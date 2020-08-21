FG to allow flights only from nations that allow flights from Nigeria

The Ministry of Aviation has said that Nigeria will enforce the principle of reciprocity in granting permission to airlines to resume operations in the nation.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, in a statement published via Twitter after Thursday’s media briefing of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19.

The principle of reciprocity means that only airlines from countries that allow flights from Nigeria will be allowed to fly into and out of the country.

Back story: Nairametrics had reported that the international flights would resume operations from August 29, 2020.

The Minister had said that the flight operations will start with the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja airports as was done with domestic flight resumptions. He said that protocols and procedures will be announced in due course.

Why the principle of reciprocity?

The country’s position is informed by the ban placed by some countries on flights from Nigeria and that Nigeria’s decision was taken in the interest of its citizens.

The minister also disclosed that airlines will be informed of the arrangements put in place to ensure that resumption of flights will be hitch-free.

“For now, only a few flights per day will be permitted as a test run for the protocols put in place to ensure a safe return to international operations. The protocols would be made public in due course,” he added.

Sirika added that all hands should be on deck in ensuring a successful and efficient resumption of international flight operations.