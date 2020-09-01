Coronavirus
EU to buy $478 million WHO COVID-19 vaccine for low and middle income countries
The European Commission said that the financial support will be provided through guarantees.
The European Commission has disclosed that it will provide $478 million in guarantees to purchase COVID-19 vaccine from a World Health Organization (WHO) led initiative.
Although the global health body said that Germany had joined the pact, the UN health agency was still negotiating with the bloc.
The WHO Director-General, Tedros Adhanom Gheybreyesus during a news conference in Geneva said, “Germany has joined the COVAX facility today. And also we’re negotiating with the rest of EU members. One possibility we are checking is for the EU members to join as a bloc. I think the best way to end this pandemic is through solidarity, through cooperation, through oneness.”
The primary objective of COVAX initiative is to purchase for all countries in the world 2 billion doses of potential COVID-19 shots from several vaccine developers by the end of next year.
The European Commission said that the financial support will be provided through guarantees, although it was not clarified how these guarantees would be offered and why they were preferred to direct funding in cash.
The European Commission President, Ursula von der Leyen, said, ‘’Today, the Commission is announcing a 400 million euro contribution to COVAX for working together in purchasing future vaccines to the benefit of low and middle-income countries.’’
The EU Commission is currently negotiating advance purchases of COVID-19 vaccines with several drugmakers on behalf of the 27 EU states and has previously said that the EU countries cannot buy vaccines through parallel procurement schemes.
Nairamentrics had reported last week that American Biotechnology firm, Moderna Inc announced that it has concluded advanced talks with the European Union to supply 80 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, mRNA-1273.
The Commission said, ‘’The detailed terms and conditions for the EU’s participation and contribution will be worked out in the coming backs and weeks.’’
The Commission added in a statement that it was ready, together with EU states, “To put expertise and resources at work within COVAX to accelerate and scale-up development and manufacturing of global supply of vaccines for citizens across the world, in poor and rich countries.”
Critics have however pointed out that the Commission was effectively undermining the WHO-led initiative by having exclusive access to the vaccines through an EU scheme. The commission said that it was committed to donating to developing countries some of the vaccines it buys through its procurement.
It can be recalled that the United States, Japan, Britain and the EU have all agreed on deals to secure millions of COVID-19 vaccine for their citizens despite the WHO’s warning that vaccine nationalism will negatively impact on supplies of such vaccines.
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 31st of August 2020, 143 new confirmed cases and 0 deaths were recorded in Nigeria.
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 54,008 confirmed cases.
On the 31st of August 2020, 143 new confirmed cases and 0 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 1,277 samples across the country.
To date, 54,008 cases have been confirmed, 41,638 cases have been discharged and 1,013 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 403,347 tests have been carried out as of August 30th, 2020 compared to 402,070 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 31st August 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 54,008
- Total Number Discharged – 41,638
- Total Deaths – 1,013
- Total Tests Carried out – 403,347
According to the NCDC, the 143 new cases are reported from 18 states- Plateau (35), Kaduna (21), Lagos (19), FCT (13), Ebonyi (9), Adamawa (7), Enugu (7), Katsina (7), Edo (6), Kwara (5), Osun (3), Anambra (2), Kano (2), Niger (2), Ogun (2), Benue (1), Borno (1), Sokoto (1)
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 18,138, followed by Abuja (5,169), Oyo (3,118), Edo (2,584), Plateau (2,533), Kaduna and Rivers (2,141), Delta (1,744), Kano (1,727), Ogun (1,648), Ondo (1,539), Enugu (1,162), Ebonyi (993), Kwara (966), Katsina (796), Osun (782), Abia (771), Borno (741), Gombe (723), and Bauchi (667).
Imo State has recorded 527 cases, Benue (453), Nasarawa (434), Bayelsa (391), Jigawa (322), Akwa Ibom (278), Ekiti (262), Niger (243), Adamawa (228), Anambra (216), Sokoto (159), Kebbi (93), Taraba (87), Cross River (82), Zamfara (78), Yobe (67), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
READ ALSO: COVID-19: Western diplomats warn of disease explosion, poor handling by government
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two-weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
READ ALSO: Bill Gates says Trump’s WHO funding suspension is dangerous
|Date
|Confirmed case
|New cases
|Total deaths
|New deaths
|Total recovery
|Active cases
|Critical cases
|August 31, 2020
|54008
|143
|1013
|0
|41638
|11357
|7
|August 30, 2020
|53865
|138
|1013
|2
|41513
|11339
|7
|August 29, 2020
|53727
|250
|1011
|0
|41314
|11402
|7
|August 28, 2020
|53477
|160
|1011
|0
|41017
|11449
|7
|August 27, 2020
|53317
|296
|1011
|1
|40726
|11580
|7
|August 26, 2020
|53021
|221
|1010
|3
|40281
|11730
|7
|August 25, 2020
|52800
|252
|1007
|3
|39964
|11829
|7
|August 24, 2020
|52548
|321
|1004
|2
|39257
|12287
|7
|August 23, 2020
|52227
|322
|1002
|5
|38945
|12280
|7
|August 22, 2020
|51905
|601
|997
|1
|38767
|12141
|7
|August 21, 2020
|51304
|340
|996
|4
|37885
|12423
|7
|August 20, 2020
|50964
|476
|992
|7
|37569
|12403
|7
|August 19, 2020
|50488
|593
|985
|4
|37304
|12199
|7
|August 18, 2020
|49895
|410
|981
|4
|37051
|11863
|7
|August 17, 2020
|49485
|417
|977
|2
|36834
|11674
|7
|August 16, 2020
|49068
|298
|975
|1
|36497
|11596
|7
|August 15, 2020
|48770
|325
|974
|1
|36290
|11506
|7
|August 14, 2020
|48445
|329
|973
|7
|35998
|11474
|7
|August 13, 2020
|48116
|373
|966
|10
|34309
|12841
|7
|August 12, 2020
|47743
|453
|956
|0
|33943
|12844
|7
|August 11, 2020
|47290
|423
|956
|6
|33609
|12725
|7
|August 10, 2020
|46867
|290
|950
|5
|33346
|12571
|7
|August 9, 2020
|46577
|437
|945
|3
|33186
|12446
|7
|August 8, 2020
|46140
|453
|942
|6
|33044
|12154
|7
|August 7, 2020
|45687
|443
|936
|6
|32637
|12114
|7
|August 6, 2020
|45244
|354
|930
|3
|32430
|11884
|7
|August 5, 2020
|44890
|457
|927
|17
|32165
|11798
|7
|August 4, 2020
|44433
|304
|910
|14
|31851
|11672
|7
|August 3, 2020
|44129
|288
|896
|8
|20663
|22570
|7
|August 2, 2020
|43841
|304
|888
|5
|20308
|22645
|7
|August 1, 2020
|43537
|386
|883
|4
|20287
|22567
|7
|July 31, 2020
|43151
|462
|879
|1
|19565
|22707
|7
|July 30, 2020
|42689
|481
|878
|5
|19270
|22541
|7
|July 29, 2020
|42208
|404
|873
|5
|19004
|22331
|7
|July 28, 2020
|41804
|624
|868
|8
|18764
|22172
|7
|July 27, 2020
|41180
|648
|860
|2
|18203
|22117
|7
|July 26, 2020
|40532
|555
|858
|2
|17374
|22300
|7
|July 25, 2020
|39977
|438
|856
|11
|16948
|22173
|7
|July 24, 2020
|39539
|591
|845
|12
|16559
|22135
|7
|July 23, 2020
|38948
|604
|833
|20
|16061
|22054
|7
|July 22, 2020
|38344
|543
|813
|8
|15815
|21716
|7
|July 21, 2020
|37801
|576
|805
|4
|15677
|21319
|7
|July 20, 2020
|37225
|562
|801
|12
|15333
|21091
|7
|July 19, 2020
|36663
|556
|789
|11
|15105
|20769
|7
|July 18, 2020
|36107
|653
|778
|6
|14938
|20391
|7
|July 17, 2020
|35454
|600
|772
|3
|14633
|20049
|7
|July 16, 2020
|34854
|595
|769
|9
|14292
|19793
|7
|July 15, 2020
|34259
|643
|760
|6
|13999
|19500
|7
|July 14, 2020
|33616
|463
|754
|10
|13792
|19070
|7
|July 13, 2020
|33153
|595
|744
|4
|13671
|18738
|7
|July 12, 2020
|32558
|571
|740
|16
|13447
|18371
|7
|July 11, 2020
|31987
|664
|724
|15
|13103
|18160
|7
|July 10, 2020
|31323
|575
|709
|20
|12795
|17819
|7
|July 9, 2020
|30748
|499
|689
|5
|12546
|17513
|7
|July 8, 2020
|30249
|460
|684
|15
|12373
|17192
|7
|July 7, 2020
|29789
|503
|669
|15
|12108
|17012
|7
|July 6, 2020
|29286
|575
|654
|9
|11828
|16804
|7
|July 5, 2020
|28711
|544
|645
|11
|11665
|16401
|7
|July 4, 2020
|28167
|603
|634
|6
|11462
|16071
|7
|July 3, 2020
|27564
|454
|628
|12
|11069
|15867
|7
|July 2, 2020
|27110
|626
|616
|13
|10801
|15693
|7
|July 1, 2020
|26484
|790
|603
|13
|10152
|15729
|7
|June 30, 2020
|25694
|561
|590
|17
|9746
|15358
|7
|June 29, 2020
|25133
|566
|573
|8
|9402
|15158
|7
|June 28, 2020
|24867
|490
|565
|7
|9007
|14995
|7
|June 27, 2020
|24077
|779
|558
|4
|8625
|14894
|7
|June 26, 2020
|23298
|684
|554
|5
|8253
|14491
|7
|June 25, 2020
|22614
|594
|549
|7
|7822
|14243
|7
|June 24, 2020
|22020
|649
|542
|9
|7613
|13865
|7
|June 23, 2020
|21371
|452
|533
|8
|7338
|13500
|7
|June 22, 2020
|20919
|675
|525
|7
|7109
|13285
|7
|June 21, 2020
|20242
|436
|518
|12
|6879
|12847
|7
|June 20, 2020
|19808
|661
|506
|19
|6718
|12584
|7
|June 19, 2020
|19147
|667
|487
|12
|6581
|12079
|7
|June 18, 2020
|18480
|745
|475
|6
|6307
|11698
|7
|June 17, 2020
|17735
|587
|469
|14
|5967
|11299
|7
|June 16, 2020
|17148
|490
|455
|31
|5623
|11070
|7
|June 15, 2020
|16658
|573
|424
|4
|5349
|10885
|7
|June 14, 2020
|16085
|403
|420
|13
|5220
|10445
|7
|June 13, 2020
|15682
|501
|407
|8
|5101
|10174
|7
|June 12, 2020
|15181
|627
|399
|12
|4891
|9891
|7
|June 11, 2020
|14554
|681
|387
|5
|4494
|9673
|7
|June 10, 2020
|13873
|409
|382
|17
|4351
|9140
|7
|June 9, 2020
|13464
|663
|365
|4
|4206
|8893
|7
|June 8, 2020
|12801
|315
|361
|7
|4040
|8400
|7
|June 7, 2020
|12486
|260
|354
|12
|3959
|8173
|7
|June 6, 2020
|12233
|389
|342
|9
|3826
|8065
|7
|June 5, 2020
|11844
|328
|333
|10
|3696
|7815
|7
|June 4, 2020
|11516
|350
|323
|8
|3535
|7646
|7
|June 3, 2020
|11166
|348
|315
|1
|3329
|7522
|7
|June 2, 2020
|10819
|241
|314
|15
|3239
|7266
|7
|June 1, 2020
|10578
|416
|299
|12
|3122
|7157
|9
|May 31, 2020
|10162
|307
|287
|14
|3007
|6868
|7
|May 30, 2020
|9855
|553
|273
|12
|2856
|6726
|7
|May 29, 2020
|9302
|387
|261
|2
|2697
|6344
|7
|May 28, 2020
|8915
|182
|259
|5
|2592
|6064
|7
|May 27, 2020
|8733
|389
|254
|5
|2501
|5978
|7
|May 26, 2020
|8344
|276
|249
|16
|2385
|5710
|7
|May 25, 2020
|8068
|229
|233
|7
|2311
|5524
|7
|May 24, 2020
|7839
|313
|226
|5
|2263
|5360
|7
|May 23, 2020
|7526
|265
|221
|0
|2174
|5131
|7
|May 22, 2020
|7261
|245
|221
|10
|2007
|5033
|7
|May 21, 2020
|7016
|339
|211
|11
|1907
|4898
|7
|May 20, 2020
|6677
|284
|200
|8
|1840
|4637
|7
|May 19, 2020
|6401
|226
|192
|1
|1734
|4475
|7
|May 18, 2020
|6175
|216
|191
|9
|1644
|4340
|7
|May 17, 2020
|5959
|388
|182
|6
|1594
|4183
|7
|May 16, 2020
|5621
|176
|176
|5
|1472
|3973
|7
|May 15, 2020
|5445
|288
|171
|3
|1320
|3954
|4
|May 14, 2020
|5162
|193
|168
|3
|1180
|3815
|4
|May 13, 2020
|4971
|184
|164
|6
|1070
|3737
|4
|May 12, 2020
|4787
|146
|158
|6
|959
|3670
|4
|May 11, 2020
|4641
|242
|152
|10
|902
|3589
|4
|May 10, 2020
|4399
|248
|142
|17
|778
|3479
|4
|May 9, 2020
|4151
|239
|127
|11
|745
|3278
|4
|May 8, 2020
|3912
|386
|118
|10
|679
|3115
|4
|May 7, 2020
|3526
|381
|108
|4
|601
|2818
|4
|May 6, 2020
|3145
|195
|104
|5
|534
|2507
|1
|May 5, 2020
|2950
|148
|99
|5
|481
|2370
|4
|May 4, 2020
|2802
|245
|94
|6
|417
|2291
|2
|May 3, 2020
|2558
|170
|88
|2
|400
|2070
|2
|May 2, 2020
|2388
|220
|86
|17
|351
|1952
|2
|May 1, 2020
|2170
|238
|69
|10
|351
|1751
|2
|April 30, 2020
|1932
|204
|59
|7
|317
|1556
|2
|April 29, 2020
|1728
|196
|52
|7
|307
|1369
|2
|April 28, 2020
|1532
|195
|45
|4
|255
|1232
|2
|April 27, 2020
|1337
|64
|41
|0
|255
|994
|2
|April 26, 2020
|1273
|91
|41
|5
|239
|994
|2
|April 25, 2020
|1182
|87
|36
|3
|222
|925
|2
|April 24, 2020
|1095
|114
|33
|1
|208
|855
|2
|April 23, 2020
|981
|108
|32
|3
|197
|753
|2
|April 22, 2020
|873
|91
|29
|3
|197
|648
|2
|April 21, 2020
|782
|117
|26
|3
|197
|560
|2
|April 20, 2020
|665
|38
|23
|1
|188
|466
|2
|April 19, 2020
|627
|86
|22
|2
|170
|436
|2
|April 18, 2020
|541
|48
|20
|2
|166
|356
|2
|April 17, 2020
|493
|51
|18
|4
|159
|317
|2
|April 16, 2020
|442
|35
|13
|1
|152
|277
|2
|April 15, 2020
|407
|34
|12
|1
|128
|267
|2
|April 14, 2020
|373
|30
|11
|1
|99
|263
|2
|April 13, 2020
|343
|20
|10
|0
|91
|242
|2
|April 12, 2020
|323
|5
|10
|0
|85
|228
|2
|April 11, 2020
|318
|13
|10
|3
|70
|238
|2
|April 10, 2020
|305
|17
|7
|0
|58
|240
|2
|April 9, 2020
|288
|14
|7
|1
|51
|230
|2
|April 8, 2020
|274
|22
|6
|0
|44
|226
|2
|April 7, 2020
|254
|16
|6
|1
|44
|204
|2
|April 6, 2020
|238
|6
|5
|0
|35
|198
|2
|April 5, 2020
|232
|18
|5
|1
|33
|194
|2
|April 4, 2020
|214
|5
|4
|0
|25
|185
|0
|April 3, 2020
|209
|25
|4
|2
|25
|180
|0
|April 2, 2020
|184
|10
|2
|0
|20
|162
|0
|April 1, 2020
|174
|35
|2
|0
|9
|163
|0
|March 31, 2020
|139
|8
|2
|0
|9
|128
|0
|March 30, 2020
|131
|20
|2
|1
|8
|121
|0
|March 29, 2020
|111
|22
|1
|0
|3
|107
|0
|March 28, 2020
|89
|19
|1
|0
|3
|85
|0
|March 27, 2020
|70
|5
|1
|0
|3
|66
|0
|March 26, 2020
|65
|14
|1
|0
|2
|62
|0
|March 25, 2020
|51
|7
|1
|0
|2
|48
|0
|March 24, 2020
|44
|4
|1
|0
|2
|41
|0
|March 23, 2020
|40
|10
|1
|1
|2
|37
|0
|March 22, 2020
|30
|8
|0
|0
|2
|28
|0
|March 21, 2020
|22
|10
|0
|0
|1
|21
|0
|March 20, 2020
|12
|4
|0
|0
|1
|11
|0
|March 19, 2020
|8
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0
|March 18, 2020
|8
|5
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0
|March 17, 2020
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|March 16, 2020
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|March 15, 2020
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|March 14, 2020
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|March 13, 2020
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|March 12, 2020
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|March 11, 2020
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|March 10, 2020
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|March 9, 2020
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|March 8, 2020
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|March 7, 2020
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|March 6, 2020
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|March 5, 2020
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|March 4, 2020
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|March 3, 2020
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|March 2, 2020
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|March 1, 2020
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|February 29, 2020
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|February 28, 2020
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Coronavirus
WHO explains the impact of COVID-19 on global health care progress
The disclosure was part of a report in the Survey which was conducted by WHO.
The coronavirus pandemic which has negatively impacted on global affairs has seen most of the gains in medical care which were achieved over the past decades under the threat of being wiped out within a short period of time.
The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted ordinary health services in more than 90% of the countries.
The disclosure was part of a report in the Survey which was conducted by the World Health Organization (WHO) and released on Monday, August 31, 2020.
The UN health agency had on many occasions warned about other life-saving programmes being impacted by the pandemic and has sent advice to countries on how to mitigate against it. However, the survey yielded the first WHO data so far on the scale of disruptions.
The report from the WHO says, ‘’The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on essential health services is a source of great concern. Major health gains achieved over the past two decades can be wiped out in a short period of time.’’
The survey includes responses from over 100 countries between May and July. The most affected services were routine immunizations (70%), family planning (68%) and cancer diagnosis and treatment (55%), while emergency services were disturbed in almost a quarter of responding countries.
The number of coronavirus cases has surpassed 25.2 million with about 850,000 deaths according to the latest report.
Researchers are of the opinion that non-COVID-19 deaths have also increased in some places partly due to disruption in health services, although these may be harder to calculate.
The WHO survey said, ‘’It was reasonable to anticipate that even a modest disruption in essential health services could lead to an increase in morbidity and mortality from causes other than COVID-19 in the short to medium and long-term.”
Going further, the WHO also warned that the disruptions could be felt even after the pandemic ends as countries may find that their resources have been overwhelmed.
Coronavirus
Lagos Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, tests negative to coronavirus
The Health Commissioner tested negative after previously testing positive a week ago.
The Commissioner for Health in Lagos State, Akin Abayomi, has tested negative for COVID-19, a week after he tested positive.
This was confirmed by the media aide to the Lagos State Governor, Jubril Gawat in a social media statement on Monday.
READ: Covid-19 School Reopening: WhatsApp messages reveal fear among Nigerian Parents
FLASH: The Deputy Incident Commander of #Covid19Lagos and Lagos Commissioner for Health, @ProfAkinAbayomi has tested NEGATIVE to Covid19. pic.twitter.com/ZBYY5w8tBf
— Gawat Jubril A. (@Mr_JAGss) August 31, 2020
Nairametrics reported last week that the Lagos State government has announced that Abayomi tested positive for the coronavirus disease.
READ: Kayode Fayemi recovers from COVID-19 after 11 days in isolation
Abayomi who is the Deputy Incident Commander of the Incident Command System for COVID-19 contracted the disease after close contact with persons feeling unwell and testing positive to the coronavirus disease.
As at 11:45 pm, 30th August, Lagos State has recorded a total of 18,119 cases of coronavirus.