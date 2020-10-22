ENDSARS
#EndSARS: United Nations condemns the use of excessive force by Nigerian Armed Forces
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights has condemned the excessive use of force by the Nigerian Army on protesters.
UN High Commissioner for Human Rights, Michelle Bachelet, condemned the use of excessive and disproportionate force against protesters by the Nigerian Armed Forces in Lagos on Tuesday evening during the Lekki Toll Plaza shootings.
The Commissioner disclosed this in a statement on Wednesday evening, and called for steps to deal with the underlying problem of persistent violations committed by the security forces, and make a far stronger effort to bring to justice, the Police and Army personnel guilty of crimes against civilians.
“While the number of casualties of yesterday’s shooting at the Lekki toll plaza in Lagos is still not clear, there is little doubt that this was a case of excessive use of force, resulting in unlawful killings with live ammunition, by Nigerian armed forces,” Bachelet said.
She added that reports of CCTV cameras and lighting being disabled before the shooting was “disturbing as, if confirmed, they suggest this deplorable attack on peaceful protestors was premeditated, planned, and coordinated.”
“Nigeria was already at boiling point before this shooting because of the revelations about years of unchecked violence, including alleged killings, rape, extortion, and other violations by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).
“There need to be immediate, independent, transparent, and thorough investigations, not just into last night’s killings, but also into all the previous violations committed by security forces.
“Those appointed to carry out such investigations must not only be independent and impartial but must be widely perceived as such. And, where sufficient evidence already exists to warrant charges, immediate suspension of officers – including senior officers suspected of committing serious crimes, should take place long before the conclusion of such investigations,” Bachelet added.
She said Nigerians have a fundamental right to peaceful protests and urged that the FG’s responsibility is to take positive measures to ensure the realization of this right, including deterring others who intend to prevent them from protesting peacefully.
“The world’s attention is now focused sharply on how Nigeria’s Government and security forces react over the coming days and weeks.”
She urged that reparations be paid to the victims and a panel be set up to address the issues young Nigerians face with police brutality.
“In a population with such a young median age, it is important to listen to the grievances of the younger generation and make an effort to address the multiple problems they face, which include – but are far from confined to – police brutality and violations.”
FG deploys more military troops to Lagos to secure public assets
Governor Sanwo-Olu, has disclosed that there has been a deployment of more security forces to the State to safeguard lives and properties.
The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has disclosed that the Federal Government has deployed more security forces to guard public assets and properties in the state.
This is to prevent further destruction of public infrastructure and looting in Lagos State by hoodlums following the #EndSARS protests.
This disclosure was made by Sanwo-Olu, on Thursday morning October 22, 2020, morning during an interview on an Arise TV programme.
While confirming that he has not been able to directly speak with President Buhari on the violent nature of the protest in Lagos, Sanwo-Olu revealed that the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Abayomi Olonisakin and the Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Tukur Buratai, called him on the phone on Wednesday.
He said the two security chiefs asked to deploy more troops to secure public assets and help to maintain law and order in the state.
Backstory
There has been serious outbreak of violence with the burning and looting of public assets and other private properties in the past few days as hoodlums and criminals have been on rampage.
Governor Sanwo-Olu had announced the imposition of a 24-hour state-wide curfew on Tuesday afternoon in the wake of the unrest in the state.
Hoodlums had taken advantage of the #EndSARS protests against police brutality and extrajudicial killings to wreak havoc and cause mayhem in the state.
It had been reported that banks, local government secretariats, police stations, the Palace of the Oba of Lagos, Shoprite in Ajah and Surulere, Nigerian Ports Authority head office, the governor mother’s house at Akerele, VIO/Federal Road Safety Corps’ offices at Ojodu, magistrates’ courts at Igbosere, TVC station, the Nation Newspapers office, BRT station and buses and so many others have been burnt down in the last 48 hours.
The situation was further escalated when soldiers, in a bid to disperse the unarmed protesters at the Lekki toll gate, opened fire on the youths with reported several casualties.
"I dont know the protocols of the military, how they come out or their chain of command." – Governor of Lagos State, @JideSanwoOlu
— ARISE News Feed (@ARISEtv) October 22, 2020
Business
#EndSARS: Buhari holds National Security Council meeting with Osinbajo, IGP, others
President Buhari called a National Security Council meeting, possibly to discuss the current tense atmosphere in the country.
President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the National Security Council meeting in the Council Chamber, at the State House in Abuja.
This was disclosed by the Personal Assistant to the Presidency on New Media, Bashir Ahmad in a tweet that was sent to the public via his official Twitter account.
President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the National Security Council Meeting at the Council Chambers, the State House, Abuja. VP, SGF, COS, Defence Minister, the Service Chiefs, the IG of Police and other heads of the security agencies are all in attendance.
— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) October 22, 2020
The tweet reads: “President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the National Security Council Meeting at the Council Chambers, the State House, Abuja. VP, SGF, COS, Defence Minister, the Service Chiefs, the IG of Police, and other heads of the security agencies are all in attendance.”
Backstory
The current #EndSARS protest in the country has escalated in the last 48 hours as hoodlums and arsonists have seized the opportunity to commit arson and loot both public and private properties.
Optics
The current development owing to the attacks by hoodlums and arsonists demands redress by the government as appropriate measures must be put in place by the Government to protect and safeguard both lives and properties.
Business
#EndSARS: AU Commission calls for respect of human rights
The African Union Commission (AU) has condemned the use of violence on peaceful #EndSARS protesters.
The African Union (AU) has rejected the use of violence on peaceful protesters and called for the respect of human rights and the rule of law, after protesters who peacefully assembled at the Lekki Toll Plaza were allegedly shot at by the Nigerian Army on Tuesday, October 20, 2020.
The statement from the Commission’s Chairman, Moussa Faki Mahamat, dated Wednesday, October 21, 2020, was posted on the organization’s website.
In the statement, Mahamat offered his condolences to the families of those killed and appealed to “all political and social actors to reject the use of violence and respect human rights and the rule of law”
He urged for a timely and robust dialogue in order to de-escalate the situation and find concrete and durable reforms.
According to him, “In this regard, the Chairperson welcomes the decision by the FGN to disband the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, as an important step in this direction.”
Mahamat reiterated the AU’s commitment to helping Nigeria’s government and people find a solution and encouraged the Nigerian authorities to conduct a full-scale and thorough investigation, to ensure the perpetrators of these heinous acts of violence are held accountable.