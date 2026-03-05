Bitcoin traded above $72k on Thursday, but some analysts are pointing to a chart pattern similar to the 2022 bear market.

Ali Charts has described the current price action as “déjà vu” in recent public posts.

Crypto Patel has laid out a conditional roadmap based on key support and resistance levels.

These follow a strong rally from last year’s highs and a pullback that has left traders asking if the latest gains can be held for long.

What they are saying

Analysts have different opinions on whether it is a warning or a more positive road map for Bitcoin’s next move. Their latest public posts focus on specific chart levels, not broad calls.

Ali Charts posted on X that Bitcoin’s chart looks similar to the 2022 crash, when BTC dropped from about $69k to $16k after it fell through a key moving average.

His current chart shows a peak around $126k in 2025, then a bounce under a similar moving average, which he presents as reflecting that earlier setup.

Crypto Patel points out that Bitcoin rebounded from $62k support, a move he says is roughly a 23% gain, and then sets a conditional path.

He says that if $60k holds, he is watching $80k and then $88k–$92k, but if $60k fails, attention shifts to a $45k–$50k “institutional buy zone.” This means that he still see’s the $60k mark as important.

Both analysts are anchoring their views on those price levels, giving traders clear reference points for risk and reward.

Backstory

Bitcoin has previously gone through sharp swings, and some of those moves have turned into long corrections.

BTC dropped from about $69k to near $16k in 2021-2022, after breaking a key moving average. This move marked the start of a deep bearish phase.

Analyst Ali Martinez says Bitcoin has now fallen more than 32% from a recent all-time high around $126k, which is a midcycle drop similar to the previous downside.

On January 25, he flagged a possible slide toward roughly $31.8k if the same pattern played out again. By then, BTC was still above $85K.

After further weakness, he said the current setup was closely following the old 2022 path from $69k to $16k.

In the last 7 days, BTC has bounced from below $64k to $74k and is now near $72k, with that earlier crash still shaping how traders view the move.

What you should know

The current Bitcoin price at above $72K is still below its 2025 peak.

Trading screens also show that institutions are highly interested in Bitcoin, given their high participation through spot ETFs and a clearer set of technical signals on major platforms.

According to Sosovalue, just yesterday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs posted about 461.77 million dollars in net inflows. BlackRock’s product took the lead with roughly $306.58M of that total.

BTC’s 1-day technical rating on Bitget currently leans to “Buy.” This is based on a mix of oscillators and moving averages tracked on the site.

Bitget’s Oscillators show that 5, including RSI(14) signals “Buy.” 5 of them, including ADX(14) have “Neutral” readings, and none point to a “Sell.”

Its movingaverage section shows 8 “Buy,” 6 “Sell”, and only the IBL stays “Neutral.” This gives an overall tally of 13 “Buy,” 6 “Sell”, and 6 “Neutral” signals.

These numbers are now shaping how both institutional desks and technical traders look at Bitcoin around the $72K mark.