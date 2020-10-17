Connect with us
Whales transfer Bitcoins at an alarming rate

Unknown Bitcoin whales moved over $280 million in more than eight separate transactions within 24 hours ago.

Large entities in recent weeks have increased their pace in transferring cryptos at the world’s most popular crypto market. These are catalyzed by the rush which includes crypto traders and investors trying to have a stake in this fast-changing crypto asset.

Data obtained from Whale Alert, a crypto analytic tracker, showed unknown Bitcoin whales moving over $280 million in more than eight separate transactions within 24 hours ago.

The latest transfer was captured here.

Backstory

Some days ago, Glassnode, a popular crypto analytic company, reported the number of Bitcoin whales (entities holding ≥ 1K BTC) that have been on an upwards trend for the past months.

This is an indication that more high-net-worth individuals are entering the space to invest in Bitcoin, in expectation of $BTC price appreciation.

  • Not forgetting that Bitcoin accumulation has been on a constant upwards trend for months.
  • 2.6M $BTC (14% of supply) are currently held in accumulation addresses.
  • Accumulation addresses are defined as addresses that have at least 2 incoming txs and have never spent BTC.
  • What this means from a macro level is that the increase in the number of these large entities can be considered bullish.
  • At the time this report was drafted, Bitcoin was still trading around the $11,000 support levels, as investors have kept buying BTC at its support levels.

What this means

Nairametrics believes the increased buying pressures by notable institutional brands are partly responsible for the non-dilutable crypto recent highs, while it is difficult to predict market movements. BTC whales have shown historically that they often determine the BTC trend.

What you should know

At the BTC market, investors or traders who own large amounts of Bitcoins are typically known as Bitcoin whales.

This means that a BTC whale would be an individual or business entity (with a single Bitcoin address) owning around 1000 Bitcoins or more.

  • As BTC whales accumulate BTCs, bitcoin’s circulating supply reduces, and this can weaken any bearish trend bitcoin finds itself in.
  • This means that over time, it’s possible that as BTC approaches its fixed supply of 21 million, the price of BTC will go up, with BTC’s present demand factored in.

Olumide Adesina is a France-born Nigerian. He is a Certified Investment Trader, with more than 15 years of working expertise in Investment Trading. Member of the Chartered Financial Analyst Society. University of Pennsylvania: Power of Markets, IBM Enterprise Design Thinking. You can follow Olumide on twitter @tokunboadesina or email [email protected]

