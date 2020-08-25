Business
Buhari presented with gold bars mined in Zamfara as Nigerian prepares to launch PAGMI scheme.
The gold is expected to become a part of Nigeria’s external reserve after being purchased by the CBN.
The Governor of Zamfara State, Dr. Bello Matawalle, was at the State House in Abuja to present gold bars mined in the state to President Muhammadu Buhari.
A media aide to the President Buhari, Bashir Ahmad, announced this in a social media statement on Tuesday.
PICS: President @MBuhari last night at his residence, the State House, Abuja, received Governor of Zamfara State, Dr. @BelloMatawalle1 accompanied by Alh. Bashir Hadejia. Gov. Matawalle was at the State House to present some gold bars and other precious stones mined in his State. pic.twitter.com/tvwD6VOJKI
— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) August 25, 2020
This comes as the Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Development Initiative (PAGMI) is set to boost artisanal gold mining in the state.
Nairametrics reported that Nigeria had earlier mined, processed, and refined gold under the Presidential Artisanal Gold Mining Development Initiative, PAGMI. The first batch of PAGMI gold was unveiled at a presentation ceremony to President Buhari on July 16, 2020.
The Honourable Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, said the gold produced is expected to become a part of Nigeria’s external reserve after being purchased by the Central Bank.
“PAGMI will result in the creation of thousands of new mining and formalized jobs, leading to poverty alleviation for many households. Under the scheme, artisanal and small scale gold miners will earn more from higher productivity, better recovery rates through mechanization of operations, and better access to reliable geological information,” he said.
The Minister also told reporters in July that the government is working with a Canadian company to begin the export of Gold in Nigeria’s proven one million ounces of gold by next year, adding that data would have to be collected on the minerals Nigeria has in large quantities through an Aero Magnetic Survey, which is done through a plane flying low to observe mineral data.
Nigeria’s proven surveys have discovered large quantities of gold in Zamfara, Kebbi, Niger, Kaduna, Osun, Kwara, and the FCT.
The minister says Nigeria’s proven gold reserves could rise to over 200 million ounces and Nigeria plans to begin processing of local minerals next year.
StarTimes/NTA venture yielded no profit in 11 years – DG, NTA
The management of NTA was queried over alleged 11 years non-profitable venture with StarTimes.
The StarTimes and Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) venture has yielded no returns for the nation after 11 years of operation.
This was disclosed by the Director-General, NTA, Yakubu Ibn Mohammed while he was questioned by the Senate Joint committee on Finance and National Planning on Monday.
The Senate queried the management of NTA over what it called 11 years non-profitable venture with StarTimes.
StarTimes is a Chinese electronics and media company with a strong presence in Africa. It offers digital terrestrial television and satellite television services to consumers, provides technologies to countries and broadcasters that are switching from analog to digital television.
Chairman, Senate Joint committee on Finance and National Planning, Senator Solomon Adeola, asked, “Mr DG are you telling this committee that for solid 11 years, the joint venture agreement NTA had with StarTimes has not yielded any profit despite using your facilities for over one million subscribers.
“This is completely unfair to Nigeria. Something is cooking. You must come with the MD of your subsidiary unit overseeing the contractual and operational agreement.”
Not a single kobo was made in 11 years
The NTA boss, said, “As an Executive Director in 2009 in NTA, not a single kobo was made from the joint venture with StarTimes, the same situation I met in 2016 when I returned as D-G.
”In fact, on assumption of office as D-G, that was the first question I asked, upon which records of non- profitability was presented by the NTA subsidiary outfit running it. The non- profitability status of the venture remains till today.”
Consequently, to dig further, the DG was ordered to appear before the committee again on Tuesday along with the Managing Director of NTA TV Enterprises, Maxwell Loko, supervising the joint venture with StarTimes.
FG says schools would reopen soon, 78 private universities ready to resume
Federal Ministry of Education is working with stakeholders for the safe reopening of schools.
The Federal Government has said that no particular date has been fixed yet for the full resumption of schools, although it continues to engage stakeholders and is optimistic that schools would be resuming soon.
This was disclosed by the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, during the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 on Monday, August 24, 2020, in Abuja.
While speaking, the minister expressed optimism that the date for resumption was around the corner, although he said the government was not going to be brandishing dates.
Nwajiuba urged students to exercise more patience as the government considered the reopening of schools after months of forced closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. He gave the assurance that the Federal Ministry of Education was working with stakeholders for the safe reopening of schools.
He noted that the guidelines for the safe reopening had been given to the higher institutions, with some of them already expressing their commitment to adhering to the protocols.
He disclosed that himself and the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, met with some stakeholders in tertiary education earlier in the day on the issue.
According to the News Agency of Nigeria, Nwajiuba also revealed that about 78 private universities insisted that they were ready for the resumption of their institutions, while the response from government-owned universities was still 50-50.
The minister said that after putting together different opinions, he would return to the PTF to review the situation and then go ahead to make a pronouncement.
Lagos shuts Ketu-Mile 12 section of Ikorodu road, outlines alternative routes
The Commissioner disclosed that the government has outlined alternative routes for road users during the construction period.
The Lagos State Government has announced the diversion of traffic on the Ketu-Mile 12 section of the Lagos/Ikorodu road from Friday, August 21, 2020, to October 21, 2020, due to the ongoing reconstruction works on that corridor.
While making the disclosure on Monday, August 24, 2020, the state’s Commissioner for Transportation, Dr Frederic Oladeinde, stated that the diversion became necessary in order to allow the contractor handling the project start the second segment of the reconstruction works along Mile 12 to Ketu, having completed the first segment.
Oladeinde disclosed that the government has outlined alternative routes for road users during the construction period and the Traffic Management Agencies will be on ground to direct traffic in order to ensure free vehicular movement in the axis during the construction period.
In his breakdown, the commissioner said that between 4 am and 2 pm each day, motorists coming from Ikorodu inward Ketu/Lagos Island will be diverted from Mile 12 Bridge to join the carriageway and realign to normal flow at Ketu, adding that the Mile 12 service lane will be opened to movements inward Ketu.
He said motorists can use the Mile 12 under Bridge to link Ajelogo through Alapere, while motorists inbound Ikorodu will continue their movement on the service and BRT lanes, advising those coming from Third Mainland Bridge inbound Ikorodu to connect Mile 12 through Alapere to Ajelogo.
He also said that between 2 pm and 4 pm daily, motorists from Ikorodu inward Ketu are implored to use the service lane alongside BRT lane from Kosofe to link Ketu and realign to normal flow at Ketu or use Mile 12 Under Bridge to link Ajelogo through Alapere to access their destinations.
The commissioner advised articulated vehicles approaching Mile 12 Market to use Oremerin and Ibukun streets only to drive through their journey, while also adding that motorists that are driving to Ikorodu from Ketu will be allowed to use the service lane and main carriageway to link Mile 12.
Oladeinde solicited for the cooperation of all road users, especially motorists who are using that corridor as the project is aimed at finding a lasting solution to the ever-busy road in line with the traffic management and transportation policy of the State Government.
In line with the on-going reconstruction works on Ketu – Mile-12 Section of the Lagos/Ikorodu Road, Lagos State Government has announced the diversion of traffic on the corridor from Friday, 21st August to Wednesday, 21st October 2020.@jidesanwoolu @dr_oladeinde #LASG pic.twitter.com/yOfPa6Y054
— The Lagos State Govt (@followlasg) August 24, 2020