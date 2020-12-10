EndSARS: CNN and BBC report not balanced – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that the reports of foreign media organizations, including CNN and BBC, on the EndSARS protests were not balanced. and revealed that he was disgusted at their coverage of the incident.

In his statement, Buhari expressed disgust that CNN did not give coverage to incidents of attacks on policemen by hoodlums and called the reports by CNN and BBC unbalanced.

It must be said that foreign press coverage of the ENDSARS violence was not balanced, especially from CNN and BBC. I was disgusted by the coverage, which did not give attention to the policemen that were killed, the stations that were burnt, and prisons that were opened. — Muhammadu Buhari (@MBuhari) December 9, 2020

Following an investigative report into the Lekki Shootings by CNN, the FG disclosed in November that the military men did not shoot at #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Tollgate, describing the alleged mass killings as “a massacre without bodies.”

The Federal Government also wrote a petition to the US-based Cable News Network (CNN), demanding an immediate and exhaustive investigation into its report on the Lekki Tollgate shooting, to determine its authenticity and conformity to basic standards of journalism.

