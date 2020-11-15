EndSARS: We fired blanks, no casualties reported in Lekki – Nigerian Army

The Nigerian Army told the Lagos Judicial Panel that only blank bullets were fired at the Lekki Protesters on the 20th of October and that no fatalities were recorded by the Army.

According to Channels TV report, this was disclosed by the Commander of the 81 Military Intelligence Brigade, Brigadier Ahmed Taiwo, on Saturday, during the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry.

Brigadier Ahmed Taiwo told the Panel that the Army fired blanks into the air and directly at the protesters. He added that such blanks can’t cause any serious damage to life, citing that a bullet had the power to kill three people with one shot.

He also acknowledged that the Army was at Lekki at the request of the Lagos State Government and that soldiers were not only deployed in Lekki but also at Badagry, Ikorodu, Apapa, Alimosho, Epe, Lagos Island, and other areas in the state. The Brigadier revealed that immediately after soldiers left, hoodlums took over the scene and attempted to destroy the toll gate.

On Casualties

The Brigadier told the panel that none were recorded by the soldiers during their report.

What you should know

A day after the reported shootings in Lekki, the Army denied deploying soldiers to attack #EndSARS protesters who assembled at the Lekki Toll Plaza. Following multiple reports of rounds of gunshots aimed at #EndSARS protesters at the toll gate, the Nigerian Army via its official Twitter handle posted series of screenshots of such reports and tagged them “FAKE NEWS”.

Also in October, the Army stated that the alleged massacre of protesters at Lekki Toll Plaza is untrue, unfounded, and aimed at causing anarchy in the country and that their presence was requested by the Lagos State Government to restore normalcy.

Amnesty International reported in October that Nigerian army and police killed at least 12 peaceful protesters on the 20th of October at two locations in Lagos.