The Federal Government has announced plans to position Nigeria to benefit from the $90 million global market for Electronic Navigational Charts (ENCs), as part of efforts to modernize maritime operations and boost the blue economy.

The Minister of State for Defence, Bello Matawalle, made this known at the World Hydrography Day 2025 and West African Hydrographic Summit with the theme, “Seabed Mapping -Enabling Ocean Action”, on Saturday in Abuja, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

He said the Federal Government had established the International Centre for Electronic Navigational Charts West Africa Regional Office and Training Centre.

He pledged Nigeria’s support for hydrographic capacity building, investment in technology, and stronger regional ties to ensure that no part of Nigerian waters remains uncharted, unsafe, or unsustainable.

According to him, sustainable development, especially in the nation’s coastal and riverine communities, depends on how well we understand and manage our marine environment.

“It is on this note that I announce the formal establishment of the International Centre for Electronic Navigational Charts, West Africa Regional Office & Training Centre to be hosted by the National Hydrographic Agency here in Abuja.

“By this strategic partnership, the National Hydrographic Agency of Nigeria has joined four other global regional offices in the US, UK, Australia and Brazil.

“This move positions Nigeria to tap into the 90 million dollar global market for Electronic Navigational Charts, potentially generating between 9 million and 12 million dollars in annual revenue from chart validation, distribution, and revenue management for international shipping clients,” he said.

The minister noted that seabed mapping was no longer a technical luxury but a strategic imperative where cables connect our digital world, pipelines fuel our industries, and biodiversity sustains the nation’s ecosystems.

FG commends the National Hydrographic Agency

He said in spite of its central role to modern society, it remained uncharted, unknown, and therefore unprotected.

According to him, the data that hydrographers gather beneath the nation’s waters enables safe navigation, marine spatial planning, climate science, coastal defence, and blue economy development.

He commended the National Hydrographic Agency for work being done since its establishment in 2021.

“In essence, seabed mapping is the foundation upon which sound ocean action is built.

“It has taken giant strides to place Nigeria on the map as a credible hydrographic nation active in the engagement and promotion of hydrography.

“We are proud to support your efforts as you align with the International Hydrographic Organization’s goals and drive innovation across West Africa,” he said

Matawalle said the event was not just about mapping the seabed but about creating tools, data, and partnerships that enable real ocean action, better decision-making, cleaner coastlines, safer navigation, and sustainable exploitation of marine resources.

He said that seabed mapping plays a critical role in unlocking this potential in the blue economy, an emerging frontier that offers vast opportunities for economic diversification, job creation, food security, and energy development.

“From charting offshore wind zones to identifying safe routes for maritime trade and protecting critical marine habitats, hydrography is the backbone of a sustainable ocean economy.

“Therefore, Nigeria must leverage its hydrographic capacity not only to secure its waters but to fuel its economic transformation.

“By investing in seabed mapping, we invest in resilience, in growth, and in future generations.

“Let us leave this summit with renewed purpose to support hydrographic development, not just as a technical endeavour, but as a national security priority, an economic catalyst, and a global commitment to sustainable development.

“On behalf of the Government of Nigeria, I pledge continued support for hydrographic capacity building, investment in technology, and stronger regional ties to ensure that no part of our waters remains uncharted, unsafe, or unsustainable,” he added.

What you should know

The Electronic Navigational Charts Market Size was estimated at 3.54 (USD Billion) in 2024. The Electronic Navigational Charts Market Industry is expected to grow from 3.87 (USD Billion) in 2025 to 8.45 (USD Billion) till 2034, at a CAGR (growth rate) is expected to be around 9.82% during the forecast period (2025 – 2034), according to Market Research Future.

The Hydrographer of the Federation, Rear Admiral Ayodeji Olugbode, on Tuesday, emphasized the need to amplify the economic and ocean governance imperatives of hydrography across the entire West African sub-region.

He made this call while addressing journalists on the sidelines of the World Hydrography Day celebration in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

Emphasizing the theme of the event, “Seabed mapping, enabling ocean action“, with the aim of the Seabed 2030 Initiative is to strengthen regional collaboration through the main West African Hydrographic Summit, foster joint surveys, share data platforms, feature keynote lectures and presentations advocating hydrography and seabed, making it a global program critical for the safety of navigation, climate resilience, environmental stewardship, and economic growth of the world.