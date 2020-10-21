EndSARS: Joe Biden issues press release on violent crackdown of Protesters in Nigeria

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has visited the hospitals where victims of the unfortunate shooting incident at the Lekki Toll Plaza are receiving treatment.

The victims sustained various degrees of injury after the incident with the Nigerian Army on Tuesday evening.

This was disclosed through the official Twitter handle of the Governor.

Commenting on the unfortunate incident, the Sanwo-Olu tweeted, “This is the toughest night of our lives as forces beyond our direct control have moved to make dark notes in our history, but we will face it and come out stronger.”

As the Governor of our state, I recognize the buck stops at my table and I will work with the FG to get to the root of this unfortunate incident and stabilise all security operations to protect the lives of our residents. I will give a state broadcast in the morning. — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) October 21, 2020

What they are saying

Speaking on his visit to the victims of the unfortunate incident in the respective hospitals where they are being treated, the Governor remarked that, “I’ve just concluded visits to hospitals with victims of this unfortunate shooting incident at Lekki. There are currently 10 patients at the Gen Hospital, 11 at Reddington, and 4 at Vedic; with mild to moderate levels of injuries, while 2 are receiving intensive medical care. 3 patients have been discharged and we will continue to monitor and ensure all patients get the best care.”

Commenting on why it took him this long to make a statement, he said because he prioritized the welfare of the victims of this very sad incident.

The governor concluded by acknowledging that as a leader, the buck stops at his table. He promised to work with the FG to get to the root of this unfortunate incident and stabilize all security operations to protect the lives of our residents.