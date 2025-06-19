The United States has resumed processing student visa applications for foreign nationals following a temporary suspension in May 2025, with a new requirement that all applicants are now required to make their social media accounts available for vetting purposes.

The development follows the U.S. Department of State’s aim at strengthening national security and ensuring that visa applicants pose no threat to the U.S. or its citizens.

The new policy will now include mandatory public visibility of all social media profiles as part of national security measures for visa processing, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).

“The U.S. has announced that it is resuming the suspended process for foreigners applying for student visas but will now require monitoring of the social media activities of the applicants.

“The Department of State said all applicants will now be required to unlock their social media accounts for review in an attempt to expand screening and vetting for visa applicants,” the source read in part.

With the resumption, all applicants under the F (academic students), M (vocational students), and J (exchange visitors) categories will now undergo a more detailed screening process, including a review of their online presence.

The U.S government emphasized that all applicants must credibly prove they qualify for the type of visa they are requesting, and that they intend to engage only in activities consistent with their visa terms.

U.S. embassies and consulates around the world will soon begin scheduling appointments for student and exchange visitor visas. Applicants are advised to check their local embassy or consulate websites to check when interview slots become available.

What you should know

In May, Nairametrics reported that the United States temporarily halted the scheduling of new student visa interviews at embassies and consulates worldwide, as part of a broader move to introduce stricter social media screening for foreign applicants, which took effect immediately.

The suspension was also to roll out stricter vetting measures, including mandatory social media screening to strengthen national security and tighten oversight of incoming international students.

Nigeria remains a major player in international education, currently ranking as the top African source of international students in the United States, with around 20,000 Nigerian students enrolled. Globally, Nigeria ranks 17th.

