Appointments
Sanwo-Olu confirms Abisola Olusanya as new Agriculture commissioner
Ms. Abisola Olusanya has been appointed as the substantive Commissioner for Agriculture in Lagos State.
The Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has confirmed the appointment of Ms Abisola Olusanya as the substantive Commissioner for Agriculture in the state.
According to a statement from the Lagos State Government, the confirmation of Olusanya’s appointment was contained in a circular issued by the Lagos State Head of Service, Mr. Hakeem Muri-Okunola.
Sanwo-Olu, who congratulated and wished the new Commissioner a successful tenure in office, first appointed Ms. Olusanya into the State Executive Council on the 20th of August, 2019, as his Special Adviser on Agriculture.
He later appointed her as the Acting Commissioner for Agriculture on June 8, 2020, following the resignation and subsequent coronation of the former Commissioner for Agriculture, HRM Oba Omogbolahan Abdulwasiu Lawal Abisogun II as the 15th Oniru of Iru Kingdom.
What you should know
The statement from the Lagos State Government describes Ms Olusanya as a tenacious and result-oriented professional with 10 years of experience in leadership roles spanning sales, marketing and supply chain management, with a specialty in executing strategies towards food security, SME inclusion, growth and profitability within a sustainable eco-system.
She is a leader with a participatory management style and proficiency in establishing and managing an entire operation with a key focus on sustainable organizational culture in line with global management practices.
Appointments
Caverton appoints Chesa Okoroafor as new CFO, as Mrs Titilola Adigun resigns
Following the resignation of Mrs. Titilola Adigun, the Board of Directors appointed Mr. Chesa Okoroafor as the Chief Financial Officer.
The Board of Directors of Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc has announced the appointment of Mr. Chesa Okoroafor as the new Chief Financial Officer, following the resignation of Mrs. Titilola Adigun as the Chief Financial Officer of the Group.
This disclosure was made in a statement by the Board of Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc, which was sent to the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
The statement partly reads,
“This is to inform The Nigerian Stock Exchange and the investing public of the resignation of Mrs. Titilola Adigun as the Chief Financial Officer of Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc (COSG) effective November 2, 2020.”
“Following the resignation of Mrs. Titilola Adigun, the Board of Directors appointed Mr. Chesa Okoroafor as the Chief Financial Officer of Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc effective November 2, 2020.”
What you should know
- Mr. Okoroafor joined Caverton Helicopters Limited (the Company), a subsidiary of Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc, in 2010 as an Internal Auditor. He has since worked in various roles in the Company as Head, Internal Audit/Tax Department, and Deputy Chief Financial Officer.
- Prior to Mr. Okoroafor’s appointment as the Chief Financial Officer of Caverton Offshore Support Group Plc, he was the Financial Controller of Caverton Helicopters Limited.
Appointments
Dangote Sugar appoints Ravindra Singhvi as GMD/Chief Executive Officer
Mr. Ravindra Singhvi has been appointed as the substantive Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc.
The Board of Directors of Dangote Sugar has appointed Mr. Ravindra Singhvi as substantive Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, effective October 30, 2020.
This disclosure was made by the company in a notification of the resolution of its board meeting, to the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
The statement partly reads:
“Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc. wishes to notify the Exchange and the investing public that at the Board of Directors Meeting of the Company held today, Friday October 30, 2020, the Board approved (a) the Unaudited Financial Statement for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2020, and (b) the appointment of the current Ag. Managing Director, Mr. Ravindra Singhvi as substantive Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc. effective October 30, 2020.”
What you should know
Prior to his new appointment, Mr Singhvi had been the ag. Managing Director of Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc since 18th June, 2019, after serving as the company’s Chief Operating Officer.
The Board’s stance on the appointment
The Board has stated that it is “confident that he is a great asset to the Company, particularly at this time when it is on a rapid growth trajectory, in view of its recent acquisition and it’s several backward integration projects (BIP) to position itself for further job creation in local plantations and factories, import substitution and deeper contribution to national economic development.”
Mr. Singhvi is wished the very best in his endeavors.
About Mr. Ravindra Singhvi
He has over 39 years of proven experience in leadership positions in Manufacturing and Processes in Sugar, Petrochemicals, Cement, and Textiles products industries in India.
He is a Chartered Accountant with background in Company Secretarial Practice, Corporate Governance and Management, and holds a Bachelor’s Degree in B.Com (Hons) and Law(I) from the University of Jodhpur, India.
Prior to joining Dangote Sugar Refinery Plc, Mr. Singhvi had served as the Managing Director & CEO of NSL Sugar Limited, Hyderabad, India, and Managing Director, EID Parry (1) Limited, Chennai, India, one of top three sugar producing companies in India.
Appointments
Airtel Africa Plc appoints Kelly Bayer Rosmarin as Non-Executive Director
Kelly Bayer Rosmarin has been appointed by Airtel Nigeria Plc as a Non-Executive Director.
Airtel Nigeria Plc has announced the appointment of Kelly Bayer Rosmarin as a Non-Executive Director (NED), with effect from 27 October 2020.
This information is contained in a note sent to the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange on the 27th of October 2020 and signed by Secretary, Airtel Africa Plc, Simon O’ Hara.
The appointment of Ms. Bayer Rosmarin is by the nomination of the controlling shareholder, pursuant to the terms of relationship agreement dated 17 June 2019, between the Company, Bharti Airtel, Airtel Africa Mauritius Limited, the majority shareholder, and an indirect subsidiary of Bharti Airtel, and Bharti Telecom. Ms. Bayer Rosmarin will replace Arthur Lang, who stepped down as a non-executive director on the same day.
Ms. Bayer Rosmarin is currently the CEO of Singtel Optus and Consumer Australia. She was previously with Commonwealth Bank of Australia, where she held several senior positions and varied portfolios, before being appointed as Group Executive of Institutional Banking and Markets.
What they are saying
Commenting on the appointment, Chairman, Sunil Bharti Mittal said, “On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Arthur, who joined the Board in October 2018 and supported the company through its IPO, for his significant contribution to the success of our strategy to build Airtel Africa into a market-leading mobile service provider and wish him well for the future.”
He further stated, “I am delighted that Kelly has agreed to join the Airtel Africa Board and we very much look forward to working closely with her.”