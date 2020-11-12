Coronavirus
COVID-19: Nigerians will benefit early when vaccine is commercially available – Health Minister
Ehanire has said that Nigeria will be amongst the first beneficiaries of an approved COVID-19 vaccine as soon as it is available for use.
The Minister for Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, announced that Nigerians will benefit early from COVID-19 vaccines when the product is made available for commercial use.
The Minister disclosed this week in Abuja at a two-day multi-sectorial conference on the COVID-19.
He added that Nigeria’s Health Ministry has prepared arrangements to ensure Nigerians are vaccinated early when a vaccine is released for global usage.
READ: China’s Covid-19 vaccine may be ready for general public in November 2020
READ: EU to buy $478 million WHO COVID-19 vaccine for low and middle income countries
What you should know
Nairametrics reported earlier this week that Pfizer Inc. disclosed its experimental vaccine, which it is jointly developing with BioNTech, was more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 based on initial data from a large study, in the ongoing phase 3 trials.
The Health Minister revealed that any vaccine that is deemed fit for commercial use in treating coronavirus will be made available early to Nigerians.
READ: COVID-19: Johnson & Johnson to test vaccine on 60,000 people
“President Buhari has welcomed the arrival of first effective coronavirus vaccine after a successful human trial phase. . . Reacting to the news that the vaccines have recorded 90% effectiveness against the disease, the President described the development as a major milestone in medicine but warned that the world must unite in facilitating the equitable access and distribution of the vaccines to protect people in all countries,” the Presidency disclosed in a statement.
READ: COVID-19: FG to set up vaccine production company
Coronavirus
COVID-19: EU to buy up to 300million doses of BioNTech-Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine
The EU is making plans to buy 300 million doses of BioNTech-Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.
The European Union has finalized a deal to buy up to 300 million doses of the ground-breaking coronavirus vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer.
American multinational pharmaceutical corporation – Pfizer, and German partner – BioNTech, had in a statement on Monday, November 9, 2020, asserted that their COVID-19 vaccine achieved 90% success in preventing COVID-19, in its first interim analysis from phase 3 study.
Following the breakthrough that has raised hopes of a route out of the pandemic, the company noted that deliveries are to commence by the end of this year.
The EU was coy on the mode for rolling out the vaccine as it insists that “a number of steps” needed to be followed beforehand.
(READ MORE: Crude oil prices up 12% in barely 4 days, triggered by OPEC+ proposed cuts)
In this instance, the companies plan to apply for emergency approval to use it by the end of November – and a limited number of people may get the vaccine this year.
Early data suggests the vaccine protects more than 90% of people from developing Covid-19 symptoms. The developers, Pfizer and BioNTech, said it had been tested on 43,500 people with no safety concerns raised. The companies said they will submit the vaccine candidate to the US Food and Drug Administration for emergency use authorization by the third week of this month.
What they are saying
European Health Commissioner, Ms. Stella Kyriakides, described the EU vaccine deal as “extremely important”. She submitted that, “the agreement means we are a step closer to what we set out to do – to have a broad and solid vaccine portfolio,” she said, adding that, “it would only be distributed once it is “proven to be safe.”
Ms Kyriakides did not give detailed information regarding a specific timeline for when the vaccine would be delivered to member states. “It has to receive authorization from the European Medicines Agency. A number of steps need to be followed before we will actually be able to have a timeline.”
She also urged caution, saying: “[The vaccine] will not be a silver bullet that will make the virus disappear overnight.”
(READ MORE: OPEC cuts oil demand outlook again as spike in coronavirus slows recovery)
Also, on Wednesday, the Head of the EU’s Health Agency, said the first vaccinations in the 27-member bloc could take place early next year.
“I think optimistically [the] first quarter next year, but I can’t be more precise,” Andrea Ammon, the Director of the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control, told the AFP news agency.
She added that current infection trends in Europe were “very, very concerning” and all indicators were “going in the wrong direction right now.”
What you should know
Trial results are also due in the next few weeks on a vaccine being developed by the British drug manufacturer, AstraZeneca and scientists at the University of Oxford. A Russian vaccine called Sputnik V has also produced encouraging data.
On Wednesday, Russian scientists announced that the Sputnik V vaccine had so far shown a 92% success rate. That data, however, has not been reviewed by outside analysts.
The 27-member bloc (EU) has also signed supply deals with AstraZeneca, Sanofi, and Johnson & Johnson for their potential COVID-19 shots.
According to Nairametrics COVID-19 tracker report, total confirmed COVID-19 cases stand at 64,516 , while total deaths stand at 1,162.
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 11th of November 2020, 180 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 64,516 confirmed cases.
On the 11th of November 2020, 180 new confirmed cases and 2 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 1,567 samples across the country.
To date, 64,516 cases have been confirmed, 60,737 cases have been discharged and 1,162 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 687,952 tests have been carried out as of November 11th, 2020 compared to 686,385 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 11th November 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 64,516
- Total Number Discharged – 60,737
- Total Deaths – 1,162
- Total Tests Carried out – 687,952
According to the NCDC, the 180 new cases were reported from 9 states- Lagos (74), Oyo (41), FCT (19), Kaduna (19), Bauchi (12), Ogun (7), Rivers (4), Cross River (2) and Edo (2).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 22,127, followed by Abuja (6,303), Plateau (3,679), Oyo (3,581), Rivers (2,881), Kaduna (2,725), Edo (2,680), Ogun (2,082), Delta (1,816), Kano (1,756), Ondo (1,700), Enugu (1,332), Kwara (1,083), Ebonyi (1,055), Katsina (953), Gombe (938). Osun (932), Abia (926), Borno (745), and Bauchi (739).
Imo State has recorded 622 cases, Benue (493), Nasarawa (483), Bayelsa (414), Ekiti (338), Jigawa (325), Akwa Ibom (319), Anambra (282), Niger (281), Adamawa (261), Sokoto (165), Taraba (152), Kebbi (93), Cross River (89), Yobe (82), Zamfara (79), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
READ ALSO: COVID-19: Western diplomats warn of disease explosion, poor handling by government
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two-weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
READ ALSO: Bill Gates says Trump’s WHO funding suspension is dangerous
Coronavirus
Covid-19: Russia says its Sputnik V vaccine is 92% effective
Russia’s COVID-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, has been declared by its developers to be 92% effective.
The developer of Russia’s flagship vaccine against Covid-19, Sputnik V, has disclosed that it is 92% effective in protecting people from the virus infections.
As the country pushes for a top slot in the fight against the coronavirus after a rival product by Pfizer Inc. reported a similar breakthrough.
This announcement was made by its developers, Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), through a tweet post on Wednesday, November 11, 2020.
The 2 organizations who are backing its development and marketing it globally said the preliminary Phase 3 findings are based on results from 20,000 volunteers who were given the first dose, including more than 16,000 who also received a second injection.
According to a report from Bloomberg, the statement says that the data is based on results 21 days after the initial injection and will be published in a peer-reviewed medical journal.
The 92% efficacy rate was based on 20 confirmed Covid-19 cases split across vaccinated subjects who got two doses and those who got the placebo.
This is significantly lower than the 94 infections in the trial of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer Inc and BioNTech. Pfizer said it would continue with its trial until there were 164 Covid-19, in order to confirm its efficacy rate
The developers who revealed that no unexpected adverse events have been reported with monitoring continuing, also said the trial is to include a total of 40,000 subjects although not all have yet been vaccinated.
The shots have also been given to health workers, teachers and officials outside the trial, with preliminary observations showing effectiveness over 90%, the Health Ministry said hours after Pfizer’s announcement this week.
RDIF said the Russian trial would continue for 6 more months and data from the trials will also be published in a leading international medical journal following a peer review.
This announcement from Russia is coming 2 days after Nairametrics had reported that Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate, which is developed in collaboration with BioNTech SE, is at least 90% effective.
According to an interim analysis published this week in what was described as the most encouraging scientific evidence supporting any vaccination to date.
It can be recalled that Russia was the first in the world to register its Covid-19 vaccine, Sputnik V, for public use in August, although the approval came before the start of the large scale trial in September.
Scientists and pharmaceutical companies have raised serious concerns about the speed at which Russia gave regulatory approval for the drug and launching mass vaccination programme before full trials to test its safety and efficacy had been completed.
With the world’s fifth-largest number of Covid-19 cases, Russia is also hoping to capture a share of the global market for a tool to control the pandemic that has killed more than 1.2 million people globally
After it was approved for use, Sputnik V has faced challenges ramping up production as other inoculations globally prepare for widespread roll-out.