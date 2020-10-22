ENDSARS
#EndSARS: US Secretary of State demands prosecution of those involved in shooting
Mike Pompeo has called for the prosecution of those involved in the shooting of unarmed #EndSARS protesters.
The United States of America’s Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo has demanded the prosecution of those involved in the shooting of unarmed protesters at the Lekki toll plaza.
The statement was made by Mike Pompeo, the US Secretary of State in a tweet which was sent to the mainstream via his official Twitter handle.
The United States strongly condemns incidents of military forces firing on unarmed protestors in Lagos. Those involved should be held to account under the law. We extend our condolences to the victims of the violence and their families. #EndSARS
— Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) October 22, 2020
Secretary Mike Pompeo, in his statement, said the United States strongly condemns the incidents of military forces firing on unarmed protestors in Lagos.
He extends his condolences to the victims of the violence and their families and demands that those involved should be held to account under the law.
(READ MORE:#EndSARS: NBA declares its support for citizens’ rights during protests for Police reforms)
What you should know
The #EndSARS peaceful protest on Tuesday, escalated to unprecedented heights in Lagos State, due to agitations by the #EndSARS protesters over unmet demands.
However, the Lagos State Government in a bid to arrest the situation and ward off the stemming tensions and civil unrest in the state-imposed a curfew starting from 4 pm but was later moved to 9 pm on Tuesday. Protesters were defiant and chose to stay on the street until their demands were met, thus breaching the curfew imposed by the government.
This development escalated, as Nairametrics reported on Tuesday that soldiers and other security operatives in a bid to disperse the #EndSARS protesters, fired live rounds, which hit and reportedly killed some of these protesters in the process.
(READ MORE:#EndSARS: Ghanaian President says Buhari is committed to police reform)
Optics
The gruesome actions of the security operatives, however, has led to reactions from world celebrities, Nigerians both at home and in the diaspora, as well as world leaders which include High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, the former US presidential aspirant, Hillary Clinton, and current US Democratic Party Presidential Candidate, Joe Biden.
ENDSARS
BREAKING: President Buhari tells Youths to discontinue street protests
The President has advised the protesters to discontinue the street protests, but rather, engage the government in finding solutions.
President Muhammadu Buhari has called on the #EndSARS protesters to discontinue their street protests and rather constructively engage the government in finding solutions.
The President disclosed this during his national broadcast on Thursday.
He said, “I call on our youths to discontinue the street protests and constructively engage government in finding solutions. Your voice has been heard loud and clear and we are responding.
“The choice to demonstrate peacefully is a fundamental right of citizens as enshrined in Section 40 of our Constitution and other enactments; but this right to protest also imposes on the demonstrators the responsibility to respect the rights of other citizens, and the necessity to operate within the law.
“And I call on all Nigerians to go about their normal businesses, and enjoin security agencies to protect lives and properties of all law-abiding citizens without doing harm to those they are meant to protect.”
ENDSARS
BREAKING: President Buhari asks international community not to make hasty decisions on developments
President Buhari has urged the international community to seek to know all the facts available before rushing to judgement.
President Muhammadu Buhari has tasked the international community to inquire facts from the Federal Government before making hasty decisions or statements on the on-going unrest in the country.
The President made the statement during his national broadcast to address the on-going unrest in the country.
He said, “To our neighbours in particular, and members of the international community, many of whom have expressed concern about the ongoing development in Nigeria, we thank you.
“I urge you all to seek to know all the facts available before taking a position or rushing to judgement and making hasty pronouncements.
“In the circumstances, I would like to appeal to protesters to note and take advantage of the various well-thought-out initiatives of this administration designed to make their lives better and more meaningful, and resist the temptation of being used by some subversive elements to cause chaos with the aim of truncating our nascent democracy.”
Details soon …
Economy & Politics
Breaking: Some Nigerians mistook promptness of FG response as sign of weakness – Buhari
President Buhari has said that FG’s promptness to consent to the demands of the protesters was taken as a sign of weakness.
President Muhammadu Buhari has pointed out that the promptness with which the Federal Government acted in meeting the demands of the #EndSARS protesters seemed to have been misconstrued as a sign of weakness and twisted by some for their selfish unpatriotic interests.
This was disclosed by the president in his national broadcast on Thursday, October 22, 2020, on the current widespread violence which has engulfed the country following the protest against police brutality and extrajudicial killings.
The president said that the government listened to the protesters and after evaluating their five-point demands, they were accepted and some of them implemented, which includes the disbandment of SARS.
In his address to Nigerians, President Buhari said, “As a democratic government, we listened to, and carefully evaluated the five-point demands of the protesters. And, having accepted them, we immediately scrapped SARS, and put measures in place to address the other demands of our youth.
“On approving the termination of SARS, I already made it clear that it was in line with our commitment to the implementation of extensive Police reforms.
“Sadly, the promptness with which we have acted seemed to have been misconstrued as a sign of weakness and twisted by some for their selfish unpatriotic interests.
Details later…