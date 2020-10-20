ENDSARS
#EndSARS: Hillary Clinton tells President Buhari to stop killing young protesters
Clinton has called on President Buhari and the Nigerian Army to stop the killing of young protesters in the country.
Former US Presidential Candidate, Hillary Clinton, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration and the Nigerian Army to stop the killing of young protesters in the country.
The wife of former US President, Bill Clinton, said, “I’m calling on @mbuhari and the @hqnigerianarmy to stop killing young #EndSARS protesters. #StopNigeriaGovernment.”
I’m calling on @mbuhari and the @hqnigerianarmy to stop killing young #EndSARS protesters. #StopNigeriaGovernment
— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 20, 2020
Hilary’s message to President Buhari comes on the heels of shootings carried out by men of the Nigerian Army targeted at #EndSARS protesters who gathered for a peaceful demonstration at the Lekki toll plaza.
Details later …
3 Comments
Leave a Reply
ENDSARS
BREAKING: No fatality recorded in Lekki shooting – Governor Sanwo-Olu
Governor Sanwo-Olu has disclosed that there was no fatality recorded in the Lekki tollgate shootings.
Lagos State Government has declared that there is no record of fatality in the controversial Lekki shooting on Tuesday.
This was disclosed by the State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, during the Lagos State Government briefing on EndSARS broadcast on Wednesday.
He said, “Three of the injured protesters have been discharged, while some are in the hospital. There is no record of any fatalities.”
Details soon…
ENDSARS
BREAKING: TVC reportedly on fire
Television Continental in Ikosi-Ketu is reportedly on fire, as some hoodlums allegedly attacked the building.
Television Continental (TVC) station in Ikosi-Ketu is reportedly on fire, as some hoodlums allegedly attacked the building.
This was disclosed by some residents, who shared videos on social media this morning, October 21.
It appears some security operatives are on ground to curb the damage, as residents confirmed they heard gunshots.
Before the fire
Meanwhile, Morayo Afolabi Brown, who anchors the programme ‘Your View’ on TVC, disclosed during the live show that some people were at the gate of the TV station, trying to force their way into the premises.
This happened shortly before the live programme went out of coverage.
Meanwhile, Brown Kabiti, Morayo’s husband, expressed his fears and anxiety on his facebook page over the incident.
He said, “As I go to watch Your View this morning; I go in tears, fear, and anxiety. God, my household is innocent. Please protect my own.”
ENDSARS
#EndSARS: Joe Biden issues press release on violent crackdown of Protesters in Nigeria
Joe Bidden urges Buhari and Miltary to cease the violent crackdown against protesters
Former US Vice President and now Presidential Aspirant, Joe Biden, has commented on the alleged shooting of Protesters, as well as violence across the country.
Here is his statement,
“I urge President Buhari and the Nigerian military to cease the violent crackdown on protesters in Nigeria, which has already resulted in several deaths. My heart goes out to all those who have lost a loved one in the violence. The United States must stand with Nigerians who are peacefully demonstrating for police reform and seeking an end to corruption in their democracy. I encourage the government to engage in a good-faith dialogue with civil society to address these long-standing grievances and work together for a more just and inclusive Nigeria.” Joe Biden
See link to Statement
Omotolani Abiola (Omobashorun)
October 21, 2020 at 6:11 am
Wow!it’s a pity we don’t have the government that can manage the crises in Nigeria, the well meaning Nigerians have been calling this present administration led by President Muhammad Buhari to listening to the protesters and address the issue publicly on radio and television but No positive result comes out of it anyway Almighty God knows the best for us,God heal our land (Nigeria).
Anonymous
October 21, 2020 at 9:13 am
Mrs Clinton should face the unjust killings of black races in America. Rather than putting mouth in another country problem.
Anonymous
October 21, 2020 at 10:22 am
00Please, Mrs Hillary Clinton do not use this unfortunate incident to score cheap political goal. where have you been and your presidential candidate when the Nigerian youths have been on this campaign #EndSars? Did you comment? Is President Buhari not your support? Did he not make hugfe contribution to your presidential campaign in 2016? Is that not the reason you Democrats and your media patners turned blind eye to this. Please, park well and stay on your lane cause your intentions are not genuine, our youths will fight their cause