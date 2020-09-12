Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin whale transfers 11,230 BTC worth $116 million
BTC whales have definitely been moving large stacks of BTCs lately.
It is no longer news that BTC whales have been on the rise since the last BTC halving took place a few months ago. Data obtained from BTCBlockbot, a crypto analytic tracker, revealed that a Bitcoin whale moved 11,230 BTC in block 647,817 estimated to be worth $116 million, a few hours ago.
Whale alert! 🐋 Someone moved 11,230 BTC ($116M) in block 647,817 https://t.co/VNN2UCa8gE
— Bitcoin Block Bot (@BtcBlockBot) September 11, 2020
BTC whales have definitely been moving large stacks of BTCs lately, triggered by the recent rush by crypto traders, abd global investors to have a stake in this fast-growing flagship crypto.
At the time this report was drafted, Bitcoin traded at $10,342.99 with a daily trading volume of $20.4 billion. BTC price is up 0.6% in the last 24 hours.
Why it’s happening: Global investors and crypto-traders are now cashing in on some of their profits, as the crypto market is awash with cheap money coming from stimulus packages from global central banks, and global inflation hitting a record high. While it is difficult to predict market movements, BTC whales have shown historically that they often determine the BTC trend.
Quick fact: At the BTC market, investors or traders who own large amounts of Bitcoins are typically known as Bitcoin whales. This means that a BTC whale would be an individual or business entity (with a single Bitcoin address) owning around 1000 Bitcoins or more.
As BTC whales accumulate BTCs, bitcoin’s circulating supply reduces, and this can weaken any bearish trend bitcoin finds itself in. This means that over time, it’s possible that as BTC approaches its fixed supply of 21 million, the price of BTC will go up, with BTC’s present demand factored in.
Cryptocurrency
Binance offers DeFi coders $100,000; DeFi market value hits $8 billion
The crypto exchange will provide liquidity support for DeFi projects that pass its security audits.
Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange by market volume, is offering a big financial reward to crypto coders. The crypto powerhouse recently started a $100 million seed fund to attract more decentralized finance (DeFi) coders to its smart contract-enabled Binance Smart Chain.
Each proposal will go through security audits and due diligence. Approved DeFi projects can get up to $100,000 in funding, while their tokens will benefit from the liquidity available through Binance’s proprietary blockchain. The Malta-based firm says high-quality projects may also be listed on Binance.
DeFi Pulse, which tracks the value of the DeFi market, in its latest metrics seen by Nairametrics, showed that the total value locked in DeFi is now at about $ 8 billion.
The crypto exchange also stated that it would provide liquidity support for DeFi projects that pass its security audits and the due diligence process. The crypto exchange further stated:
“Selected beneficiaries will also enjoy support from the resources we offer across the Binance ecosystem. This includes access to millions of customers, media information in the ecosystem, knowledge education, incubation financing, derivatives, financial management, and other comprehensive resources and financial support.”
Interested readers can apply by filling the form here.
What is Defi?
Defi means “decentralized finance.” By definition, it’s a crypto ecosystem made up of financial apps designed on leading blockchain platforms.
Defi, in short, is the use of blockchain technologies (including smart contracts, decentralized asset custody, etc.) to replace all “intermediaries” with program codes, therefore maximizing the efficiency of financial services and minimizing costs.
These digital assets are designed on Ethereum codes, and usually exhibit characteristics that include having protocols and financial smart contracts.
Importance of DeFi assets
Using “Defi” technology, one can build smart contracts with codes that facilitate the actions of intermediaries, including managing and accepting deposits, handling collateralized loans, and liquidating collateral assets as per the terms of the contracts, should their values fluctuate.
As a credit to blockchain technology, the contract codes cannot be terminated or manipulated by any entity, and are executed with specific conditions.
Cryptocurrency
Two Ethereum whales transfer $93 million worth of cryptos, price stays above $355
Two unknown ETH whales separately moved 250,908 Ether coins worth about $92.993 million.
It seems that large entities are showing more interest lately in moving the second most valuable crypto asset more frequently as Ether prices rebound.
Data from advanced crypto tracker, Whale Alert, showed that two unknown ETH whales separately moved 250,908 Ether coins worth about $92.993 million transferred from unknown wallets, a few hours ago.
READ: Crypto: LEND gains more than 4000% in one year, set to rally higher
🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 🚨 220,726 #ETH (81,931,150 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to unknown wallet
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) September 11, 2020
🚨 30,182 #ETH (11,061,920 USD) transferred from unknown wallet to #Binance
— Whale Alert (@whale_alert) September 10, 2020
Why this move?
Nairametrics believes that the recent whale movements are triggered by the recent rebound in Ether prices. Ethereum’s price today is $358.66, with a daily trading volume of $5.3 billion.
It has a circulating supply of 110 million coins and a max supply of ∞ coins. It should also be noted that the recent rise of DeFi has exponentially amplified the rise of the whales.
READ: Population of holders of at least 0.1 Bitcoin surpasses 3 million
Defi, in short, is the use of blockchain technologies (including smart contracts, decentralized asset custody, etc.) to replace all “intermediaries” with program codes, therefore maximizing the efficiency of financial services and minimizing costs.
These digital assets are designed on Ethereum codes, and usually exhibit characteristics that include having protocols and financial smart contracts.
READ: Unknown Ethereum Whale transfers a whopping 89,874 ETH
What are Ethereum whales?
In the Ethereum world, traders or investors who own large numbers of Ethereum are typically called whales. This means that an Ethereum whale would be a single Ethereum address owning around 1,000 Ethereum or more.
Things you need to know about Ethereum
Ethereum is a cryptocurrency designed for decentralized applications and deployment of smart contracts, which are created and operated without any fraud, interruption, control, or interference from a third party.
READ: FG to save N1 trillion annually from petrol subsidy removal
Ethereum is a decentralized system, fully independent, and is not under anybody’s authority. It has no pivotal point, and its platform is connected to thousands of its users through their computing system around the world, which means it’s almost impossible for Ethereum to go offline.
Cryptocurrency
BTC bounty: 69,000 Bitcoins worth $700 million waiting for you
A BTC wallet said to hold about $700 million worth of BTC is being passed around.
The race to claim the most prized crypto bounty is on.
A BTC wallet said to hold about $700 million worth of BTC is being passed around a community of opportunistic hackers.
Alon Gal, the CTO of network security firm, Hudson Rock, disclosed via Twitter he currently is in possession of the wallet that is said to hold 69,000 BTC.
READ: Population of holders of at least 0.1 Bitcoin surpasses 3 million
Coders are trying to figure out the password that will crack the Bitcoin Core wallet.dat file. Gal jokes that Google should help him out by lending out its quantum computer.
“There is a Bitcoin wallet with 69,000 Bitcoins ($693,207,618) that is being passed around between hackers/crackers for the past 2 years for the purpose of cracking the password, no success so far,” Gal tweeted.
READ: $30 billion worth of BTCs disappears forever
Get this – there is a Bitcoin wallet with 69,000 Bitcoins ($693,207,618) that is being passed around between hackers/crackers for the past 2 years for the purpose of cracking the password, no success so far.
I have the wallet, @Google hook me up with a quantum computer please. pic.twitter.com/GcIqH7kN98
— Alon Gal (Under the Breach) (@UnderTheBreach) September 8, 2020
However, the chances of claiming the Bitcoin bounty are very low.
Nairametrics is aware that present-day supercomputers are not powerful enough in breaking cryptographic systems, as seen in the world’s most valuable crypto by market value though global tech brands like Google, IBM continue to develop stronger quantum computing systems in the present day.
READ: Google to pay online publishers for high quality contents
While Google had in recent times said it will take about 10,000 years for a conventional computer to complete such computation, IBM however shared a different opinion, “We argue that an ideal simulation of the same task can be performed on a classical system in 2.5 days and with far greater fidelity.”
That said, it’s a fact now that quantum computing has not found the quantum leap forward for such advances that could trouble Bitcoin’s present encryption codes.
Crypto wallet owners should always learn to be vigilant in keeping their private keys, passwords safe as the chance of reclaiming their prized BTCs after such loss is almost impossible.
The race is on …