Corporate Press Releases
COVID-19 lockdown significantly impact Guinness Nigeria profits
Profit was impacted by a number of one-off accounting adjustments totaling N17.2b.
Guinness Nigeria Plc, a subsidiary of Diageo Plc, has announced its audited results for the period ended 30 June, 2020 revealing a decline in loss after tax at N12.57bn resulting from the significant impact of COVID-19 lockdowns and ongoing economic challenges.
The audited results which were released to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) at the financial year-end indicated that revenue decreased 21% to N104.376bn versus the prior period of 2019.
Profit was impacted by a number of one-off accounting adjustments totaling N17.2b, as well as volume declines due to the prevailing economic and COVID-19 impacted conditions. This led to a net loss after tax of N12.6b.
Excluding the accounting adjustments, the underlying performance remains strong despite the impacted top line performance.
Highlights
• Revenue decreased 21%
• Operating profit declined 243%
• Cost of sales declined 22%
• Net finance charges at N4.24billion
Speaking on the announcement, Mr. Baker Magunda, Managing Director/CEO, Guinness Nigeria Plc said: “The last quarter performance of fiscal 2020 was significantly impacted by restrictions due to COVID-19, exacerbating the already challenging economic environment. Closures of on-trade premises (bars, lounges, clubs and dine-in restaurants) which represent the major part of the consumption occasion for our products; and bans on celebratory occasions impacted sales.
“Demand was also impacted by reduced consumer income, unemployment concerns due to the shutdown of a large number of businesses, and increases of VAT and excise throughout the year.
“Distribution was further impacted by the ban of inter-state, and in some cases intra-state travel. Although Management worked diligently with regulatory authorities to minimise the impact, this hampered our distributors ability to restock and have our brands available for purchase.”
The company however revealed that its reaction to the challenges presented by the COVID-19 lockdown in Q4 was centered around reducing risk to the business by focusing on cash delivery, reducing distributor inventories, and fast-tracking the ongoing distribution transformation project for efficient sales operations. This focus ensured a reduction of trade receivables by 88% over same period last year.
“We also focused on cost management by reacting to the drop in demand by reducing operations for a month. Agile actions taken in the period impacted by COVID-19 complemented the work already undertaken throughout the year to reduce Cost of Sales by year end,” Magunda said.
The Chairman of the Board of Guinness Nigeria Plc, Babatunde Savage assured that “the Board will continue to support the Management in its efforts to sustain global best practices aimed at consistently delivering business growth for stakeholders.
“We remain confident that the strategy is comprehensive and robust, and that we are making the right investments in the company to ensure our long-term competitiveness.”
Corporate Press Releases
Call for Applications: Free 4 Week Global Startup Ecosystem (GSE) 5th Annual Digital Career Accelerator
Apply now to the GSE 5th Annual Digital Accelerator.
Global Startup Ecosystem (GSE): is the world’s first digital accelerator and leads today as one of the largest digital ecosystem development platforms. With a mission to educate, inspire and prepare individuals and organizations for the digital age, GSE brings together both private and public stakeholders to address humanity’s greatest challenges via exponential technologies and entrepreneurship.
In a post-pandemic world, it’s time that we up-skill and prepare both career professionals and entrepreneurs for a remote digital future! Welcome to the world’s largest digital accelerator with a focus on career development!
About the Program:
Global Startup Ecosystem (GSE) returns with the 5th Annual Digital Accelerator program with a focus on career development, personal development and business development tracks to prepare participants for a digital future. The 4 week intensive program will feature speakers from around the world who will train on strategy that prepares both entrepreneurs and career professionals for a digital remote world. Accepted participants will receive $250k in free perks and prizes from Google Cloud, AWS, IBM Cloud, DigitalOcean, Sendgrid and Zendesk.
Apply now to the GSE 5th Annual Digital Accelerator! 4 weeks of free training and strategy coaching on personal development, entrepreneurship and career development. Deadline August 28th! Program is Sept 1- 30, 2020! Apply via here: GSE 5th Annual Digital Accelerator Application.
Startups can apply for admission to the GSE digital career accelerator on a rolling basis between August 10th- August 28th. The program is free. No equity ask. No obligation.
The GSE digital accelerator program is open to all small businesses, corporate professionals, startups, and freelancers. Each application round is rolling admission until the top 100 are selected from each of the 7 regions that GSE covers in and Africa, Asia, America, Europe, Caribbean, Latin America, Middle East. The remaining 300 are selected from partner programs within our network. In total 1000 companies will be selected for the cohort. From the final cohort, 10 per region will be selected to pitch investors and influencers on demo day. The top 3 startups are announced at the conclusion of the program to receive partner prizes, media features, and potential investment.
For more information on tickets, sponsorships and partnerships, please email the team at: [email protected].
Staniel Tetteh
Ecosystem Development Team
(E) [email protected]
Corporate Press Releases
Finance Professionals Network set to host Sub-Saharan Africa’s largest virtual finance webinar
The webinar will hold on Zoom Platform and intending participants can register for free.
Finance Professionals Network (FPN), a community of finance professionals with membership both in Nigeria and beyond, has announced the largest virtual gathering of finance professionals in Sub-Saharan Africa to help webinar participants accelerate their careers.
The webinar themed “Thriving in Finance: Learning from the Industry Leaders” seeks to explore how aspiring leaders in the finance industry can navigate through their career journeys.
At the webinar, industry professionals and enthusiasts will be provided with an opportunity to leverage decades of experience of the seasoned panel to exploit opportunities amid COVID-19 in advancing their careers.
Dayo Obisan, Executive Commissioner (Operations), Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) is the Keynote Speaker for the webinar which holds at 5:00 pm on Saturday, 29th of August 2020 while Aruoture “Rotus” Oddiri of Smooth FM and Wole Famurewa of CNBC Africa will host the event.
A panel discussion about climbing to the top within the financial services industry will include leading experts such as Fola Fagbule, Head, Financial Advisory at African Finance Corporation (AFC); Odiri Oginni, CFA, MD/CEO of United Capital Asset Management Limited, and Akin Oyebode, Special Adviser, Investment Trade and Innovation, Ekiti State Government.
The event will also be headlined by Chidi Iwuchukwu, Head, Investment banking West Africa, Rand Merchant Bank (RMB); Zeal Akaraiwe, CEO, Graeme Blaque Advisory, and Danladi Verheijen, Co-founder/Managing Partner at Verod Capital Management.
“Participants will glean insights from the panelists whom are leaders in this industry and will share highlights of their career trajectories, provide a sneak-peek of potential opportunities, and the important knowledge, skills and abilities to rise into senior & executive management positions,” said Abraham Durosawo, Founder and Community Lead of FPN.
Durosawo added that the professional community is open to young and experienced finance professionals willing to collaborate and network regardless of their location.
The webinar will hold on Zoom Platform and intending participants can register for free via the link: bit.ly/FPNThrive
FPN organizes webinars and workshops to encourage collaboration and growth for finance professionals. The community, with a member of over 1,000, has brought together experts like Andrew Nevin, Partner & Chief Economist, PwC Nigeria and Andrew Stotz, CFA, a former President of the CFA Society Thailand and founder/CEO of A.Stotz Investment Research.
The finance community has also hosted Ayodeji Ebo, MD, Afrinvest Asset Management, Yemi Faseun, Head, Human Resources at Globacom and Wale Okunrinboye, Research Head at Sigma Pensions Ltd, among others.
Earlier in August, FPN organized a free master valuation class in collaboration with DBrown Consulting, providing an avenue for upskilling among community members and workshop participants. In June, FPN also organized the first Foundations of Finance Academy course on Zoom with over 750 applicants seeking to transit into careers in the financial industry. The academy delivered in a simple and practical manner, courses covering Asset Management, Corporate Finance, Financial Markets, Fixed Income, Derivatives, Financial Statement Analysis, Macroeconomic Research, Corporate Finance, Project Finance, Valuation and Financial Modeling.
About FPN
Finance Professionals Network is a finance hub where finance enthusiasts who are passionate about sharing their knowledge and experiences to everyone are found. We provide top-notch information about various topical financial issues which affect individuals, nations and the world at large. We aim to create a society where everyone irrespective of their age or status is financially literate as well as provide a platform where people can have access to information from experts in the finance industry.
Corporate Press Releases
Startimes, DStv, Others adjust prices as Nigerian businesses battle tough economic conditions
These actions by Pay TV operators follow a trend that is being observed across various sectors of the economy.
In a bid to cope with the devastating effects of Covid-19, inflation, devaluation, rising operational costs and a tough business environment, an increasing number of Nigerian businesses are making the decision to carry out upward reviews of the prices of their products and services.
Latest in a long line of companies to adjust prices is MultiChoice Nigeria which informed customers on August 18, 2020 of the implementation of subscription price adjustments on some of its DStv and GOtv packages. For DStv, the adjustments which come into effect on September 1, 2020 will only affect the Premium, Compact Plus and Compact packages, changing the prices by about 13% . Lower priced packages Confam, Yanga and Padi will retain their normal prices.
In a message sent to customers, Multichoice said: “We periodically review our pricing, taking into consideration factors such as inflation and operational costs. We acknowledge that the people of Nigeria are living under increased economic pressure and we have made efforts to freeze the subscription prices in the last year, barring any extreme factors such as devaluation of currency and changes to VAT mandated by the government.
“We remain committed to delivering the best video entertainment experience, telling the best local and international stories, giving access to nail-biting sporting action and up-to-the-minute news, as well as leading international series, movies, documentaries and children’s entertainment,” the company added.
This comes on the heels of similar price adjustments announced by Startimes, the nation’s second biggest Pay TV operator, which also raised prices of its subscription plans by an average of 22% effective August 1, 2020.
In explaining their recent price increase, the Startime’s Brand and Marketing Manager, Viki Liu said the price increase is due to increased value-added tax (VAT) from 5% to 7.5% as well as the foreign exchange rate which has impacted its cost of operation.
“Our business is not exempted from the effect of the naira depreciation affecting all businesses in the country. All of our foreign content is bought in dollars and to continually serve our subscribers the best content, the subscription price has to be reviewed upwards,” Liu added.
These actions by Pay TV operators follow a trend that is being observed across various sectors of the economy, where consumers are observing increases in the prices of commodities, as businesses struggle to cope with tough economic conditions. Also in July 2020, the Lagos Bus Service Limited, operator of Marcopolo high-capacity buses got the approval of the Lagos State Government to effect a 46% increase on transport fares.
In June, The International Monetary Fund (IMF) in its World Economic Outlook announced that the Nigerian economy would witness a deeper contraction of 5.4% and not the 3.4% it projected in April 2020. Gita Gopinath, IMF Chief Economist said, “Our projection for Sub-Saharan Africa overall is a negative 3.2% in 2020 with a recovery in 2021 of 3.4%.”
According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which measures inflation increased to 12.82 per cent (year-on-year) in July compared to 12.56 per cent in the preceding month, representing the highest rate recorded in 27 months since March 2018 when headline inflation was 13.34%. The report also shows that Nigeria’s inflation has consistently increased for 11-months, rising from 11.02% in August 2019 to 12.82% in July 2020.
The composite food index rose by 15.48% in July 2020 compared to 15.18% in June 2020. This represents 0.34% increase compared to June figures. Also, on a month-on-month basis, the food sub-index increased by 1.52% in July 2020, up by 0.04% points from 1.48% recorded in June 2020.
The rise in the food index was caused by increases in prices of bread and cereals, potatoes, yam and other tubers, meat, fruits, oils and fats, and fish.