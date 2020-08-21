Hospitality & Travel
FG to allow flights only from nations that allow flights from Nigeria
The country’s position is informed by the ban placed by some countries on flights from Nigeria.
The Ministry of Aviation has said that Nigeria will enforce the principle of reciprocity in granting permission to airlines to resume operations in the nation.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, in a statement published via Twitter after Thursday’s media briefing of the Presidential Taskforce on COVID-19.
The principle of reciprocity means that only airlines from countries that allow flights from Nigeria will be allowed to fly into and out of the country.
Back story: Nairametrics had reported that the international flights would resume operations from August 29, 2020.
The Minister had said that the flight operations will start with the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport Abuja airports as was done with domestic flight resumptions. He said that protocols and procedures will be announced in due course.
Why the principle of reciprocity?
The country’s position is informed by the ban placed by some countries on flights from Nigeria and that Nigeria’s decision was taken in the interest of its citizens.
The minister also disclosed that airlines will be informed of the arrangements put in place to ensure that resumption of flights will be hitch-free.
“For now, only a few flights per day will be permitted as a test run for the protocols put in place to ensure a safe return to international operations. The protocols would be made public in due course,” he added.
Sirika added that all hands should be on deck in ensuring a successful and efficient resumption of international flight operations.
Lagos-Ibadan Railway: NRC acquires 24 coaches for operations starting next month
The NRC says the 24 coaches would run 16 daily trips when operations commence next month.
The Nigerian Railway Corporation, NRC, has announced the purchase of 24 coaches to operate the Lagos-Ibadan Railway which is scheduled to commence operations next month.
This was announced by the NRC in a brief press statement issued via Twitter on earlier today.
Lagos-Ibadan railway line will grace the newly acquired 24 coaches
The trains will run 16 trips daily when operations begins next month, With this you comfortably reside in ibadan and work in Lagos
The NRC said the 24 coaches would run 16 daily trips when operations commence next month. The Corporation also disclosed that with this new development, residents of Ibadan can comfortably work in Lagos.
Nairametrics reported earlier that the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) will begin skeletal operations on the Lagos-Ibadan Standard Gauge Rail line from the middle of September, with 16 trips every day.
While commenting on the planned commencement of operations, the MD of NRC, Fidet Okhiria said:
“We will start by the middle of September from Yaba to Ibadan while the other construction finishing will continue. We already have 24 coaches and a set of DMUs (Diesel Multiple Units) made of eight coaches. With that, we intend to have 16 trips a day.”
The rail tracks on the 156km modern rail line from the Ebute Metta Junction to Ibadan have been completed while the 10 major and minor stations are at various stages of completion.
The stations along the corridor include Apapa, Ebutte Metta Junction, Agege, Agbado, Kajola, Papalanto, Abeokuta, Olodo, Omi-Adio and Ibadan.
Nigeria to partner with private firms for COVID-19 tests as international flights resume
The NCDC is discussing with private companies over possible partnerships on testing and tracing in some states.
The Federal Government is considering partnerships between the state governments and private firms to increase testing capacity and tracing of coronavirus cases in the country.
This is due to the expected influx of travellers into the country following the announcement of the resumption of international flight operations from August 29, 2020.
This revelation was made by the Director-General of the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Chikwe Ihekweazu, during a telephone interview with Reuters.
The influx of travellers will increase the pressure on the already stretched authorities in the country who have been battling to contain the spread of the coronavirus disease which has seen Nigeria record over 50,000 reported cases with almost 1,000 deaths. Ihekweazu noted that the state governments are responsible for testing and contact tracing.
The NCDC boss disclosed that discussions have been held with private companies over possible partnerships on testing and tracing in some states.
Ihekweazu said, ‘’Private-public models are being looked at. Lagos and Abuja are the primary locations, and from that, we’ll learn what to do for the other three international airports.’’
However, he did not disclose the names of the companies involved. He also said that those international passengers may be expected to make financial contributions towards the tests that will be carried out on them since they were the ones who made the decision to travel.
Lagos, which has the busiest international airport and Nigeria’s largest state, is the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak. It presently has 200 tracers for a population of about 25 million, this is less than one person per 100,000 people, compared to about 14 persons per 100,000 people in Turkey
Canada: Nigerian High Commission shuts operations to public indefinitely
A group of people held a female staff member hostage and subjected her to physical abuse.
The Nigerian High Commission in Ottawa, Canada, has shut down operations till further notice.
This was disclosed in a statement issued by the High Commission and published on its site.
The High Commission stated that the development followed the abuse of a system it put in place to attend to a limited number of persons due to COVID-19 protocols.
It stated, “The High Commission of the Federal Republic of Nigeria in Canada wishes to inform Nigerian communities in Canada and the general public that the mission remains closed to the public.
“The special intervention arrangement whereby emergency cases were being handled on a discretionary basis is hereby suspended.”
According to the Commission, the system was set up to help Nigerians who had compelling passport renewal request and wanted to assist them.
“Our citizens for some reason chose to abuse this system, they would show up at the chancery without an appointment and insist on being attended to even on days when we were not open to the public at all,” the commission, however, said.
What happened?
Its operations came to a halt on Friday, August, 14th when a group showed up at the High Commission and did not let the Embassy staff attend to those who had appointments.
“They went as far as holding a female staff member who went to address them, hostage, for over twenty minutes and subjected her to physical abuse.
“This kind of conduct is considered unnecessarily hostile and totally unacceptable and no embassy would tolerate conduct that puts the lives of its staff members at risk,” it added.
While acknowledging that the closure of the airspace is limiting its ability to “bring much-needed passport booklets into the country” and is an area it will work on, the Nigerian High Commission disclosed that it is “considering ways to make its premises more secure and less susceptible to unruly behaviour and violent mob action.
When it is likely to resume?
Nigerians whose work or study permits have expired since March 2020, and who do not have a valid passport, have a grace period that lasts until December 31st, according to the High Commission.
By this time, the commission is expected to have resolved some of the challenging issues that COVID-19 has created.