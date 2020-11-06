Coronavirus
Covid-19: AstraZenca drugs aims to be ready for large-scale vaccination this year
AstraZeneca has said that its coronavirus vaccine could be ready before the end of the year.
AstraZeneca, the leading COVID-19 vaccine candidate, has said that its coronavirus shots could be ready for large-scale vaccinations as early as this year, as it expects data from late-stage trials of the data to be also out this year.
The disclosure was made by the Chief Executive Officer of AstraZeneca Plc, Pascal Soriot, during a television interview with Bloomberg, where he dismissed reports of delays and production snags.
Sorot said the U.K. drugmaker is poised to unveil vaccine test results by year-end even after trials were slightly delayed over the summer as infection rates slowed in the northern hemisphere.
A recent resurgence has allowed scientists to gather the clinical data they need.
AstraZeneca, in collaboration with the University of Oxford, are keeping the vaccine in a frozen bulk state to preserve its shelf life while they await final test results.
Soriot in the interview said, “At the end of the day, we don’t yet know if the vaccine works,” adding that many questions remain, such as whether it will show results for everyone and for how long.
He said, “We would hope that large-scale vaccinations would be possible starting in January next year – possibly even December.”
Soriot’s remarks comes a day after Kate Bingham, Chair of the U.K. Vaccine Taskforce, said only 4 million doses of the shot would be available by the end of the year – far fewer than the 30 million that were due to be ready by September.
AstraZeneca said it’s confident it can begin supplying hundreds of millions of doses on a “rolling basis” once a shot is cleared.
It can be recalled that AstraZeneca has been at the forefront of efforts to develop a vaccine for the coronavirus pandemic, and its experimental shot could be one of the first to be approved globally, if successful.
Other drugmakers like Pfizer Inc. and Moderna Inc. are all seeking to deliver crucial test results on a vaccine in the coming weeks, with emergency clearance possible before the end of the year.
Astra has said it will sell the vaccine during the pandemic at a price tag of between $4 to $5, depending on local manufacturing charges.
The company said recently it would add as much as 20% to cover manufacturing costs and avoid any material impact on its finances.
Soriot also said Astra is incurring a bill in excess of $1 billion globally for expenses including clinical development.
What you should know
Nairametrics had reported that the vaccine candidate which is developed by AstraZeneca in collaboration with the University of Oxford, has produced a robust immune response in older adults and the elderly – those at highest risk of severe illness.
Astra and Oxford had also enrolled about 23,000 volunteers in vaccine trials globally, with plans to reach 50,000 once the U.S. arm has completed recruitment.
A U.K. government spokesperson said Thursday that “a vaccine will only be deployed once proven to be safe and effective,” and that the National Health Service was ready to start the vaccination program.
COVID-19: Pandemic has forced African nations to neglect other health challenges – WHO
WHO is concerned that the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing African countries to stretch their already limited healthcare capacities.
The World Health Organization has warned that the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing African countries to stretch their already limited healthcare capacities, as the organization revealed 362,000 pregnant women in Nigeria missed their ante-natal care from March to August.
This was disclosed by WHO in a virtual press conference on Thursday.
The WHO said even though Africa has recorded the least casualties and infections, the crisis has hit the continent’s healthcare sector, as other critical sectors have had little attention due to the pandemic.
“A preliminary analysis by WHO indicates COVID-19 is hitting other health services really hard,” said Matshidiso Moeti, Africa Director for the WHO.
The WHO warned that the initial lockdowns contributed to a 50% drop in healthcare services in Africa, as over 1 million children in Africa missed vaccinations for measles between January to August, compared to 2019.
Matshidiso Moeti also disclosed that 362,000 pregnant women in Nigeria could not get ante-natal services from march to August, due to Nigeria’s stretched healthcare sector.
“So while COVID-19 is not overwhelming African health facilities in the way initially predicted. It is really stretching already resource-limited health systems,” Moeti said.
She added that vaccinations for Polio and Measles need to be restarted, to prevent relapse on the gains the continent has made in combating the diseases as a result of increased health services in remote areas.
COVID-19: Governors set to increase testing capacities in all LGAs
Nigerian Governors have decided to improve COVID-19 testing capacities in all local governments in the country.
The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has agreed to improve COVID-19 testing capacities in all local governments, in a bid to avert the rising second wave of the pandemic in Nigeria.
This was disclosed by the NGF in a communique released on Thursday after the forum’s virtual meeting.
What you should know
Nairametrics reported this week that the Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, announced that the FG plans to set up a vaccine production company in Nigeria to boost local COVID-19 vaccine production.
He warned of the effects of the second wave in Europe and urged against traveling to high-risk nations. He also said about 18 of the 78,000 arrivals to Nigeria were found to be COVID-19 positive during the second phase of testing.
The Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, who is the Chairman, NGF Sub-Committee interfacing with the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, raised concerns about the low testing capacities at local government levels and urged states to be prepared as the second wave hits Europe and North America.
The Governors also agreed to comply with guidelines set by the National Economic Council Sub-Committee on Engagement to address rising socioeconomic issues with Nigerian youths.
“The NEC Sub-Committee is mandated to engage with youths, civil society organizations, religious, political and traditional leaders, with the objective of framing a new security and stability architecture for the country,” The NGF said.
The governors thanked CACOVID for explaining to the Nigerian media about the true nature of the looted covid-19 palliatives.
“The governors commended CACOVID for presenting the true situation of what transpired in the light of the unfortunate misperception that attended the distribution of palliatives at the state level.
“They resolved that the NGF Chair should work with the Chairperson, Coalition Against COVID-19 (CACOVID), to address the media in addition to members speaking up in their local settings.
“The governors resolved to educate the citizenry about the various palliatives provided by the states including cash transfers, food items, medical supplies, and tax incentives given to individual taxpayers and businesses.’’
COVID-19 Update in Nigeria
On the 5th of November 2020, 180 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria
The spread of novel Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) in Nigeria continues to record significant increases as the latest statistics provided by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control reveal Nigeria now has 63,508 confirmed cases.
On the 5th of November 2020, 180 new confirmed cases were recorded in Nigeria, having carried out a total daily test of 4,454 samples across the country.
To date, 63,508 cases have been confirmed, 59,748 cases have been discharged and 1155 deaths have been recorded in 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory. A total of 673,183 tests have been carried out as of November 5th, 2020 compared to 668,729 tests a day earlier.
COVID-19 Case Updates- 5th November 2020,
- Total Number of Cases – 63.508
- Total Number Discharged – 59,748
- Total Deaths – 1,155
- Total Tests Carried out – 673,183
According to the NCDC, The 180 new cases were reported from 14 states- Lagos (87), Oyo (51), FCT (12), Plateau (10), Edo (4), Ekiti (3), Ogun (3), Bauchi (2), Kaduna (2), Niger (2), Kano (1), Ondo (1), Osun (1), Rivers (1).
Meanwhile, the latest numbers bring Lagos state total confirmed cases to 21,570, followed by Abuja (6,177), Plateau (3,662), Oyo (3,512), Rivers (2,847), Edo (2,673), Kaduna (2,670), Ogun (2,064), Delta (1,816), Kano (1,753), Ondo (1,688), Enugu (1,314), Kwara (1,069), Ebonyi (1,049), Katsina (953), Gombe (938). Osun (931), Abia (919), Borno (745), and Bauchi (717).
Imo State has recorded 619 cases, Benue (493), Nasarawa (483), Bayelsa (413), Ekiti (335), Jigawa (325), Akwa Ibom (295), Niger (279), Anambra (277), Adamawa (257), Sokoto (165), Taraba (151), Kebbi (93), Cross River (87), Yobe (82), Zamfara (79), while Kogi state has recorded 5 cases only.
Lock Down and Curfew
In a move to combat the spread of the pandemic disease, President Muhammadu Buhari directed the cessation of all movements in Lagos and the FCT for an initial period of 14 days, which took effect from 11 pm on Monday, 30th March 2020.
The movement restriction, which was extended by another two-weeks period, has been partially put on hold with some businesses commencing operations from May 4. On April 27th, 2020, Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari declared an overnight curfew from 8 pm to 6 am across the country, as part of new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19. This comes along with the phased and gradual easing of lockdown measures in FCT, Lagos, and Ogun States, which took effect from Saturday, 2nd May 2020, at 9 am.
On Monday, 29th June 2020 the federal government extended the second phase of the eased lockdown by 4 weeks and approved interstate movement outside curfew hours with effect from July 1, 2020. Also, on Monday 27th July 2020, the federal government extended the second phase of eased lockdown by an additional one week.
On Thursday, 6th August 2020 the federal government through the secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 announced the extension of the second phase of eased lockdown by another four (4) weeks.
