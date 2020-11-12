Around the World
Africa: Ghanaian inflation rate drops for the 3rd straight month to 10.1%
Statistician to the Ghanaian Government disclosed that Ghana’s inflation rate reduced from 10.4% in September to 10.1% in October.
The inflation rate of West Africa’s second-largest economy, Ghana, slowed for the 3rd month in a row to a rate of 10.1%. However, food inflation rose to 12.6% in October compared to 11.2% in September.
This was disclosed in a report by Bloomberg on Wednesday evening.
Statistician to the Ghanaian Government, Kobina Annim, disclosed on Wednesday that Ghana's inflation rate reduced from 10.4% in September to 10.1% in October.
He also disclosed that the main factors contributing to the reduced inflation rate were housing, electricity, and transportation.
- Ghana’s food inflation rate climbed to 12.6% in October compared to 11.2% in September as costs climbed by 0.1% monthly.
- Ghana’s Central Bank disclosed that it expects inflation to be between 6% to 10% in the second quarter of 2021.
What you should know
The Ghanaian inflation rate is much less volatile compared to her West African neighbor, Nigeria, which recorded an inflation rate of 13.71% (year-on-year) in September 2020.
According to the Consumer Price Index (CPI) report released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), Nigeria has endured a persistent increase in inflationary rate, growing from 12.13% in January to 13.71% in September, which is the highest recorded in 30 months.
- Nigeria’s food inflation rate rose by 16.66% in September 2020, 0.66% increase when compared to 16% recorded in the previous month.
- On a month-on-month basis, the food sub-index rose by 1.88% compared to 1.67% recorded in August 2020.
Around the World
Canada invites 4,500 Express entry candidates, promises to accept more immigrants
This round of draw is the third instance where Canada issued 4,500 invitations at a time, the largest number of invitations issued in a single draw.
The Canadian Government in its latest draw held in November has invited 4,500 fresh express entry candidates to apply for permanent residency. This was contained in the Canadian immigration newsletter recently released.
This round of draw is the third instance where Canada issued 4,500 invitations at a time, the largest number of invitations issued in a single draw.
The minimum Comprehensive Ranking System (CSR) score for this draw was 478, seven points higher than 471 points, recorded in the last draw held in October.
According to the report, the highest-scoring candidates received an Invitation to Apply (ITA) for Canadian permanent residence in the Express Entry invitation round. In this round, Canada invited the top 4,500 candidates to apply for permanent residence.
In case of a tie between candidates, IRCC applied the tie-breaking rule. So, for this draw, candidates who had a CRS score of 478 or more, needed to have submitted their Express Entry profile before October 26, 2020 at 22:44:19 UTC in order to receive an invitation.
Meanwhile, the new draw brings the total number of ITAs issued in 2020 to 87,350. This year is shaping up to be a new record-breaking year for Express Entry, as the number of ITAs issued to date is the highest it has ever been.
How it works
Express Entry is the application system that manages the pool of candidates for Canada’s three main economic immigration classes — the Federal Skilled Worker Program (FSWP), the Federal Skilled Trades Class (FSTC), and the Canadian Experience Class (CEC).
A set number of the highest-ranked candidates are invited to apply for Canadian permanent residence through regular draws (usually bi-weekly) from the pool. These invitation rounds typically involve candidates from all three Express Entry-managed categories.
Candidates are ranked based on a score awarded under the CRS, which considers factors such as age, education, skilled work experience, and proficiency in English or French.
What you need to know
- In a recent report, Immigration, Refugees, and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) announced that French-speaking candidates now get additional points for their language skills, up from an initial 15 points while bilingual candidates will now get 50 points compared to an initial 30 points.
- These regular draws and invitations show the Commitment of the Canadian Government to receive more immigrants as Canada announced in October its multi-year immigration levels plan. In the report, Canada promised to welcome over 400,000 permanent residents every year until 2023.
- It also stated that more than 100,000 of these new immigrants will come in through Express Entry-managed programs in the Federal High Skilled category.
- Canada recorded a slower unemployment rate in October from 9% recorded in September to 8.9% as fresh 84,000 jobs were added in the month. This is a great improvement as the country looks to recover from the COVID-19 induced restrictions that took away over 3 million jobs earlier in the year.
Around the World
Joe Biden gains additional 4.6 million Twitter followers in less than 12 hours
Following his victory at the America polls, Joe Biden has gained over 4 million new followers on Twitter.
In less than 12 hours, US President-elect, Joe Biden, has gained additional 4.6 million followers on Twitter, according to findings by Nairametrics.
His followers moved from 12.2miliion followers as at 12:30 am GMT+1 to 16.8 million followers as at the time of writing this (7:30 am GMT+1).
This jump is largely attributable to the victory of the septuagenarian at the recently concluded polls.
Recall that Nairametrics had earlier announced that Joe Biden has won the US presidential race, having satisfied the 270 electoral college votes requirement.
What this means
The spike in Joe Biden’s Twitter followership could be a pointer to his popularity and acceptance in the US and globally. This is observed from his achievement of over 75 million votes at the just concluded election – the highest vote ever by any American presidential hopeful.
Why it matters
The recent development is a big boost to the President-elect, especially as he strives to gain the trust and support of his country’s allies and rebuild the frosty relationship prevalent in the outgoing regime.
It could also put to bed questions over the popularity of Joe-Biden, as implied by Donald Trump, who raised alarm over the credibility of the polls.
What to expect
Nairametrics expects a further increase in the numbers in the coming days and when he is sworn in as the 46th president of the United States of America.
Around the World
World leaders congratulate US President-Elect, Joe Biden, as his team makes history
Congratulations to Joe Biden on his election as President of the United States and to Kamala Harris on her historic achievement.
Hours after the announcement of Joe Biden as the President-Elect of the United States of America, encomiums from notable world leaders have been pouring in for the septuagenarian.
Recall that Nairametrics had earlier reported that Mr. Biden had emerged successful after a keenly contested election.
What they are saying
Some of the world leaders and influencers that have reacted to the victory of Joe Biden so far include:
British Prime Minister Mr. Borris Johnson:
“Congratulations to Joe Biden on his election as President of the United States and to Kamala Harris on her historic achievement. The US is our most important ally and I look forward to working closely together on our shared possibilities from climate changes to trade and security.”
Congratulations @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris pic.twitter.com/xrpE99W4c4
— Boris Johnson (@BorisJohnson) November 7, 2020
Nancy Pelosi, Speaker of the U.S House of Representatives:
“We kept the republic! Congratulations to Joe Biden on his victory for the soul of our country. Congratulations to Kamala Harris for making history. It’s a time to heal and a time to grow together. E Pluribus Unum.”
We kept the republic! Congratulations to Joe Biden on his victory for the soul of our country. Congratulations to Kamala Harris for making history. It’s a time to heal and a time to grow together. E Pluribus Unum.
— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) November 7, 2020
Former U.S President Bill Clinton:
“America has spoken and democracy has won. Now we have a President-Elect and Vice President-Elect who will serve all of us and bring us all together. Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on your momentous victory!”
America has spoken and democracy has won. Now we have a President-Elect and Vice President-Elect who will serve all of us and bring us all together. Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on your momentous victory!
— Bill Clinton (@BillClinton) November 7, 2020
Jimmy Carter, another former U.S President:
“We are proud of their well-run campaign and look forward to seeing the positive change they bring to our nation.”
Hilary Clinton, Former Presidential aspirant:
“The voters have spoken, and they have chosen @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris to be our next president and vice president. It’s a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America. Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. Onward, together.”
The voters have spoken, and they have chosen @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris to be our next president and vice president.
It's a history-making ticket, a repudiation of Trump, and a new page for America.
Thank you to everyone who helped make this happen. Onward, together. pic.twitter.com/YlDY9TJONs
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) November 7, 2020
Why it matters
The choice of who leads USA, directly or indirectly affect other countries. Therefore, the efforts by the aforementioned elites is aimed at ensuring peace and calming frayed nerves, especially as the incumbent president is questioning the legitimacy of the election, and has promised to seek legal redress.