Japaul exits oil sector, to raise N27 billion as it switches to mining
Japaul is exiting the oil industry after a protracted downturn experienced by operators in the sector.
Indigenous oil Services company, Japaul Oil and Maritime Services Plc, has concluded plans to raise N27 billion ($70 million) in a share offer come November 2020.
Money raised will be used to finance its switch to mining, as crude oil exploration and production operations wane due to the devastating impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
The company’s Chairman, Jegede Paul, admitted during an online interview in Lagos that the oil services firm (which currently provides offshore construction, equipment leasing, and oilfield support services), has been hard hit by the crash in oil prices. This development has subsequently forced most energy companies to suspend or reduce their investments.
“The oil companies that we are serving have little jobs to do and the little jobs that are there, we are all battling to do at prices that are below our costs. By the next two years, we will completely be a mineral company,” Jegede said.
The Chairman also disclosed that Japaul is working with a Canadian firm, Matrix Geotechnologies Ltd, as the consultant for its new are of operation. The company has obtained licenses to mine gold, lead, nickel, and copper which it had identified in commercial quantities in various parts of the country.
Japaul also intends to buy up smaller companies that already have licenses to mine those minerals, as part of plans to boost its production.
With this move, Japaul is exiting the oil industry after a protracted downturn experienced by operators in the sector. The shift to other minerals is coming at a time Nigeria is trying to diversify the economy and move away from over-dependence on oil as its main source of revenue and foreign exchange. The crude oil sales contribute over 90% to the country’s foreign exchange earnings.
As part of that move, the Federal Government has refocused on the Agricultural sector with investments and policies directed towards that sector to boost food production and foreign exchange earnings.
Nigeria just recently started gold refining in June as part of efforts to boost its billion reserves with the Central Bank of Nigeria.
Nairametrics reported about 2 months ago that Japaul Oil and Maritime Services Plc had announced its plan to change its name to Japaul Gold and Ventures, in a bid to refocus its business to mining and technology activities
Livestock Feeds: How this company survived over half a century producing animal feed
Livestocks Feeds Plc is going to need to up its ante, if it hopes to last another 50 years.
There are many companies in Nigeria some people may never know are listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE). Even though they carry out equally important economic activities like the more popular ones, these companies are often overshadowed by the bigger names, particularly the NSE 30.
Another reason some small-cap companies are not quite popular is because they are not always in the news. Even when they are, they do not ruffle as much feathers as their bigger counterparts.
Despite their relative obscurity, some of these companies have been around for quite a while, carrying out their businesses, making money, expanding operations, and recruiting when the need arises. One of such companies – Livestocks Feeds Plc – is the focus of this week’s Nairametrics company profile.
While UAC of Nigeria plc is generally known to be a household brand in providing consumables (food, snacks and dairies), the company has a subsidiary dedicated to manufacturing healthy and nutritional products for animals.
The subsidiary – Livestock feeds plc – was established in 1963, and has survived almost 60 years producing feeds for poultry, pigs, and cattle. Its products range from Chick mash, Aquamax fish feed, layer mash, grower mash, Broiler starter, Broiler finisher.
Business model
Incorporated in 1963, the initial aim of this company was to address the importations of such feed-products into Nigeria by Germans and Dutch.
It started out with its first 5MT/hr was installed in Ikeja, and in subsequent years, a 4MT/Hr mill was installed in Aba, and then 3.5MT/hr installed in Kaduna. Due to population growth and increased urbanisation, there was an increase in the demand for poultry products, directly impacting the demand for feeds. To keep up, the company upgraded the milling output to 10MT/hr automatic machines at Ikeja, Aba and Benin city between 1983 and 1985.
On April 1, 1978, the company was listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange.
Livestock has further expanded capacity over the years and even explored the Franchise business marketing system during its boom period, when it had more than half of the Nigerian market share for animal feed.
Over the years, the company has modified its business model to compete favourably with new entrants into the market. Livestocks feeds now adds delivery services to its customers, bringing the products (poultry, pig, and cattle rations, meat cubes, and pallets) to them in regular rations or customised rations based on the clients need.
Ownership and management
In the mid to late 90s, Pfizer divested its interest in Livestocks feeds and it was immediately acquired by Adset Limited through an MBO. By the turn of the century, First Capital Trust Limited replaced Adset Limited as the core investor in the revitalised company, and Cashcraft Asset Management became the 2nd largest shareholder.
Adegboyega Adedeji is currently the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer while the company’s board of directors is headed by Joseph Ibrahim Dada who is the chairman. Abayomi Adeyemi Enitan, and Godwin Abimbola Samuel Esq. as Executive Directors, while Adebolanle Badejo and Daniel Obaseki are non-executive directors.
Focus on the company’s financials
Although the company’s financials is not in the red, shareholders have not had good reasons to smile in recent years. In fact, the company’s financial statement available on the NSE website shows that dividends were last paid in 2015. Since the 2014 financial year, the company has not again declared dividends for shareholders.
Debt to asset ratio as at Q1 2020 was put at 29.75% with total assets of N4.38 billion and Total liabilities of N2.77 billion.
In 2019, Livestocks Feeds Plc total revenue increased to N9,955,222 (N9.9 million) from N7,834,018 (N7.8 million) in 2018. The company also recorded Profit after taxation 106,353 in 2019 as against its loss of 620,311 in 2018.
Though this indicates a gradual improvement in its financials, the company is still far from declaring sufficient profits to declare dividend payout. The year 2020 has also come with a new myriad of challenges, which most businesses did not factor into their plans.
Even large companies may not find it easy declaring dividends for shareholders, so it is even more uncertain for the small-cap companies.
Share capitalisation has remained 1.5 million in the last couple of years, with a total of 2.9 billion (2,999,999,418) units of shares, and total equity of 1,569,592 at the end of 2019.
Competition
Has it been all sunshine and roses for Livestocks feeds? Certainly not!
The company has had to re-tweak its model and strategy repeatedly in view of new competitors entering the market. Most of its competition are not listed companies in the NSE, but still manage to capture a small part of the market, completely eroding what was once a near-monopoly for the company.
Olam Group, Premier feed mills, Flour mills Nigeria, and Durante feeds are some of the hundreds of companies that have formed the competition for Livestocks feeds over the years.
However, there is still a large market out there. Nigeria has not yet attained poultry sufficiency, and statistics claim that over half of Nigerian poultry consumption are still imported. More individuals and businesses are venturing into animal husbandry by the day, and they will need tons of animal feeds to get going.
Livestocks feeds plc is going to need to up its ante, if it hopes to last another 50 years.
Naira devaluation would affect our profit margins – Flour Mills
The plan to source its raw materials locally helped reduce costs of maize sourcing per ton.
One of Nigeria’s largest millers, Flour Mills Nigeria Plc, said Nigeria’s currency devaluation would hurt its profit margins, even as it may not be able to pass the rising costs to consumers.
This was disclosed by the Company’s Group Managing Director, Paul Gbededo, during an interview with Bloomberg.
He disclosed that Flour Mills has taken half the risks of naira’s devaluation, which weakened by 25% in Q1 2020. Flour Mills has only adjusted its prices by 12%.
Speaking further, Gbedebo disclosed that Flour Mills sources 25% of its raw materials locally and now plans to increase local sourcing by 40% come 2024, in view of the Forex constraints.
Note that the company began to source it’s raw materials locally during the 2016 currency crisis in Nigeria.
The plan to increase local sourcing of raw materials is expected to help the company to reduce the costs of maize per ton, following the CBN’s announcement in July that it would stop issuing FX to maize importers at the official rate.
Mr. Gbededo, however, noted that despite CBN’s aggressive forex policies, Nigeria still does not have the capacity to meet its local maize demand.
Moving on, the CEO revealed that the company is working to change its debt structure by focusing on a more long term debt than short term debt.
Nairametrics reported that Flour Mills of Nigeria Plc had concluded plans to issue a bond within the next 2 months, as part of a N70 billion ($184 million) programme to refinance existing debt.
Appointments
MTN appoints Ralph Mupita as new Group CEO
Mupita will take over from Rob Shuter on September 1, 2020.
MTN Group Limited has appointed Ralph Mupita as Chief Executive Officer, to pilot the company’s operations in Africa.
This is in line with the company’s policy of appointing internal candidates.
According to a statement by the company, as seen by Nairametrics, Mupita will take over from Rob Shuter on September 1, 2020.
Speaking on the appointment, MTN Group chairman Mr Mcebisi Jonas said the choice of Mupita had come after a rigorous and extensive search process.
“We are pleased to have appointed someone of Ralph’s calibre, experience and ability to fill the group president and CEO position. Ralph’s experience as the group CFO, strong knowledge of our businesses and markets, as well as successful background in financial services, M&A and emerging markets, place him in an excellent position to lead the growth and sustainability of the business going forward.”
In the meantime, Shuter will remain with the company until the end of his fixed-term contract in early 2021. Afterwards, he will leave to join BT Group Plc as head of the Brutish operators’ enterprise division.
Note that MTN Group’s Chairman, Phuthuma Nhleko, had named Rob Shuter as CEO in 2016, after pulling him from Vodafone Group Plc. Shuter’s key task at the time was to revive MTN, following clashes with the authorities over undocumented subscribers in Nigeria, which had caused the company a $1 billion fine.
Mupita, on the other hand, became MTN’s Chief Financial Officer in 2017, after serving almost two decades at South African insurer Old Mutual Ltd.
As CFO, the Harvard Business School graduate has helped lead the execution of a strategy that has seen MTN dispose some of its assets like telecom towers, whilst concentrating on fewer markets.
In his remarks, Ralph expressed his enthusiasm to take up the position and work with and for the stakeholders.
“MTN Group is well positioned to take advantage of the digital acceleration shifts and opportunities across our markets, and we are well placed to play an important and leading role in digital and financial inclusion of the African continent, working with our stakeholders and partners.”
The statement by the company also informed stakeholders that an announcement will be made by September, regarding the new group’s chief financial officer.