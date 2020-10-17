EndSARS: National Human Rights Commission sets up independent investigative panel

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has announced that it has constituted members of an independent investigation panel into the activities of the dissolved SARS, as the Federal Government finds a way to end the nationwide protests.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Commission on social media. The Panel will be made of 12 persons, including Feyikemi Abudu, co-host of the ISWISPodcast, and Organizer of the Feminist Coalition group that helps with legal, healthcare, and other needs during the protests.

However, Abudu did not accept the invitation to the panel.

Nigeria has witnessed a week of protests as young Nigerians take to the streets of cities across the nation to demand justice for police brutality.

The tweet reads, “NHRC constitutes members of the Independent Investigative Panel (IIP) on allegations of human rights violations against SARS and other units of the Nigeria Police Force,” and went on to list the panel members.

What this means

Establishing an independent panel to investigate cases of police brutality by SARS addresses the demands of protesters. However, we wait to see the direction this will take in the coming days, especially as some of the chosen members of that panel have declined their participation.

What to expect

With the protests entering its second week, the Federal Government will be seeking ways to end it. The government is already in advanced talks to end the 7 months long ASUU strike and has ordered the reopening of NYSC Orientation camps. This is allegedly a frantic effort by the government to get the youths off the streets as soon as possible.