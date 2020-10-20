EndSARS: Hillary Clinton tells President Buhari to stop killing young protesters

Former US Presidential Candidate, Hillary Clinton, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and the Nigerian Army to stop the killing of young protesters in the country.

The wife of former US President, Bill Clinton, said, “I’m calling on @mbuhari and the @hqnigerianarmy to stop killing young #EndSARS protesters. #StopNigeriaGovernment.”

Hilary’s message to President Buhari comes on the heels of shootings carried out by men of the Nigerian Army targeted at #EndSARS protesters who gathered for a peaceful demonstration at the Lekki toll plaza.

