COVID-19: Nigeria testing between 3,000 to 6,000 daily – Boss Mustapha

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha has said Nigeria has been conducting between 3,000 – 6,000 COVID-19 tests per day. He also noted that the country’s testing infrastructure can conduct 15,000 tests a day.

He made the disclosure during the daily COVID-19 press briefing by the government, during which it was also announced that Nigeria has crossed 50,000 cases of COVID-19.

“Our testing infrastructure has been increased to undertake up to 15,000 tests per day but we are currently testing between 3,000 to 6,000 daily due mainly to people still not subjecting themselves for testing”. -SGF/Chairman #PTFCOVID19 Boss Mustapha — Fed Min of Info & Cu (@FMICNigeria) August 20, 2020

Mustapha said that Nigeria reaching the landmark of 50,000 caseloads also brings the country closer to 1,000 casualty rate for the virus.

“These records are not landmarks to be celebrated especially as every single death further underscores the grief and pains of families and friends, scuttled lives that could have contributed to national development and abridging God’s purpose for the lost soul,” he said.

He added that the virus has displayed “unpredictable characteristics”, adding that the virus continues to spread in countries where citizens “disregard common and simple protective measures,” a good example being the United States of America.

He said, “our National Response has shown that Nigeria is following the science through effective case management but need to improve our testing.”

On why the country is not testing as many people as it ought to despite the availability of testing infrastructure, he said:

“We are currently testing between 3,000 to 6,000 daily due mainly to people still not subjecting themselves for testing.”

He, therefore, urged more Nigerians to get tested, adding that the country is experiencing challenges in improving the path of driving out the pandemic which would enable Nigeria return to regular pre-COVID activities.