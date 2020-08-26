Commodities
Oil prices rally higher, as U.S oil producers suspend operations in Gulf of Mexico
Crude oil traders are presently concerned as the storm sets its course on the Gulf of Mexico.
Crude oil prices rallied higher on Wednesday at Asia’s trading session. This was triggered by American oil producers shutting down most of their oil production in the Gulf of Mexico ahead of a pending hurricane storm and high hopes on China-U.S. trade talks.
Brent crude futures gained, trading at $45.94 per barrel as at 0515GMT. West Texas Intermediate crude was also up 0.03%, trading at $43.37 per barrel. Both crude oil benchmarks settled at a five-month high yesterday.
However, the recent upside was capped amid renewed concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic which had earlier curbed fuel demand. There have been reports from Europe and Asia about patients being re-infected with COVID-19, a situation that has raised concerns about future immunity.
Stephen Innes, the Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp, in a note to Nairametrics, commented on the most important macro that crude oil traders are presently concerned about as the storm sets its course on the Gulf of Mexico, raising fears that energy supplies could be disrupted. He said:
“Oil and gasoline futures charged to a five-month high as hurricane Laura takes dead aim on the US Gulf coast, which is home of the country’s most considerable refining capacity.
“Crude futures are tracking gasoline higher as the US energy complex is fronting catastrophic circumstances. The back to back storms have not only caused producers to shut in 1.5Mbd (>80%) of production in response but also some of the world’s largest refineries have reduced operations or shuttered plants in advance of Laura raising concerns of a potential near-term gasoline shortage.”
The key to near term price movements will be the extent of any damage caused by the hurricanes, bolstered by the support from broader risk markets once the hurricane price pressure eases, as it always does.
Commodities
Gold prices up as U.S dollar value drops
Gold bulls reversed the downward trend as the greenback value lost some ground recently.
Gold prices edged higher at Asia’s trading session on Tuesday. This gain was triggered by the U.S. dollar dropping some of its value.
U.S. gold futures gained about 0.17% to trade at $1,942.55, as at the time this report was drafted.
In the past week, the dollar index held firm near a more than one-week high, making gold more expensive for holders of other currencies. However, gold bulls reversed the downward trend, even as the greenback’s value lost some ground recently
In a note to Nairametrics, Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp, explained the present volatility in the precious metal market, and the price levels at which gold prices will stick to, in terms of the prevailing macros. He said:
“The gold rally has stuttered on a combination of less dovish messaging from last week’s FOMC minutes and risk positive virus treatment news flows.
“Demand between $1875 and -$1925 should remain relatively sticky with the expectation that the Fed funds rate will be low for a very long time. The Fed has made it exceedingly clear that it will continue its current easy policy well into the recovery.
“The Fed is not leaving the party anytime soon as the markets further bifurcate the economy into haves and have nots and should be enough to float gold.”
Quick fact: Humans mainly use gold for making jewelry, physical coins, and recently, for industrial purposes such as in the production of electronics. However, it is rare enough that many people don’t have it, or have it in minute quantities. Humans are emotionally and physically drawn to gold. Hence, it provides a significant store of value. Global Investors buy gold to hedge against inflation.
Commodities
Brent crude prices stay around $45 over ongoing concerns about global energy demand
Brent crude is the leading global benchmark for Atlantic basin crude oils.
Bent crude stayed above the $45 price level at London’s trading session on Monday.
The black hydrocarbon however pulled back some of its gains over ongoing concerns about global energy demand as the number of global COVID-19 caseloads keeps rising.
However, Brent crude losses were capped after OPEC+ vowed recently to keep oil production at the determined level of 7.7 million barrels per day.
Brent oil futures gained 0.60% to trade at $45.24 at the time this report was drafted.
Quick fact: Brent crude is the leading global benchmark for Atlantic basin crude oils.
The international benchmark is used to set the price of crude oil for about two-thirds of the world’s traded crude oil, including Nigeria’s crude (Bonny Light, Brass River, Qua Iboe, etc.).
Stephen Innes, Chief Global Market Strategist at AxiCorp gave insights on the prevailing macros at the oil market and what headlines crude oil traders are focused on. He said:
“WTI has opened up higher following the general risk mood after the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) authorized the use of blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors to treat sick patients. There is some thought this could improve the therapeutics regime and help with survival rates.
“Oil prices struggled Friday on weaker than expected PMIs in Australia while Japan and Eurozone had tempered risk appetite, which looked set to finish the week on the front foot after Pfizer confirmed that its COVID-19 vaccine remains on track for a regulatory review in October.
“Not only has the uptick in COVID-19 case counts globally causing oil traders to look over their shoulder but it has the same effect on purchasing managers around the globe.”
Finally, Crude oil traders have been reducing extended long position risks, waiting for more precise signals on the OPEC catch up adjustment effects.
The energy market hasn’t turned bearish, yet it is just not as bullish.
Commodities
Nigeria’s export earnings dropped to $13.39 billion in April due to COVID-19 – CBN
Due to the decline in the price of crude oil in Q1 2020, aggregate export earnings declined by 14.9%.
The total export earnings recorded by Nigeria dropped by 14.9% from $15.22 billion as at end of March 2020 to $13.39 billion in April. This is attributed to the decline in crude oil prices.
This was disclosed by the Central Bank of Nigeria in its monthly economic report for the month of April.
The report stated, “Due to the decline in the price of crude oil in first quarter (Q1) 2020, aggregate export earnings declined by 14.9% and 12% to $13.39billion, compared with $15.74billion and $15.22billion in Q4 2019 and 2019 Q1 respectively.”
The report also stated that the export of crude oil fell by 20% and 14% to $9.48billion, from $11.84billion and $11.02billion in 2019 Q4 and 2019 Q1 respectively.
This was attributed to the fall in the average price of Nigeria’s reference crude, the bonny light, to $52.48 per barrel in 2020 Q1, from $65.87 and $64.90 per barrel in 2019 Q1 and 2019 Q4 respectively.
“Dampened global demand and supply-chain disruptions due to the lockdown measures to contain the COVID-19 pandemic were factors that contributed to the fall in crude oil price,” it added.
Non-oil export
However, the non-oil export witnessed a marginal increase of 0.9% from $2.14 billion in Q4 2019 to $2.16billion. But it was lower than the $2.36billion recorded in Q1 2019.
The share of crude oil and gas export was 70.8% and 13.1% respectively, while non-oil export accounted for the balance of 16.1%.
Drivers of non-oil exports
The main drivers of non-oil exports are cashew nuts, cocoa beans, sesame seeds. The major destinations of the commodities are Netherlands, Cote d’Ivoire, Brazil and the USA.
Non-oil export receipts through banks
Due to the lull in economic activities, occasioned by the partial lockdown of the economy caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, aggregate non-oil export receipts through banks declined in April 2020.
The aggregate non-oil export receipts through banks closed at $0.05 billion, compared with $0.24 billion and $1.83 billion in March 2020 and the corresponding period of 2019, respectively.
Contributions of sectors
The industrial sector’s 70.8% decrease in receipts contributed to the development. The sector stood at $30.07 million in April 2020.
Receipts from agricultural, manufactured products and Minerals sectors, also declined by 87.9%, 79.7% and 18.0% to $11.02 million, $7.71 million, and $1.29 million, respectively, from their levels in the preceding month.
However, receipts from food products increased by 3.9% to $3.62 million, from its level in the preceding month. The growth was due to increased export of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.