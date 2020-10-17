Business
#EndSARS: National Human Rights Commission sets up independent investigative panel
NHRC has set up an independent investigative panel to investigate allegations of abuse by officers of disbanded SARS.
The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has announced that it has constituted members of an independent investigation panel into the activities of the dissolved SARS, as the Federal Government finds a way to end the nationwide protests.
This was disclosed in a statement by the Commission on social media. The Panel will be made of 12 persons, including Feyikemi Abudu, co-host of the ISWISPodcast, and Organizer of the Feminist Coalition group that helps with legal, healthcare, and other needs during the protests.
However, Abudu did not accept the invitation to the panel.
Explore Data on the Nairametrics Research Website
Explore Some Advanced Financial Calculators On Nairametrics
I didn't accept
— FK. (@fkabudu) October 16, 2020
Nigeria has witnessed a week of protests as young Nigerians take to the streets of cities across the nation to demand justice for police brutality.
The tweet reads, “NHRC constitutes members of the Independent Investigative Panel (IIP) on allegations of human rights violations against SARS and other units of the Nigeria Police Force,” and went on to list the panel members.
What this means
Establishing an independent panel to investigate cases of police brutality by SARS addresses the demands of protesters. However, we wait to see the direction this will take in the coming days, especially as some of the chosen members of that panel have declined their participation.
What to expect
With the protests entering its second week, the Federal Government will be seeking ways to end it. The government is already in advanced talks to end the 7 months long ASUU strike and has ordered the reopening of NYSC Orientation camps. This is allegedly a frantic effort by the government to get the youths off the streets as soon as possible.
Business
#EndSARS: Securing the youth’s future must start with protecting their lives – Adesina
Adesina has urged for the FG to listen to the demands of the protesters and to ensure peace, security, and stability in Nigeria.
The President of the African Development Bank, AfDB, Mr. Akinwunmi Adesina said he is worried about the protests coming from Nigeria and has urged for lives to be protected as the youth are the life of the nation.
Mr. Adesina disclosed this in a statement on Saturday as the nationwide protests continue as youths protest the brutality of the Nigerian police.
1.I am distressed by the unrest in Nigeria. The youth are the life of our nation. They are the present, our tomorrow and our future. Securing their future must start with protecting their lives.
— Akinwumi A. Adesina (@akin_adesina) October 17, 2020
“I am distressed by the unrest in Nigeria. The youth are the life of our nation. They are the present, our tomorrow and our future. Securing their future must start with protecting their lives,” he said.
Adesina urged for the Federal Government to listen to the demands of the protesters and to ensure peace, security and stability in the future of Nigeria.
“With humility, reflection, respect, sensitivity, good faith, and law and order, let truth and justice reign.
“Protect the youth. Engage the youth. Respect the youth. Protect the nation. Secure the future,” Adesina said.
Adesina was reelected in August for a second term as President of the AfDB.
Business
#EndSARS: Nigerian Army set to commence Exercise Crocodile Smile VI
The Nigerian Army is set to commence Exercise Crocodile Smile VI amid nationwide #EndSARS protests.
The Nigerian Army announced that will commence a nationwide Exercise Crocodile Smile VI from the 20th of October to the 31st of December. It will be a cyber warfare exercise designed to identify, track and counter negative propaganda on social media.
The Army disclosed this in a statement on Saturday as protests continue over police brutality. The #EndSARS protests which started online is growing into a strong offline movement and the Nigerian Army’s announcement seems to be a response to counter the narratives set online by the protesters.
Recall Nairameterics reported last week that the Nigerian Army said that it is highly committed to defending Nigeria’s democracy at all costs and warned “trouble makers to desist from such acts” as the #EndSARS protests continued.
In Saturday’s statement, the Army says it will resume the annual exercise which is usually conducted in the last quarter of the year, and 2020’s edition is scheduled to commence from the 20th of October to the 31st of December 2020.
“The Exercise is deliberately intended to be all encompassing to include cyber warfare exercises designed to identify, track and counter negative propaganda in the social media and across the cyberspace.
“This is the first-ever Cyberwarfare exercise to be conducted in the history of the African Armed Forces. Accordingly, the exercise will also include positive identification component aimed at identifying Boko Haram terrorists fleeing from the North East and other parts of the country as a result of the ongoing operations in the various theatres of operations especially in the Northeast, North Central and North Western parts of Nigeria,” the Army said.
The Army says it is committed to the sustenance of peace and security in Nigeria and urges Nigerians for their support during the period of the exercise.
Business
FG to reopen Marine Beach, Eko bridges on Monday
The FG has directed the reopening of the Marine Beach Bridge and the Eko Bridge on Monday.
The Federal Government has directed that the Marine Beach Bridge and the Eko Bridge in Lagos State will be reopened on Monday, October 19, 2020.
This was disclosed by the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, SAN, on Saturday, via a statement signed by the Ministry’s Director of Press and Publicity, Boade Akinola, according to Punch.
It read, “After concluding urgently needed repair works on Eko and Marine Bridges in Lagos, the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, SAN, has directed that both bridges be reopened to traffic on Monday, October 19, 2020.”
According to the minister, the approval for the reopening of both bridges “was sequel to the report by the contractor handling the projects, Messrs. Buildwell Plant & Equipment Industries Limited that the repair works on the first phase had been completed 100 per cent.”
Back story: On July 23, Nairametrics reported that the Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr Olukayode Popoola, revealed that the ongoing replacement of bearings and expansion joints on the Marine Beach Bridge in Apapa would be completed before the scheduled delivery date.
This was disclosed while Popoola supervised the lifting up of the beams of some sections of the bridge. He pointed out that the project, which began in May, had recorded 30% completion so as to deliver it ahead of schedule.
Popoola said, “They (contractors) are supposed to have changed 36 bearings but as at today, they have changed about 60. So we are ahead of time because they were supposed to achieve that target by end of August.
“So, by that August, they will be laying asphalt on top of the bridge, so we are ahead of the scheduled time. We are working on the Apapa bound lane now and after completion we will now change to another lane, we are working section by section.”