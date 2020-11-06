Business
Tank Farm collapses, intensity of fire increases
Ex-Oando Tank Farm collapsed as it has been burning for over 24 hours at Ijora Badia.
The Tank Farm, who used to be Oando’s facility, has collapsed as it has been burning for over 24 hours at Ijora Badia. The development has led to an increase in the intensity of the inferno.
This was disclosed by the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, in a statement issued on Friday via his Twitter handle
It stated, “Lagosians are urged to remain calm as responders are battling the fire to prevent it from spreading. The affected tank, which has been burning in a controlled manner has collapsed.
“The combined response team of public and private stakeholders are still working to prevent it from spreading to any secondary sites or adjoining locations. Lagosians are urged to remain calm.”
Update on Tank Farm fire at Ijora Badia
The tank, which has been burning in a controlled manner, has collapsed. This has led to an increase in the intensity of the inferno. pic.twitter.com/chXTKg6lLn
— Gbenga Omotoso (@gbenga_omo) November 6, 2020
What you should know
- Nairametrics reported the outbreak of the inferno, with an eyewitness confiding that the fire might be due to a wielding work going on around the farm.
- As of the time of writing this, there was no official record of loss of lives or injury as a result of the inferno.
- The tank farm that is currently burning has a storing capacity of 7.5 million liters.
- The fire incident was officially reported on Thursday, October 5, 2020, at about 12:20 p.m.
Amaechi proposes a capital budget of N205 billion for Ministry of Transportation in 2021
The N205 billion will facilitate the completion of all its ongoing projects.
The Ministry of Transportation has proposed a capital budget of N205 billion in 2021 to facilitate the completion of all its ongoing projects and fund related agencies.
This disclosure was made by the Minister, Rotimi Amaechi in a statement during his presentation before the Joint Committee of the Senate and House of Representatives on Land and Marine Transport in Abuja on Friday.
According to a report by News Agency of Nigeria, the Minister disclosed that out of the N205 billion, land transport had about N204 million, marine transport had N845 million, with an overhead cost of about N358 million for the year 2021.
Speaking of the agencies funded by the Ministry, he said that Nigerian Institute of Transport Technology (NITT) Zaria and Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) are fully funded from the national budget. Same with National Inland Waterway Authority (NIWA), Maritime Academy and Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding (CRFFN) derived their funding from both the national budget and the Internally Generated Revenues (IGR).
He said the major role of the Ministry in the marine transport sector was to oversee the monitoring of the implementation of government policies for the sub-sector, which were largely carried out by the agencies.
Amaechi said that the budget proposal had presented amounts required for completion of some of the projects by 2021, while others might extend to 2022. Some of these projects that are close to completion include National Freight Offices at Illela, Jibiya and Idiroko in addition to other land transport projects in 2021.
What they are saying
While presenting the budget, Rotimi Amaechi said:
“The ministry is proposing a total capital budget of N205 billion with land transport estimates of N204 billion, marine transport estimates N845 million and overhead of N359 million in the 2021 budget, which is before you for consideration.
“The total capital appropriation of the ministry for 2020 is N70 billion, land has N69.6 billion, marine N698 million.
“The aims and objectives of these proposals are to make significant progress on all ongoing projects, and to complete and deliver modern railway services that will provide an efficient and cost-effective alternative transport system for economic growth and job creation opportunities for the citizenry.”
Nigeria’s tax potentials remain untapped – Governor El-Rufai
Governor El-Rufai has lamented FG’s inability to maximize tax potentials in relation to tax collection and revenue.
Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state has decried the inability of the Federal Government to maximize tax potentials, especially as it relates to tax collection and revenue.
The disclosure was made on Thursday by the Governor in a keynote address he delivered at the 22nd Annual Tax Conference of the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN), held in Lagos, with the theme: “Taxation and Economic Competitiveness: Imperatives for National Development – a Nigerian Subnational Perspective.”
In the view of Gov. El-Rufai, this untapped tax potential is the bane of a flawed provision of social goods and physical infrastructure, which largely depends on revenue generated through taxes and other sources.
The Governor noted the considerable resistance to the hike in VAT from 5% to 7.5%, and opines that Nigeria’s rates are still much lower than other neighbouring countries.
He also emphasized the need to block tax leakages which drains government revenue, noting that leakages may occur at the stage of revenue generation, by wrong assessment or no assessment of taxpayers. He further lamented that only a minority of taxing citizens pay income tax in Nigeria.
What they are saying
Buttressing his points further, the Governor said, “With national tax revenues (oil and non-oil) still less than 7 percent of GDP, Nigeria is way behind the average of comparator nations of about 20% of GDP. As the world goes green, and crude oil loses its primacy as a leading source of energy, Nigeria must look inwards and compel every adult to pay tax as part of our citizenship obligation.
“In light of the situation that we are, we have very few options other than to develop our capacity to collect to broaden the tax net, assess and collect taxes from individuals and companies to levels of our comparator nations – at least 20% of GDP within the shortest possible timeframe. As political leaders and tax professionals, we must put our collective heads together to ensure this national objective is achieved as soon as possible.”
Commenting on what his regime is presently doing about Tax in Kaduna state, the Governor said, “There has been a steady rise in revenue collection in Kaduna State within the last four years. We have increased our revenues from N23bn in 2016 to N44.9b in 2019, an increase of N21.9bn.
“To appreciate this journey, it is important to recall that revenue collection in 2015 was N13.55bn. Our government had nearly doubled this by 2017, prior to the great leap forward in 2019, all this without hiking tax rates.”
What you should Know
Nairametrics had earlier reported that the increase in VAT collection increased by a decent 22.9% y/y to N1.1tn in 9M 2020 from N876.1bn in 9M 2019.
Why it matters
The role of tax in national development cannot be over-emphasized, as it acts as a major source of government revenue. The revenue will be used to provide basic amenities to the people. Empirical studies have also shown that the use of a fiscal tool such as tax is imperative in building national competitiveness, as lower tax rates attracts more foreign investment and boosts national production.
