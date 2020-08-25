Airline operators will pay $3,500 per passenger if they break protocols – PTF COVID-19

Ahead of the resumption of international flights, the Federal Government has declared that airlines would be fined $3,500 per passenger for breaching protocols and lifting any passenger without a negative COVID-19 test result.

The Coordinator, Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Dr Sanni Aliyu, said this at the daily briefing of the PTF on in Abuja on Monday evening.

While speaking on the protocols which will be enforced from August 29, Aliyu said that all passengers coming into the country will be required to present a negative PCR COVID-19 test result not older than seven days.

Based on this, airlines would pay a fine of $3,500 on every passenger lifted without presenting a negative COVID-19 test result.

Upon arrival, the passengers will also be expected to self-isolate for seven days, conduct another test and submit his or her COVID-19 test before reuniting with the community.

Aliyu added that health workers would monitor passengers on self-isolation, and where any passenger failed to present himself for testing after seven days, the immigration would wade in and mete out appropriate sanctions on the passenger.

Speaking on the concerns over cases of passengers coming into the country with a negative COVID-19 test result and testing positive in Nigeria, Aliyu said that PTF was studying the situation and would take a decision when the need arose.

Backstory

The Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, had earlier announced that the country would ban flights from countries that have placed bans on flights from Nigeria when the international flights resume, thereby applying the principle of reciprocity.

According to the minister, this decision has been communicated to international carriers.

”About 1,280 passengers will be allowed in on a daily basis in Abuja and Lagos airports, which have been billed to start first when the international flights resume.”