with a history of significant allergic reactions responded adversely yesterday. Both are recovering well.”
The Chief Executive of the MHRA, June Raine, said that her team took a look at 2 cases of allergic reactions on Tuesday evening and both of the staff members of the NHS are recovering well.
- “Last evening, we were looking at two case reports of allergic reactions. We know from the very extensive clinical trials that this wasn’t a feature.”
The MHRA said it would seek further information and was investigating as a matter of priority. Pfizer and BioNTech said they were supporting the MHRA’s investigation.
What you should know
It can be recalled that following the certification of the Pfizer and BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine as 95% effective in protecting people of all ages and ethnicities, the UK’s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) became the first in the world to approve the vaccine, while the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA) continue to assess the data.
- The UK about 2 days ago became the first country to start the mass roll-out of Covid-19 vaccine with the administering of shots on a 90-year-old Margaret Keenan.
- Pfizer has said people with a history of severe adverse allergic reactions to vaccines or the candidate’s ingredients were excluded from their final stage trials, which is reflected in the MHRA’s emergency approval protocol.
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 9th of December 2020, 474 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 70,669 confirmed cases.
On the 9th of December 2020, 474 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 14,292 samples across the country.
To date, 70,669 cases have been confirmed, 65,110 cases have been discharged and 1,184 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 817,913 tests have been carried out as of December 9th, 2020 compared to 803,621 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 9th December 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 70,669
- Total Number Discharged – 65,242
- Total Deaths – 1,184
- Total Tests Carried out – 803,621
According to the NCDC, the 474 new cases were reported from 16 states- FCT (180), Lagos (134), Kebbi (45), Adamawa (26), Plateau (16), Enugu (14), Taraba (14), Gombe (12), Nasarawa (8), Yobe (8), Rivers (5), Ogun (5), Kwara (2), Ekiti (2), Sokoto (2), and Osun (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 24,238, followed by Abuja (7,716), Plateau (3,937), Oyo (3,747), Kaduna (3,501), Rivers (3,075), Edo (2,724), Ogun (2,275), Kano (1,841), Delta (1,827), Ondo (1,728), Enugu (1,355), Kwara (1,146), Katsina (1,069), Ebonyi (1,055), Gombe (1,047), Osun (962), Abia (926), Bauchi (792), and Borno (758).
Imo State has recorded 681 cases, Nasarawa (539), Benue (501), Bayelsa (465), Ekiti (388), Akwa Ibom (362), Jigawa (340), Niger (298), Anambra (290), Adamawa (287), Sokoto (184), Taraba (195), Kebbi (138), Yobe (108), Cross River (90), Zamfara (79), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
