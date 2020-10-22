Sanwoolu says curfew may be partially lifted

Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwoolu was on Arise TV on Thursday addressing the Lekki Shooting and the aftermath of the destruction on Wednesday, October 21, 2020.

In response to when the curfew could be likely lifted to allow Nigerians re-stock on food and critical household items, he explained that he was looking at easing it within 24 hours after evaluating the situation on the ground.

“The Govt is looking at easing the lockdown in the state in the next 24 hours, after evaluating the situation on the ground around the state. This is to allow residents to get access to food and other provisions they might be running out of.”

He was also asked who ordered the removal of the CCTV at the toll gate and turning off the light.

“Nobody ordered, they were security of LCC on the ground. I called the security of LCC that night and because of the curfew they took off the installation. That camera that you saw is not a security camera it is a laser camera that picks your number plate. That is what the camera does. It is not a security camera it is an infrared camera. The security camera is still available. The security camera is installed on top of the tower and they are there. The camera pulled off is a decision the LCC took because they are not going to be there because of the curfew. The Managing Director of LCC does not have a reporting line to me.”

The Governor also said if required, he would consider making public the videos of the Lekki Shooting captured by the CCTV.

The Governor also encouraged Nigerians to be mindful and responsible about what they post on social media admitting that social media was a major factor in fanning the flames of anger.