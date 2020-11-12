Sanwo-Olu confirms Abisola Olusanya as new Agriculture commissioner

The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has confirmed the appointment of Ms Abisola Olusanya as the substantive Commissioner for Agriculture in the state.

According to a statement from the Lagos State Government, the confirmation of Olusanya’s appointment was contained in a circular issued by the Lagos State Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola.

Sanwo-Olu, who congratulated and wished the new Commissioner a successful tenure in office, first appointed Ms. Olusanya into the State Executive Council on the 20th of August, 2019, as his Special Adviser on Agriculture.

He later appointed her as the Acting Commissioner for Agriculture on June 8, 2020, following the resignation and subsequent coronation of the former Commissioner for Agriculture, HRM Oba Omogbolahan Abdulwasiu Lawal Abisogun II as the 15th Oniru of Iru Kingdom.

What you should know

The statement from the Lagos State Government describes Ms Olusanya as a tenacious and result-oriented professional with 10 years of experience in leadership roles spanning sales, marketing and supply chain management, with a specialty in executing strategies towards food security, SME inclusion, growth and profitability within a sustainable eco-system.

She is a leader with a participatory management style and proficiency in establishing and managing an entire operation with a key focus on sustainable organizational culture in line with global management practices.

