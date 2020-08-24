Coronavirus
Moderna to supply 80 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine to European Union
American Biotechnology firm, Moderna Inc, has announced that it has concluded advanced talks with the European Union to supply 80 million doses of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, Mrna-1273, which is currently in its final stage trial.
This is part of the European Union’s goal to secure early access to safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines for the European countries.
The company pointed out that potential agreement provides for an option for these European countries to buy an additional 80 million doses of Mrna-1273 for a total of up to 160 million doses. This they did without disclosing the financial terms of the pact.
The discussions are intended to ensure that member states have access to Morderna’s vaccine.
The drug developer is the fifth company to have concluded discussions with the EU, with the others being Sanofi-GSK, Johnson & Johnson, CureVac and AstraZeneca.
Moderna disclosed that it was working with manufacturing partners like Lonza Group AG of Switzerland and Laboratorios Farmaceuticos Rovi SA of Spain to produce the vaccine outside the United States.
Moderna, which is one of the few drugmakers with vaccine candidates that are in the final stage of testing, also revealed that it was on track to complete enrollment of about 30,000 participants in the study in September. The biotechnology firm said they are proud that the European Union has recognized the potential of their vaccine candidate.
Moderna, earlier in the month signed a deal with the United States to supply 100 million doses of the potential COVID-19 vaccine for about $1.5 billion.
Moderna also reiterated it is increasing its global manufacturing capacity to be able to deliver about 500 million doses per year and possibly up to 1 billion doses per year, from 2021.
Updated: Lagos Commissioner for Health, Akin Abayomi, tests positive to coronavirus disease
The Lagos State government has announced that it’s commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Abayomi has tested positive to the coronavirus disease.
This was disclosed in a statement by the state government on Monday, August 24, 2020.
Abayomi who is the Deputy Incident Commander of the Incident Command System for COVID-19 contracted the disease after close contact with persons feeling unwell and testing positive to the coronavirus disease.
The statement from the Lagos State Government reads, ‘’Subsequent to close contact with persons feeling unwell and testing positive for the Covid-19 infection, the Honorable Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has tested positive for the virus.’’
The Lagos state health commissioner became aware of his status after conducting the required testing protocol of contact tracing procedures. The statement, however, said he is doing well as he is not experiencing any of the symptoms associated with the disease.
Abayomi will be adhering to the protocol of home-based strategy in Lagos State as he will be isolating himself in his home for the next 14 days.
He is, however, expected to continue to discharge his duties both as the Deputy Incident Commander of the Incident Command System for Covid-19 and most especially as the Honorable Commissioner for Health
Lagos moves to reopen cinemas, bars, tourism centres as it issues guidelines to be met
Operators of tourism enterprises must hold valid licenses from the government before holding an event.
In a move towards the reopening of cinemas and event centres, the Lagos State Government has listed some modalities, sets of protocols and guidelines that need to be put in place and implemented by hospitality and tourism establishments.
These protocols and guidelines are meant to ensure the health and safety of all guests and staff in all the facilities involved.
The disclosure was made in a statement that was issued by the Commissioner for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf over the weekend.
Akinbile-Yussuf stated, “The rules affect all accommodation establishments such as hotels, motels, apartments, suites, inns, guest houses etc. tourism enterprises like event centres and food establishments like restaurants, eateries, fast food, lounge and bars, and cinemas.’’
The Commissioner revealed that the state government arrived at the set of protocols for the operators in the hospitality and tourism sector after due consultations with relevant stakeholders in the sector and in recognition of the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the industry.
Akinbile-Yussuf noted that, apart from the general safety protocols which include the compulsory use of face masks, regular hand washing, use of sanitisers, maintenance of social distancing, temperature check, encouragement of cashless transactions, disinfection of premises and buildings, among others, owners of hospitality establishments are required to offer 50% of their space capacity to guests for now in order to maintain physical distancing, in addition to the separation of dining tables.
She said, “For now, there will be no buffet serving arrangement. All guests (over 18 years old) must be made to sign a COVID-19 form at the reception that has the name, address and phone number of guests for easy contact tracing purpose.”
For owners of food establishments such as restaurants, eateries, fast food, lounges and bar among others, she said restaurants and eateries are mandated to indicate two metres spacing on the floor to guide their customers on physical distancing, adding that fast food outlets and eateries are also to maintain take-away services for now.
The Commissioner disclosed that operators of tourism enterprises such as event centres and entertainment places must hold valid licenses from the Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture before holding an event. This is in addition to an Event Safety Clearance from the Lagos State Safety Commission before the holding of such event.
She also stated, “Occupancy at any event, for now, must not exceed 50% maximum capacity of the hall with a maximum duration of three hours for all social events. Event Centres sitting arrangement must also comply with the two metres physical spacing. All tables must be set at least five meters apart in order to maintain a safe distance and free movements.”
She warned that violation of these conditions by event centre owners and party planners would attract a sum of N1 million as penalty.
Going further, she disclosed that owners of cinemas are to follow all guidelines stipulated for the hospitality sector and event centres as it relates to 50% capacity, two metres spacing and the signing of COVID-19 forms by customers above 18 years. She stressed that the operation of all cinemas within the State must adhere to the time stipulated for the curfew in their operations, that is 10 p.m to 4 a.m.
COVID-19: US FDA approves blood plasma treatment, 70,000 patients treated so far
The agency revealed that 70,000 patients have so far been treated using blood plasma.
The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Sunday, revealed that it has authorized the use of blood plasma from patients who have recovered from COVID-19 as treatment for the disease.
This is coming barely a day after he accused the agency of delaying the rollout of COVID-19 vaccines and therapeutics for political reasons. The announcement of the emergency use authorization of the treatment is coming on the eve of the Republican National Convention, where Trump is expected to be nominated to lead his party for another 4 years.
The FDA, which appears to be in a rush with the announcement, disclosed that early evidence suggests blood plasma can decrease mortality and improve the health of patients when administered in the first 3 days of their hospitalization.
The Director of the FDA’s Centre for Biologics Evaluation and Research, Peter Marks, on a conference call with reporters, said, ‘’It appeared that the product is safe and we’re comfortable with that and we continue to see no concerning safety signals.’’
The FDA while explaining its decision, cited early evidence suggesting blood plasma can decrease mortality and improve the health of patients when administered in the first 3 days of their hospitalization.
The FDA said that it recommended it as safe in an analysis of 20,000 patients who received this treatment. The agency revealed that 70,000 patients have so far been treated using blood plasma.
The agency also noted that patients who benefitted the most from this treatment are those under 80 years old and who were not on a respirator. Such patients had a 35% better survival rate a month after receiving the treatment.
Plasma is referred to as the element of blood that carries water, enzymes and blood cells throughout the body. It also carries the antibodies humans form to fight off disease and boost immunity.
Supplies of plasma has been limited because they require that a recovered Covid-19 patient donate blood and that it matches the blood type of the recipient