Coronavirus
Breaking: Pfizer, BioNTech say their Covid-19 vaccine is over 90% effective in phase 3 trial
Pfizer Inc. and BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine has shown incredible results in more than 90% of infections in a study of thousands of volunteers.
Pfizer Inc had on Monday disclosed that its experimental vaccine which it is jointly developing with BioNTech was more than 90% effective in preventing COVID-19 based on initial data from a large study, in the ongoing phase 3 trials.
This is a major victory in the fight against a pandemic that has killed over 1 million people, negatively impacted on the world’s economy and upended daily life.
This disclosure was made in a statement by the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Pfizer, Albert Bourla, on Monday, November 9, 2020.
Pfizer and German partner BioNTech SE are the first drugmakers to show successful data from a large-scale clinical trial of a coronavirus vaccine. The companies said they have so far found no serious safety concerns and expect to seek U.S. emergency use authorization later this month.
If authorized, the number of vaccine doses will initially be limited. Many questions also remain including how long the vaccine will provide protection. However, the news provides hope that other vaccines in development against the novel coronavirus may also prove effective.
Albert Bourla, in his statement, said, “Today is a great day for science and humanity. We are reaching this critical milestone in our vaccine development program at a time when the world needs it most with infection rates setting new records, hospitals nearing over-capacity and economies struggling to reopen.”
He said that the first set of results from the Phase 3 Covid-19 vaccine trial provides the initial evidence of their vaccine’s ability to prevent Covid-19
Pfizer expects to seek broad U.S. emergency use authorization of the vaccine for people aged 16 to 85. To do so, it will need to have collected two months of safety data on around half of the study’s roughly 44,000 participants, expected in late November.
Bill Gruber, one of Pfizer’s top vaccine scientists, said in an interview, ‘’I’m near ecstatic. This is a great day for public health and for the potential to get us all out of the circumstances we’re now in.”
Pfizer said the interim analysis was conducted after 94 participants in the trial developed COVID-19, examining how many of them received the vaccine versus placebo.
Details later…
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 8th of November 2020, 300 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 64,090 confirmed cases.
On the 8th of November 2020, 300 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 4,796 samples across the country.
To date, 64,090 cases have been confirmed, 59,910 cases have been discharged and 1,154 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 686,395 tests have been carried out as of November 8th, 2020 compared to 681,599 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 8th November 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 64,090
- Total Number Discharged – 59,910
- Total Deaths – 1,154
- Total Tests Carried out – 686,395
According to the NCDC, the 300 new cases were reported from 6 states- Lagos (255), FCT (27), Oyo (10), Kaduna (5), Ondo (2), Kano (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 21,910, followed by Abuja (6,239), Plateau (3,676), Oyo (3,525), Rivers (2,866), Kaduna (2,703), Edo (2,673), Ogun (2,067), Delta (1,816), Kano (1,756), Ondo (1,698), Enugu (1,332), Kwara (1,072), Ebonyi (1,055), Katsina (953), Gombe (938). Osun (932), Abia (926), Borno (745), and Bauchi (720).
Imo State has recorded 622 cases, Benue (493), Nasarawa (483), Bayelsa (413), Ekiti (338), Jigawa (325), Akwa Ibom (319), Anambra (282), Niger (281), Adamawa (261), Sokoto (165), Taraba (152), Kebbi (93), Cross River (87), Yobe (82), Zamfara (79), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
READ ALSO: COVID-19: Western diplomats warn of disease explosion, poor handling by government
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two-weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
READ ALSO: Bill Gates says Trump’s WHO funding suspension is dangerous
Coronavirus
Lagos State confirms COVID-19 cases in secondary school
Lagos State Commissioner for Health has confirmed that some persons in a secondary school have contracted COVID-19.
The Lagos State Government has confirmed some positive COVID-19 cases in a secondary boarding school on the mainland.
This was disclosed in a press release issued on Friday, November 6, 2020, by the Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi.
Abayomi in his statement said that a member of the school’s staff was confirmed positive for COVID-19 infection on November 2, 2020, and contact tracing revealed that a student and four contacts of the affected staff also tested positive to COVID-19.
The Commissioner stated that the individual fell ill for a few days, received first aid at the school’s clinic and subsequently tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, 2nd of November at the Lagos State Biobank.
While revealing that the State’s COVID-19 Incident Command System through the Emergency Operation Centre is investigating the incident, he assured members of the public and stakeholders of the school that the situation is completely under control.
Abayomi said, “Steps are being taken to contain the spread within the school and reduce exposure to the outside community. All parents are being contacted first through the PTA and a family zoom call is being arranged to further allay their fears.’’
“It is important to note that COVID-19 presents with very mild symptoms in children and teenagers, compared to other age groups. However, there is the risk of infected children transmitting the disease to adults who they interact with daily, and who may be at higher risk of severe disease and death,” he added.
The Health Commissioner stated that the school authorities, supported by Lagos State Ministry of Health (LSMOH), Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), and the Ministry of Education, are following the COVID-19 guidelines, as set out by the government, noting that students who test positive are to be isolated in the school’s premises, and if unwell, will be admitted in one of the accredited isolation centres in Lagos.
He discouraged infected persons, who are predominantly asymptomatic while some have mild symptoms, from going home to avoid infecting members of their families, stressing that the State Ministry of Health and NCDC are working closely with the Ministry of Education through a joint approach to manage the outbreak in this school.
The Commissioner disclosed that members of the Emergency Operation Centre Lagos, NCDC and counterparts in the Ministry of Education have been deployed to the school to provide strategic interventions and support, including psychosocial support, infection prevention control, medical monitoring and risk communication experts to further enlighten affected people.
He said, “COVID-19 is still very much with us and we must strive to prioritise the safety of all, including students and teachers, by adhering strictly to prevention protocols and guidelines issued by the government to prevent its spread.”
“Lagosians should continue to observe and practise the highest standards of personal and environmental hygiene. Using face masks in public places, hand washing, and hand hygiene practice, and maintaining physical distancing will help prevent the spread of the infection.’’
He, therefore, advised the citizens to call the 08000EKOMED or 08000356633 toll-free line, if they notice any sign or symptoms of COVID-19, which include fever, cough, sore throat, fatigue, or loss of taste and smell.
LAGOS CONFIRMS COVID-19 INFECTION IN SECONDARY SCHOOL
… As Govt Reemphasises Need to Obey Prevention Protocols@jidesanwoolu @LSMOH @ProfAkinAbayomi @Oreoluwa_Finnih @gbenga_omo @gboyegaakosile1#LASG #COVID19LASG #BuildingLagos
Read More.. https://t.co/Jvq0tcEMf3 pic.twitter.com/Ecg6wYFYKG
— The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) November 7, 2020
Coronavirus
Covid-19: N3.5 trillion disbursed as stimulus package for the Nigerian economy
CBN disbursed N3.5 trillion as stimulus packages to fight the effects of the pandemic on Nigeria’s economy.
The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) announced that it disbursed N3.5 trillion as stimulus packages to fight the effects of the pandemic on Nigeria’s economy.
This was disclosed by the CBN Governor, Mr Godwin Emefiele, in the 32nd communique of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC).
READ: CRR: Banks suffer N917.5 billion debits in latest CBN action
What you should know
Nairametrics reported in March that the Central Bank of Nigeria and the bankers’ committee agreed to back a N3.5 trillion stimulus package for the Nigerian economy.
According to an excerpt from a communique seen by Nairametrics, “the Bankers’ Committee also gave its full support to the policy measures amounting to over N3.5 Trillion earlier announced by the CBN in response to the economic impact of the COVID-19 on Nigeria.”
READ: GTBank obtains approval-in-principle from CBN to operate as financial holding company
The CBN Governor said the packages were distributed in the areas of manufacturing, agriculture, electricity and gas, solar power and others.
“Recent interventions are largely in the areas of manufacturing, agriculture, electricity and gas, solar power and housing constructions among others” he said.
“Real sector funds, (N216.87 billion); COVID-19 Targeted Credit Facility (TCF), (N73.69 billion); AGSMEIS, (N54.66 billion); Pharmaceutical and Health Care Support Fund, (N44.47 billion); and Creative Industry Financing Initiative (N2.93 billion).
READ: CBN discloses how much has been disbursed from N50 billion COVID-19 intervention fund
“Under the Real Sector Funds, a total of 87 projects that included 53 Manufacturing, 21 Agriculture and 13 Services projects were funded. In the Health Care sector, 41 projects which included 16 pharmaceuticals and 25 hospital and health care services are funded. Under the Targeted Credit Facility, 120,074 applicants have received financial support for investment capital.
“The Agri-Business/Small and Medium Enterprise Investment Scheme (AGSMEIS) intervention has been extended to a total of 14,638 applicants, while 250 SME businesses, predominantly the youths, have benefited from the Creative Industry Financing Initiative,’’
READ: FG launches application for N75 billion Youth Investment Fund at 5% interest, how to apply
Emefiele added that the Central Bank would disburse the sum of N1.8 trillion of the total N2.3 trillion for the FG’s one-year Economic Sustainability Plan (ESP).
He also added that the CBN increased its loan portfolio to N19.33 trillion from N15.57 trillion between the periods of May 2019 to August 2020.
“This growth in credit was mainly to manufacturing (N866.27 billion), consumer credit (N527.65 billion), oil and gas (N477.65 billion), agriculture (N287.11 billion) and construction (N270.97 billion).”