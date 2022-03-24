The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Alkali Baba Usman has stated that the recent 20% salary increment the Federal Government would soon go into effect.

The IGP disclosed this in a statement to the Lagos Police Command on Wednesday.

Police officers’ salary increase was in response to part of the demands made by #EndSARS protesters in 2020, which borders on improved welfare for police officers.

23rd March 2022 PRESS RELEASE

SALARY INCREMENT: IGP ASSURES OFFICERS OF LAGOS STATE POLICE COMMAND OF PROMPT IMPLEMENTATION

– Updates Officers on Ongoing Upgrade of Police Welfare. The Inspector General of Police, IGP Alkali Baba Usman, fdc, NPM, psc (+) has assured — Lagos State Police Command (@LagosPoliceng) March 23, 2022

What the IGP is saying

Baba Usman assured police officers in Lagos State Command that the recently approved salary increment by President Muhammadu Buhari will soon take effect.

He further assured the officers that “relevant government agencies including the National Salaries, Income and Wages Commission, Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) and the Ministry of Police Affairs have reached final stages of computation of emolument details of all personnel of the Force.”

He added that the issue of promotion is being looked into to ensure that deserving members of the Force get elevated accordingly.

What you should know

Nairametrics reported on December 2021 that the Federal Government has approved the review and upgrade of salaries of police personnel by 20% with effect from January 2022.

Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, said FEC approved the increase of duty tour allowance to 6% and also directed the release of N1.12 billion for payment of outstanding uninsured benefits for the period of 2013 to 2020.

FEC also approved the release of N13.1 billion for payment of outstanding death benefits of 5,472 personnel for the uninsured period of 2013 to August 2021. He, however, said the payment would kick off after the auditor-general of the federation must have vetted it

In addition, the council approved a tax waiver in the sum of N18.6 billion for junior officers of the police to increase the take-home pay effective from October 2021.