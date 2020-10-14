Economy & Politics
Just-in: Buhari seeks power to freeze accounts, clamp down on money launderers
President Buhari is seeking approval of the Reps to grant the EFCC powers to freeze accounts allegedly holding proceeds of crime.
President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a bill to the House of Representatives, seeking their approval to grant the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) the powers to freeze accounts allegedly holding proceeds of crime and go hard on money launderers.
This is contained in a letter written by the President and read by the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, during plenary on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at the National Assembly complex in Abuja.
It can be recalled that assent to the same Bill was withheld by President Buhari in 2019, following the worsening working relationship between the National Assembly and the Executive.
Details later…
Economy & Politics
Coalition of African lawmakers seeks debt relief for African states
CoSAP seeks strategic ways by which the external indebtedness of most African countries can be alleviated.
Sequel to the impact of the pandemic on the African continent and the rising level of indebtedness by most of the countries in the continent, the Conference of Speakers and Heads of African Parliaments (CoSAP), have deliberated on strategic ways by which the external indebtedness of most African countries can be alleviated.
This motive was disclosed in the official formation and maiden launching of the association, which was spearheaded by the Speaker of the Nigerian House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila. The members of the group are Tagesse Chafo; Speaker, House of Peoples, Ethiopia, Aaron Oquaye; Speaker of Parliament, Republic of Ghana, and Justin Muturi; Speaker, National Assembly, Kenya.
Besides seeking debt relief for African countries, the group also mooted the idea of improving its oversight functions over loan approvals, in order to ensure judicious utilization of loans in their respective countries.
Backstory
Recall that Nairametrics had earlier reported that Africa’s public debt has doubled to nearly half of its economic output since 2008, making 20 out of the 54 African countries nearly or perfectly distressed.
(READ MORE: House of Representatives postpones President Buhari’s $22.79 billion loan request indefinitely)
What this means
Granting debt relief to highly indebted African countries can play a vital role in combating poverty and inequality. It will literally free up funds that were supposed to be used for debt servicing to a more productive and beneficial cause, such as building roads, schools, welfare programmes, etc.
Why this matters
The need for debt relief for highly indebted African countries is premised on the social welfare consideration rather than economic motives for the developed countries. The human face or consideration of this indebtedness can go a long way to stabilize vulnerable African economies.
Corroborating this is a statement by the Special Adviser on Media and publicity to the Speaker of Nigerian House of Representatives, Lanre Lasisi, made available to Punch. He noted that CoSAP was formed to moot the idea of debt relief, due to the shared concern over the socio-economic effect of COVID-19 on African countries.
Economy & Politics
Buhari nominates media aide, Lauretta Onochie, 3 others as INEC commissioners
Lauretta Onochie has been nominated by President Buhari as a National Commissioner of INEC.
President Muhammadu Buhari has nominated his Special Assistant on Social Media, Lauretta Onochie, for confirmation by the Senate as a National Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), representing Delta State.
READ: NDDC Probe: Senate orders IMC to refund N4.9 billion illegal payments
This was disclosed by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, while reading the President’s letter of request, at the plenary session in the Senate.
According to media reports, other individuals who were nominated by the president, alongside his media aide are Prof. Mohammed Sani (Katsina), Prof. Kunle Ajayi (Ekiti), and Seidu Ahmed (Jigawa).
READ: FG, Labour agree cut in electricity tariff for 3 months, to distribute 6 million free meters
The president, in his request letter, said the nomination was pursuant to Paragraph 14 of part 1F of the First Schedule of the 1999 Constitution.
Details later…
Economy & Politics
Buhari assures Okonjo-Iweala that the country will push until she emerges WTO DG
President Buhari has assured Okonjo-Iweala of Nigeria’s support as she runs for the position of WTO DG.
President Muhammadu Buhari has assured former Minister of Finance, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, that the Federal Government will do all within its power to ensure that she becomes the Director-General of World Trade Organisation (WTO) as the country will push until she wins.
According to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari made the promise while receiving Okonjo-Iweala at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Monday, October 12, 2020.
READ: President Buhari signs amended Companies Allied Matters bill
Nigeria’s candidate, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and the South Korean candidate, Yoo Myung-Hee, are the 2 remaining candidates, who have been shortlisted for the third and final round in the selection process that will choose who will lead the trade organization.
Whoever emerges from the 2 candidates, will become the first female to lead the 25-year-old organization.
In the statement titled “We’ll push, push until you win, President Buhari assures Okonjo-Iweala,” Buhari told the Okonjo-Iweala that she deserved more support to get the top job because of her profile and diligence in serving the country and the world.
READ: Nigeria to receive first tranche of World Bank’s $3 billion loan soon
The President said, “I assure you that we will do all that we can to ensure that you emerge as the Director-General of WTO, not only because you are a Nigerian, but because you are a hardworking Nigerian. You deserve this.’’
He assured Okonjo-Iweala that he would make more phone calls and send letters to some world leaders for more support.
READ: Buhari appoints new Ag. Chairman of EFCC, gives reason for Magu’s suspension
He said, “I did the same for Dr Akinwunmi Adesina for President of the African Development Bank. Both of you served the country under the Peoples Democratic Party. You are both highly qualified. We will continue to support you. I will immediately make those calls.”
In her response, Okonjo-Iweala thanked the President and his ministers, particularly the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment for supporting her staunchly.
READ: No foreign exchange for food and fertilizer importers – Buhari
She said, “I feel very proud of Nigeria. I am getting so much support from you, Mr President, Chief of Staff, Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Ministers of Industry, Trade and Investments. The ministers have been working around the clock to ensure that I succeed.’’
The former Minister of Finance also appreciated ECOWAS leaders for their endorsement, mentioning in particular, the outstanding contributions of President Mahamadou Issoufou of Niger Republic and immediate past Chairman of ECOWAS as well as President Alhassan Quattara of Cote d’Ivoire.
READ: Nigeria records lowest remittances from abroad since 2008
She asked the President to make one final push within the week to beat the Koreans and bring this to Nigeria by sending a few letters and placing telephone calls to some world leaders, and also thanked others for their support.
She said she is proud of her country with the president putting a smile on her face.