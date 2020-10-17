ASUU strike may be called off soon – Dr. Chris Ngige

There is a strong indication that the ongoing and lingering strike of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) will soon come to an end.

This was exclusively revealed by the Minister of Labor and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige as he stated that the Ministries of Finance, Education, Labor and Employment, and the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation will meet with the academic union to deliberate on all pending issues for prompt resolutions.

On the part of the federal government towards demonstrating good faith in the negotiation, and to end the truce which had taken a toll on the tertiary educational system, it is considering paying N30 billion to ASUU, though the peace meeting which was to hold on Thursday was postponed to October 21st.

It is feared that the escalation of the #EndSARS protests in most major cities in Nigeria is made possible and blamed on the continued strike by the Academic Staff Union of University (ASUU) as it has created impetus for the university students to join the ongoing protests against the notorious Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) across Nigeria.

What they are saying

The ASUU President, Biodun Ogunyemi, commended the Senate President and the Minister of Labour and Employment and Accountant-General of the Federation, among others, for making discussion possible between the concerned parties, adding that “Our members are ready and willing to go back to class because it is a matter of national interest. Just like every other person’s child is at home, our children are also at home.”

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Ngige, stated that the prolonged strike has completely paralyzed the academic activities in tertiary institutions across the country. According to him, “For the past one week, we have all been on our toes, we have been meeting and we pray that this meeting will yield some good fruits. We don’t take very great pleasure, to the fact that the children who are supposed to be in school are being recruited into the #EndSARS, #EndStrike, #EndSWAT and all the kind of situations. As much as possible, we will try to see how we can meet ourselves halfway, so that we can resolve this crisis to the benefits of all and the country at large.”

