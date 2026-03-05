The Nigerian stock market ended 5th March 2026 slightly higher, rising 0.18% to 196,807.2 points, with the All-Share Index up 343.9 points from the previous day.

Trading was slower, with 634 million shares changing hands compared to 805.2 million the day before, while Jaiz Bank recorded the most activity by volume.

The total market cap of all listed companies on the Nigerian Exchange now stands at N126.3 trillion, showing the overall size of the market.

GTCO had the highest value traded for the day, with N5.4 billion worth of shares exchanging hands, even though overall trading activity was weaker.

What the data is saying

Market momentum turned slightly bullish on 5th March 2026, with the year-to-date return holding steady at 26.47%.

Buying interest supported select stocks, lifting Eterna and NPF Microfinance Bank by 10% each during the session.

On the other hand, profit-taking weighed on Triple Gee and Multiverse, which declined 9.94% and 9.91%, respectively.

In terms of trading volume, Jaiz Bank led with 137.3 million shares exchanged, followed by GTCO at 45.4 million and Access Holdings at 29.7 million shares.

Sovereign Trust Insurance and Zenith Bank also saw notable activity, with 27.1 million and 24.3 million shares traded, respectively.

By value, GTCO topped turnover at N5.4 billion, ahead of Aradel Holdings (N4.6 billion), MTNN (N3.07 billion), Zenith Bank (N2.2 billion), and Jaiz Bank (N1.4 billion).

Top 5 Gainers

Eterna — up 10.00% to N38.50

NPF Microfinance Bank — up 10.00% to N7.15

Premier Paints — up 9.92% to N13.30

Custodian — up 9.71% to N76.80

Fortis Global Insurance — up 9.68% to N1.36

Top 5 Losers

Triple Gee — down 9.94% to N4.26

Multiverse — down 9.91% to N20.45

Jaiz Bank — down 7.41% to N10.00

Honyflour — down 7.11% to N20.90

Dangote Sugar — down 7.10% to N69.40

SWOOTs Performance

Among SWOOTs (stocks valued above N1 trillion), performance was mixed.

Stanbic was up 5.56%, MTN Nigeria was up 0.63%, Dangote Cement was up 0.01%.

On the flip side, Wema Bank fell 2.7%, Fidelity Bank fell 1%, International Brewery dipped 0.67%.

FUGAZ Performance

Zenith Bank was up 1.20%, while GTCO and Access Holdings closed flat.

First HoldCo fell 0.85%, while UBA shed 0.11%.

What you should know

Slow price action and lower volumes indicate cautious trading as investors weigh their next move toward the 200,000-threshold.

Technically, the market is overbought and may see select stocks start to retrace or dip.

Any potential pullback is expected to be shallow or moderate, depending on selling intensity in upcoming sessions.

196,807.2 points mark the highest level the market has reached so far.