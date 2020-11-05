Coronavirus
COVID-19: FG to set up vaccine production company
FG has announced plans to set up a vaccine production company in Nigeria to boost local COVID-19 vaccine production.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, on Wednesday, during the PTF briefing.
The Minister added that the Health ministry would sign a PPP-MoU with a pharmaceutical company in Nigeria to set up the new company. The Minister added that Nigeria is working with the WHO to ensure Nigeria’s access to a COVID-19 vaccine.
He warned of the effects of the second wave in Europe and urged against traveling to high-risk nations. He also said, about 18 of the 78,000 arrivals to Nigeria were found to be COVID-19 positive during the second phase of testing.
What you should know
The Nigerian government has worked with local pharmaceutical firms since the pandemic started and gave grants to Fidson Healthcare Plc, May and Baker Plc, Neimeth International Plc, Unique Pharma, Swiss Pharma, Dana Pharma, Orange Drugs, Sagar, GSK, and Emzor Pharmaceuticals.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), intervened in the sector through the provision of N100 billion credit towards managing the pandemic.
“The Bankers’ Committee took the decision to support the pharmaceutical companies, given the fact that the present pandemic was of grave public health concern, coupled with the fact that many drug-manufacturing countries planned or had already banned the export of drugs and medical supplies from their respective countries; thereby, leaving Nigeria no choice but to produce the drugs locally,” Emefiele said.
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 4th of November 2020, 155 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 63,325 confirmed cases.
On the 4th of November 2020, 155 new confirmed cases and 4 deaths were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 7,810 samples across the country.
To date, 63,328 cases have been confirmed, 59,675 cases have been discharged and 1,155 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 668,729 tests have been carried out as of November 4th, 2020 compared to 635,410 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 4th November 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 63.325
- Total Number Discharged – 59,675
- Total Deaths – 1,155
- Total Tests Carried out – 668,729
According to the NCDC, the 155 new cases were reported from 10 states- Lagos (85), FCT (23), Ondo (18), Ogun (8), Kaduna (5), Oyo (5), Taraba (5), Kano (3), Rivers (2), Bauchi (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 21,483, followed by Abuja (6,165), Plateau (3,652), Oyo (3,461), Rivers (2,846), Edo (2,669), Kaduna (2,668), Ogun (2,061), Delta (1,816), Kano (1,749), Ondo (1,687), Enugu (1,314), Kwara (1,069), Ebonyi (1,049), Katsina (953), Gombe (938). Osun (930), Abia (919), Borno (745), and Bauchi (715).
Imo State has recorded 619 cases, Benue (493), Nasarawa (483), Bayelsa (413), Ekiti (335), Jigawa (325), Akwa Ibom (295), Anambra (277), Niger (277), Adamawa (257), Sokoto (165), Taraba (151), Kebbi (93), Cross River (87), Yobe (82), Zamfara (79), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two-weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
Covid-19: Lagos faces another lockdown and imposition of other measures
Lagos government has warned that it may have to resort to another round of lockdown if COVID-19 protocols continue to be flouted.
The Lagos State Government has warned that it may impose a new lockdown and return other measures if there is a recurrence of high cases of coronavirus in the state due to the flagrant disregard for the ravaging Covid-19 pandemic protocols.
It, therefore, stressed the need for residents to strictly adhere to precautionary measures against Covid-19 pandemic transmission to prevent the second wave of infections.
This was contained in a press statement titled, ‘Lagos calls for precautions against the second wave of Covid-19’ and signed by the Director, Public Affairs of the Ministry of Health, Tunbosun Ogunbanwo, on Tuesday.
The statement quoted the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, as saying that many countries around the world have found it necessary to impose a second lockdown and restriction of movements, which have significant socio-economic and security consequences.
The statement partly reads, “The Lagos State Government has once again stressed the need for residents to strictly adhere to precautionary measures against COVID-19 infection transmission to prevent a recurrence of the situation that led to the lockdown of the economy.’’
“A resurgence of cases in Lagos may lead to the reversal of the strategically calculated measures put in place by the Government to open up the economy.
“The first wave of coronavirus started in December 2019 and swept through an unprepared world. The first case of COVID-19 in Nigeria was recorded in Lagos on the 27th of February 2020. Lagos has since become the epicentre of the outbreak in Nigeria with a record of 21,107 confirmed cases and 212 deaths from the virus till date.’’
“The containment measures put in place at the time included COVID-19 testing, isolation and treatment, surveillance, total shutdown of the State for about 12 weeks and a partial shutdown of social, economic and academic activities for over four months.”
Abayomi advised citizens against unnecessary movement and social gatherings unless it is absolutely necessary stressing that travelling into and outside the country should be discouraged except when absolutely necessary.
He said, “The erroneous belief that COVID-19 has been conquered and is no more in Nigeria should be discarded. Based on our data, this assumption is invalid. It creates a false sense of security amongst the citizens causing many to abandon the use of face masks and other safety measures and protocols put in place by the Government.
“Though we have reached our peak as predicted and are now experiencing a decline in the number of positive cases, this is not a reason to conclude that all is over. COVID-19 is still very much with us as evidenced in the number of cases being recorded in the community daily and occasional deaths from severe complications.
“The reason for the decline in COVID-19 cases in Lagos is attributable to a number of factors, including public adherence to safety regulations of physical and social distancing, hand hygiene, use of face mask in public places, expanded testing strategy and contact tracing, among others, and this is the more reason why citizens should not relent in this regard if we don’t want to experience a second wave of the disease.”
This warning is coming at a time when the state’s economy is still trying to recover from the negative impacts of lockdown and restrictions due to the outbreak of the first wave of the pandemic and the #EndSARS protests which had the state’s economy at a standstill. The protests witnessed non-adherence to the safety protocols against the coronavirus pandemic.
COVID-19: Experts say change in weather and lowering of guard responsible for second wave
The lowering of guard and change in weather conditions have been suggested to have contributed to the spike in COVID-19 cases.
There have higher spikes in the new cases of COVID-19 infections in Europe but recently the US has also joined the league. Experts agree that the lowering of guard due to the reducing number of cases from the first wave and also change in weather conditions have largely contributed to the recent spike in cases.
The big question to ask is why are the figures on the northward swing rather than going down with several preventive measures or protocols put in place by the countries – wearing of masks, observance of social distancing in public places, and strict hygiene practices, etc.
In Europe, there has been an unprecedented rise in confirmed cases, fueling the fear that the second wave of the pandemic is already on the horizon, which could be worse than the first.
The US was almost coming out of the pandemic infections and easing the lockdowns is already in the midst of a second wave, as its daily new cases have even surpassed the daily benchmark.
No doubt there could be several other reasons for the new tide in the infections in Europe and the US; Experts’ opinions are that the lowering of guards/protocol standards and the drop in temperature are highly contributory to the upsurge in the new cases of the infections.
It is alleged that the cold, dry weather is capable of helping the virus survive longer and remain potent, though the evidence is still inconclusive.
What they are saying
According to Shahid Jameel, Director, Trivedi School of Biosciences at Ashoka University, “Europe does seem to have got a bit relaxed in June and July, once the numbers began to come down. People started traveling extensively, even for leisure. And this has contributed to the surge that we are seeing now. This is what we need to learn about this disease, and need to guard against. The virus has not gone anywhere, even when the numbers decline.”
Gagandeep Kang, professor at Christian Medical College, Vellore, also affirmed, “We are coming out of a time when most of Europe was on a holiday and had started traveling… within Europe, but still, traveling.
“In the United States, school holidays ended around the end of August, and colleges started to function. We are two months from all those events, and for the virus to multiply, it takes a bit of time – there is a lag.
“So, this surge is not entirely unexpected. What is a bit surprising is that one would have expected these populations, which are considered to be generally more aware, to have done a better job at doing the non-pharmaceutical interventions to control the epidemic, but that clearly does not seem to have happened.”
In his opinion about the change of weather in raising the numbers, Shahid Jameel said, “As the temperatures go down, more and more people remain indoors. The transmission of the virus becomes much more effective in these settings.
“So, while the virus was always present, the effectiveness of transmission is likely to have increased when people interact mostly in closed spaces. There are studies that have shown that the probability of infection increases during interactions in closed spaces.”
According to Kang, “It is not as if people are isolated at home. As is usual during this time, the activities shift indoors in winters. In places which are small and the ventilation is not good, the chances of the virus sticking around and infecting people is much more.”
What this means
- The second wave of the pandemic is imminent as a lot of people are much more relaxed with the preventive protocols as if the ravaging first wave of infections never happened.
- It is therefore instructive that every country sees what is currently happening in Europe and the US and brace up to the impending challenge, by consciously developing internal capacities and capabilities towards handling the pandemic should it arise.