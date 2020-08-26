Cryptocurrency
Crypto: LEND gains more than 4000% in one year, set to rally higher
Aave (LEND) is a cryptocurrency token that operates on the Ethereum platform.
DeFi assets are fast becoming the center of attraction in the crypto-verse. Aave’s LEND has gained more than 4000% within a year.
Interestingly, there seems to be room for more price upsurge, as information reaching Nairametrics revealed that the non-custodial lending and borrowing protocol for Aave’s U.K. business entity has been issued an Electronic Money Institution (EMI) license.
Given that Aave’s LEND business entity is based in the U.K, a pilot for its specific services will start in that country. Aave Limited has its own dedicated website and is headquartered in London.
“Aave will pilot in the U.K., before rolling out to cover the whole EEA and expanding globally,” said the founder and CEO, Stani Kulechov. Specifically, the service will allow users “to go from Fiat to stablecoins and other assets natively in the Aave Ecosystem and then use these assets in the Aave Protocol.”
Two days ago, Santiment Research Company dropped vital insights on LEND’s price rising +24.5% on Monday. It listed the whale distribution changes since the previous week:
- +118 addresses with 10k to 100k tokens
- +33 addresses with 100k to 1m
- +9 addresses with 1m to 10m
Aave (LEND) is a cryptocurrency token that operates on the Ethereum platform. It has a current supply of 1,299,999,941.703. The last known price of Aave is $0.749698 USD and it has been up 1.85% over the last 24 hours.
A quick Overview
Aave is an open-source and non-custodial protocol to earn interest on deposits and borrow assets with a variable or stable interest rate. It also enables ultra-short duration, uncollateralized flash loans designed to be integrated into other products and services.
Aave’s History
Aave began as ETHLend in 2017 after it raised $16.2 million in an Initial Coin Offering (ICO) to create a decentralized lending platform. Later, it announced a parent company, Aave, which would house multiple different products including EthLend, Aave Lending, Aave Pocket, Aave Custody, Aave Clearing, and Aave gaming.
Quick fact: Defi means “decentralized finance.” By definition, it’s a crypto ecosystem made up of financial apps designed on leading blockchain platforms.
These digital assets are designed on Ethereum codes, and usually exhibit characteristics that include having protocols and financial smart contracts.
Cryptocurrency
IMF calls crypto “special currency” and educates the public
The IMF tweeted the video giving vital details on what cryptocurrency is.
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) had recently published a video explaining what cryptocurrency is. Besides suggesting that cryptocurrency could “completely change the way we sell, buy, save, invest, and pay our bills,” IMF went on by saying that it “could be the next step in the evolution of money.”
What are cryptocurrencies? https://t.co/ggONlLkA2r pic.twitter.com/yYpj3Jf37E
— IMF (@IMFNews) August 23, 2020
IMF Explains Crypto
The IMF tweeted the video giving vital details on what cryptocurrency is. Referring to cryptocurrency as “a special currency,” the two-minute video attempts to outline its benefits in payments, such as by removing middlemen, lowering costs, and increasing transaction speed.
It also warned about sees as risks, such as anonymity and volatility. The video has garnered more than 523K views at the time of writing; it has been retweeted 6.9K times, liked 10.2K times, and received about a thousand comments. The video ends with:
“If we can counter the risks, then this new technology or some variation of it can completely change the way we sell, buy, save, invest, and pay our bills. And who knows, this could be the next step in the evolution of money.”
Barry Silbert a globally known hedge fund manager and the founder Grayscale of Global leader in digital currency asset management, offering single asset & diversified exposure via private & public funds commented on IMF educative video on crypto. He said “So, um, the IMF is shilling cryptocurrencies now”
So, um, the IMF is shilling cryptocurrencies now https://t.co/d67Pt87xm9
— Barry Silbert (@barrysilbert) August 23, 2020
Understanding Crypto Assets
Crypto assets are digital representations of value, made possible by advances in cryptography and distributed ledger technology (DLT). The blockchain technology allows using distributed ledgers for generating and keeping records without the need for a central party (for example, a central bank) to administer the system.
Crypto assets are denominated in their own units of account and can be transferred peer-to-peer without an intermediary.
Cryptocurrency
Bullish signs for XRP, as active wallets output remains high
XRP has a circulating supply of 45 billion coins and a max supply of 100 billion coins.
Investors are taking the world’s most popular crypto payment facilitator, Ripple, by storm.
XRP price rose from 18 cents to 30 cents in just 6 weeks. Data from Santiment Research Company, a crypto analytic firm, showed that in spite of XRP’s -9.2% retracement this past week, the active address output recorded for the 3rd market cap crypto asset has remained high.
In spite of $XRP's -9.2% retrace this past week, the active address output we're seeing for the #3 market cap #crypto asset has remained high. #Ripple holders can take solace in it being one of the few #alts with a DAA bullish divergences we've identified. https://t.co/CJZFzTU3li pic.twitter.com/YmUdTq4lYB
— Santiment (@santimentfeed) August 25, 2020
XRP’s price, at the time this report was drafted, was $0.286194. It has a daily trading volume of $1,817 billion. XRP price has gone up 0.4% in the last 24 hours. It has a circulating supply of 45 billion coins and a max supply of 100 billion coins according to data retrieved from Coingecko.
Like the other cryptocurrencies, XRP has a long way to go to make it back up to its early 2018 highs. What’s interesting in the metric stated above is the increase in buying volume that shows high buying pressures.
The fast-moving crypto has been fighting to stay above $0.3 in the last few days. It does show that the sellers have built a resistance around that price level.
Indeed, Ripple looks set for a bullish run after the recent decline. However, buyers will have to break the price level above $0.3 in the short term to keep the pricing roaring up.
Importance of using XRP: XRP was produced by leading crypto payment provider, Ripple, with the aim of providing a fast, less costly, and more scalable alternative to both other crypto-assets and existing monetary payment infrastructure like SWIFT.
Unlike its major crypto rival, Bitcoin, which was never intended to be a simple payment system, Ripple has gained the attention of major global banks such as Standard Chartered and Barclays, who now use it for international transactions worldwide.
Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin Mining just got harder, as mining difficulty reaches an all-time high
BTC miners who successfully mine a block are paid or rewarded in BTC.
Lately, it has gotten harder to mine the world’s most valuable crypto. Data from Glassnode, a crypto analytic firm, showed that mining difficulty increased by 3.6% and is at an all-time high.
#Bitcoin mining difficulty increased by 3.6% and is at an all-time high.
Chart: https://t.co/unDzaUVC17 pic.twitter.com/A00CuQvOJH
— glassnode (@glassnode) August 24, 2020
It recently just hit another all-time high, after surging more than predicted during Monday’s difficulty adjustment. The network’s hash rate however remains below its all-time high recorded last month.
READ: Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Microsoft hit all-time highs, with combined market value of about $5 trillion
Quick fact: Bitcoin’s mining difficulty is best defined as the measure of how difficult it is to work for mining rewards or earning BTC.
Bitcoin mining involves the act of solving tasks that come in the form of algorithms in affirming a transaction and fixing it within a block on the blockchain.
BTC miners who successfully mine a block are paid or rewarded in BTC. BTC miners also help in facilitating the security mechanism of the blockchain network by confirming transaction information or data to the Bitcoin ledger.
This confirming process involves solving complex mathematical problems and a lot of computing power. BTC Miners are successfully rewarded with BTC for their contribution to the ledger based on their proof-of-work.
Meanwhile, BTC has performed well over the past few weeks, maintaining its position above $10k after testing this price level several times earlier in the year. It hasn’t dropped below $11k since the price started climbing in late July.
Despite these gains, it has continued to struggle to surpass the new psychological barrier of $12k. However, ongoing bullish sentiment, as evidenced by on-chain data, suggests that many investors would continue to support a price above this level.