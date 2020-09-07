Company Results
Guinness gains on NSE despite N17 billion pre-tax loss
The decline in Guinness’ share price came amid the loss reported in the company’s financial results.
The shares of Guinness Nigeria Plc, the second-largest brewer by market capitalization, closed the trading session for last week on a positive note, with the shares gaining 30 kobo despite a pretax loss of N17 billion in 2020, according to its financial report.
According to trading activities on the floor of the Nigeria Stock Exchange last week, the share price of Guinness went down cumulatively by 11.54% on Friday 28th and on Monday 31st of August. When disaggregated, this translates to 9.29% and 2.47% declines respectively. The declines came amid the loss reported in the company’s financial results, released to the public domain on Friday 28th, August.
Buying pressure drove the shares of Guinness higher to close the week 2.1% and 4.71% higher than N14.15 and N13.80 the shares closed at on Friday 28th and Monday 31st, August, respectively. This increase indicates a price rejection at N13.80 on Tuesday, which is 6.15% higher than the low of N13.00 37 days ago.
Subsequently, the 65 kobo correction from Tuesday till the end of the trade on Friday put the shares higher, when compared with the N14.15 the stock closed at on Friday, with previous losses retraced by 4.71% or 65 kobo.
Ideally, it is imperative to note that this is the first time this year that a double price rejection/correction will be spotted in the price activity chart of Guinness, with the previous low of N13.00, a resistance from 30 days ago, lower than the recent rejection at N13.80 on Tuesday.
Also, It is important to note that Guinness share price has fallen by 51.91% YTD from N30.05 on January 2nd. In the same vein, it has also lost 5 kobo since the market opened for the third quarter, 65 days ago.
Underlying fundamentals of Guinness
Nairametrics had earlier reported that Guinness Nigeria Plc posted a loss after tax of N12.57 billion for the period ended 2020, owing to the knock-on effect of the COVID-19 lockdown on the trade segment of the business across all markets, and drawback in production, sales and revenues.
Also, the book value and the bottom line of the company were affected by the comprehensive review of certain categories of assets, which were generating suboptimal returns. This is in line with the company’s long-term strategy of delivering value to shareholders. The move led to N13.8 billion impairment loss on financial assets and PPE.
Key changes in view
As at 30 June 2020, the company has a five-year outstanding related party loan of $22.5 million included in loans and borrowing which expires next year. The Naira equivalent is N8.7 billion million (2019: N8.295 million). The loan has an interest rate of 3 months LIBOR plus 475 bps.
Guinness is thus faced with the decision to roll over the loan, but is yet to decide whether to keep it as a dollar debt or convert to a local-currency loan.
With sales and profit targets unmet, the company will prioritize stout, spirit and malt brands in 2020 and focus less on lager, as it aims to grow the business and cushion the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on operations.
11 Plc (formerly Mobil Oil Nigeria Plc) declares dividend of N8.25 per share
The corporate action announcement of the oil firm states that the dividends will be paid electronically.
Oil Marketing giant, 11 Plc (formerly Mobil Oil Nigeria Plc) has announced a dividend of N8.25 for every 50 kobo share for the period ended December 31, 2019.
The dividend payment which will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on September 29, 2020, is subject to appropriate withholding tax.
This information is contained in a notification that was sent by 11 Plc to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on September 3, 2020, and signed by the Company Secretary, Chris-Olumayowa Meseko.
The statement from 11 Plc reads, ‘’A dividend of N8.25k for every share of 50k, subject to appropriate withholding tax and approval will be paid to shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members as at the close of business on the 29 day of September 2020.’’
‘’The Register of Shareholders will be closed on September 30 to October 5, 2020 (both dates inclusive).’’
The corporate action announcement of the oil firm states that the dividends will be paid electronically on October 15, 2020, to shareholders whose name appear on the Register of Members as at September 29, 2020, and who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the Registrar to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts.
It advised shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration to download the Registrar’s E-Dividend Mandate Activation Form which is also available on the website of the Registrars, and then complete and submit to the Registrar or their respective banks.
The oil marketing firm also advised shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained unclaimed or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are to complete the e-dividend registration or contact the Registrar.
The statement also disclosed that the Company’s Annual General Meeting will be held at the Lagos Hall, Transcorp Hilton Hotels, Abuja on October 14, 2020, at 11.00 am.
11 Plc, in its full-year 2019 financial statement, recorded revenue of N191.676 billion. This represents a 16% increase when compared to the N169.610 billion that was recorded for the corresponding period in 2018.
The profit before tax dropped from N13.695 billion for full-year 2018 to N13.123 billion for the corresponding period in 2019. This shows a 4% drop.
Its profit after tax as at December 31, 2019, was N8.856 billion. This shows a 5.1% drop when compared to the N9.329 billion that was recorded for the corresponding period in 2018.
NASD OTC Market Capitalization increases by N2.25 billion
Total trade activity for the year is valued at N10.72 billion.
The market capitalisation of the National Association of Securities Dealers Over the Counter (NASD OTC) gained N2.25 billion Week-on-Week, ending September 4, 2020 with a total market capitalization worth N524.64 billion. This represents a 0.43% increase compared to the previous week’s N 522.39 billion.
The increase was a result of positive movement in price as the economy strives to recover from the pandemic.
For example, the price of Central Securities Clearing System Plc’s share closed at N14.5 this week indicating a 3.57% increase from N14.0 that it ended last week.
The total value traded Week-on-Week increased by 2.41% to N5,482,398.00 from N5,353,298.96 in the previous week. Total trade activity for the year is valued at N10.72 billion.
However, trade volume declined by -69.99% Week-on-Week from 250,906 units recorded the previous week to 75,289 units this week. The total trade volume for the year stands at 7,822,911,433 units as of September 4, 2020.
Trade deals also declined by -8.70% Week-on-Week from 23 trades recorded last week to 21 recorded this week.
Top Trade Deals by Volume
Arm Life Plc led the top trade dealers on a Year-To-Date (YTD) basis, followed by Central Securities Clearing Limited, Food Concepts Plc, Lighthouse Financial Services Plc, and Niger Delta Exploration and Production Plc all in the top five for the week. The market performance is summarized below;
Top Trade Deals by Value
Arm Life Plc also led the top trade deals by value on a Year-to-Date (YTD) basis, followed closely by Niger Delta Exploration and Production Plc, Central Securities Clearing Limited, Friesland Campina WAMCO Nigeria Plc, and Food Concept Plc. Their performances are summarized below:
The summary of the top five deals by value and volume is graphically depicted below;
NASD OTC is a securities exchange registered by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to operate a formal Over The Counter (OTC) market in Nigeria. NASD OTC has 238 registered brokers and 152 participating institutions.
Access Bank posts Profit Before Tax of N74.31 billion in H1 2020
Access Bank Plc also announced an interim dividend of 0.25K.
Access Bank Plc has declared a Profit Before Tax (PBT) of N 74.306 billion in its half year, 2020 result up from N 72.964 billion recorded in H1, 2019. This showed an increase of 1.84%. It also earned a revenue of N 396.8 billion for H1, 2020.
This was disclosed in the result sent to the Nigerian Stock Exchange and seen by Nairametrics.
However, the positive outlook of the PBT and revenue were eroded by a corresponding increase in Net impairment charges by 237.43% from N4.88 billion to N 16.47 billion year-on-year.
READ: Even with a 939% jump in H1 Profit, Neimeth still needs to build consistency
The increase in PBT was largely due to an increase in the balance of cash flow from operating activities, while a decline in economic activities due to the pandemic negatively affected the tier-1 bank as reflected by the high impairment cost.
Net gains on financial instruments were up by 3000% and was majorly supported by a gain of N103.25 billion on derivatives instruments, it relates to gains on forward, swap and future contracts entered into by the bank.
The transaction also resulted in a short position on foreign currency financial position which gave rise to the unrealized foreign exchange trading loss on revaluation and the foreign exchange trading loss, arising from the near legs of the contracts.
READ: Union Bank canters onward despite gallop from COVID-19
Other financial indicators such as Profit After Tax, Cash and Bank balances, Net Interest Income and Earnings Per share, etc. all declined.
The Profit After Tax (PAT) declined by 1.35% from N 61.87 billion recorded in H1 2019 to N 61.03 billion recorded in H1, 2020.
On operational basis, the Cash and Bank balances with banks declined by 8.1% from N 723.06 billion recorded at the end of 2019 to N 663.91 billion in H1 2020.
READ: GTBank, Access Bank, others attract foreign investment worth $5.85 billion in Q1
Net Interest Income declined by approximately 18.7% to N126.21 recorded in H1 2020 from N155.15 billion in H1 2019. Net impairment charges however spiked.
Earnings Per Share: Both Earnings per share (basic) and Earnings per share (diluted) all declined by 8.95% and 9.09% respectively.
Access Bank Plc also announced an interim dividend of 0.25K and its current share price stands at N6.45 as at the close of gong on Friday.
Other financial metrics of Access Bank as revealed by its H1 2020 results are summarized in the table below;
|Items
|Amount (N)
|Revenue
|N 396.8 billion
|Account Maintenance Revenue
|N 7.1 billion
|E-banking revenue
|N 13.9 billion
|Total Assets
|N 7.8 trillion
|Equity
|N 670.4 billion
|Donations
|N 2.03 billion