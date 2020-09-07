Economy & Politics
Buhari says there is no provision for fuel subsidy in revised 2020 budget
President Buhari has today reiterated the need to do away with fuel subsidy.
The Federal Government says there is no provision for fuel subsidy in the revised 2020 budget, as Nigeria cannot afford the cost.
This was disclosed by President Muhammadu Buhari in the First Year Ministerial Performance Review Retreat, at the State House on Monday.
Nairametrics reported in July, that the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) spent over N535.9 billion on subsidy and Federation Account Allocation Committee in the first quarter of 2020.
The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources said in July said that it was unrealistic for the government to still continue with the subsidy regime, especially with the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petrol, as it was of no economic value to continue doing so.
He asked Nigerians to ignore the misinformation and misguided comments that have been in the public space on the issue.
According to the Minster, ‘’It has become expedient for the Ministry of Petroleum to explain misconceptions around the issue of Petroleum Products Deregulation. After a thorough examination of the economics of subsidizing PMS for domestic consumption, the government concluded that it was unrealistic to continue with the burden of subsidizing PMS to the tune of trillions of Naira every year.’’
In today’s meeting, President Buhari said there are several negative consequences if the Government should even attempt to go back to the business of fixing or subsidizing PMS prices.
“First of all, it would mean a return to the costly subsidy regime. Today we have 60% less revenues, we just cannot afford the cost. The second danger is the potential return of fuel queues – which has, thankfully, become a thing of the past under this administration”
“ Nigerians no longer have to endure long queues just to buy petrol, often at highly inflated prices. Also, as I hinted earlier, there is no provision for fuel subsidy in the revised 2020 budget, simply because we are not able to afford it, if reasonable provisions must be made for health, education and other social services. We now simply have no choice,” President Buhari said.
Only customers with minimum of 12 hours electricity can have tariff increase – FG
The FG said it will protect Nigerians who can’t afford to pay cost-reflective tariffs from increases.
The Federal Government says only customers with a guaranteed minimum of 12 hours of electricity can have their tariffs adjusted, under the new electricity tariff arrangement.
This was disclosed in the Joint Press Conference on the recent increase in Petrol and Electricity prices by the Minister of Information & Culture, Alh. Lai Mohammed, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Timipre Sylva and Minister of Power, Engr. Sale Mamman.
The Federal Government disclosed that due to issues with Nigeria’s privatized electricity industry, the government had to step in with support, and has spent almost N1.7 trillion through supplementing tariffs shortfalls.
“The government does not have the resources to continue along this path. To borrow just to subsidize generation and distribution, which are both privatized, will be grossly irresponsible,” the government said.
ELECTRICITY TARIFF
11. Another issue we want to address here today is the recent service-based electricity tariff adjustment by the Distribution Companies, or DISCOS.
The Federal Government disclosed that NERC will protect Nigerians who can’t afford to pay cost-reflective tariffs from increases and has approved adjustments to be made only on the basis of guaranteed improvement in service.
“Under this new arrangement, only customers with guaranteed minimum of 12 hours of electricity can have their tariffs adjusted. Those who get less than 12 hours supply will experience no increase. This is the largest group of customers,” it said.
The NERC will also enforce a capping regulation to ensure unmetered customers are not charged beyond the metered customers in their neighbourhood, which signifies an end to estimated billings.
Nairametrics had earlier reported the much-anticipated increase of electricity tariff gaining the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari, and said to commence from September 1, 2020. The FG said the review of the service based tariffs was meant to start in July 2020 but was suspended for further studies and proper arrangements in the sector.
FAAC: FG, States and Local Governments share N547 billion in June
The total sum of N547.3 was shared between the 3 tiers of government for May.
The Federal Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) shared in June 2020, the sum of N547.3 billion to the Federal government, States and Local Government Areas, being the monthly allocation from the revenue generated in the month of May 2020. This was disclosed in the latest FAAC disbursement report, released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).
According to the report, the monthly allocation declined by 9.7% compared to N606.2 billion shared in May and 29.9% lower than N780.93 billion shared in April 2020.
Breakdown
- The amount disbursed comprised of N413.95 billion from the Statutory Account, N103.87 billion from Valued Added Tax (VAT), N1.01 billion from Excess Bank Charges Recovered for the Month and N28.47 billion Exchange Gain Differences.
- The Federal Government received a total of N219.80 billion from the N547.31 billion, accounting for 40.2% of the total disbursement. States received a total of N152.47 billion and Local Governments received N114.09bn. The sum of N37.02bn was shared among the oil-producing states as 13% derivation fund.
- Revenue generating agencies such as Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR) received N5.24 billion, N7.09 billion and N1.98 billion respectively as cost of revenue collections for the month of May 2020.
Further breakdown of revenue allocation distribution to the Federal Government of Nigeria (FGN) revealed that the sum of N161.74 billion was disbursed to the FGN consolidated revenue account; N3.90 billion shared as share of derivation and ecology; N1.95 billion as stabilization fund; N6.55 billion for the development of natural resources; and N4.82 billion to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.
States allocation
In the month of June 2020, Delta State received the biggest share of N14.3 billion net allocation, followed by Akwa Ibom with a total net allocation of N11.4 billion. Other states that made the top 5 with biggest allocation include Rivers (N10.7 billion), Bayelsa (N8.93 billion), and Lagos (N7.4 billion).
On the other hand, Osun State received the lowest share (N2.24 billion) followed by Cross River with N2.26 billion net allocation. Others include; Plateau (N2.48 billion), Ogun (N2.75 billion) and Gombe State received N2.84 billion.
Back story
Nairametrics reported last week that The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) disbursed the sum of N606.2 billion to the three tiers of government in May 2020, from the revenue generated in the previous month.
- In May 2020, the federal government received the highest share of N255.1 billion (42.1%) from the total disbursement, States received a total of N166.63 billion while local governments received N125.4 billion.
- Oil-producing states received N37.4 billion as part of the 13% derivation fund.
Upshot
From this latest report, it is evident that Nigeria is having less revenue to share to the arms of the government, as FAAC disbursement has consistently reduced due to the effect of COVID-19 pandemic, which was characterised by lockdown and economic disruptions. With the global oil price picking up, it is expected that Nigeria could improve its oil revenue and have more funds to share from the federal bourse.
However, it is high time for the various states and local governments to devise means of improving its fiscal revenue in order to effectively finance the public sector.
Spain takes over from India as Nigeria’s top export destination
Spain got 14% (N310.7 billion) of the total export trade of Nigeria in Q2 2020.
Spain took over from India as Nigeria’s top export destination in the second quarter (Q2) of 2020. The European nation got 14% (N310.7 billion) of the total export trade of Nigeria in Q2 as against the 9.87% (N402.93 billion) recorded in Q1 2020.
Next is the Netherlands with 10.98% (N243.6 billion), up from 9.72% recorded in Q1 2020. While China received 9.93% share (N220.35 billion), India got 8.81% (N195.5 billion), down from the 15.61% (N637.53 billion) seen in Q1. South Africa got 7.76% (N172.19 billion) share within the same quarter.
These were disclosed in the latest foreign trade report, released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday.
The report also stated that crude oil exports accounted for 70% (N1.55 trillion) of the total value of exports in Q2 2020. However, crude oil exports decreased in value by 47.2% in Q2 2020 compared to Q1 2020 and 60.5% year-on-year.
Further checks by Nairametrics, shows that the latest crude oil export is the lowest recorded in the past four years. The last time a lower value was recorded was in Q2 2016 (N1.49 trillion).
Back story: Nairametrics had reported on Tuesday when the NBS revealed that Nigeria’s total foreign trade (import and export) dropped by 27.46% year on year in Q2 2020, when compared to N8.61 trillion recorded in the corresponding quarter (Q2) of 2019. This is according to the latest foreign trade report, released by the National Bureau of Statistics.
According to the report, Nigeria’s total export during the quarter nosedived by 51.7% to stand at N2.22 trillion, a significant fall when compared to N4.59 trillion recorded in Q2 2019 and N4.08 trillion recorded in the previous quarter.
The report also showed that Nigeria’s total foreign trade recorded a decrease of 27.3% when compared to N8.59 trillion recorded in the previous quarter (Q1 2020). The decline is a reflection of the disruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Why the twist?
Expectedly, Nigeria’s crude oil earnings from India, the world’s third-largest importer of crude, dropped after the latter recorded its lowest oil imports in 10 years in the month of June 2020.
According to Reuters, India’s oil imports dropped in the month of June as its refineries reduced demand due to maintenance and turnarounds.
India reportedly imported 3.2 million barrels per day in June, the lowest since October 2011 and a 0.4% decline from May and 28.5% lower than the same period in 2019.
The report also indicates that July was not any better due to weak demand as a result of the effects of the coronavirus pandemic.
Nigeria is India’s 13th largest country of import behind other crude oil exporters such as the US, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, and UAE. In contrast, India is Nigeria’s largest export destination.
India replaced the US as Nigeria’s largest export destination for crude, as the demand increased in the second-most populous country in the world.
India has been one of the fastest-growing economies in the world, with industrialization widening its appetite for crude. However, the impact of COVID-19 has halted economic growth in India. The country is now next to the US and Brazil in countries with the most cases of COVID-19. India has over 3.84 million confirmed cases and 67,486 reported deaths.
